Why we can’t leave the Houthi’s to shoot at us in peace is completely beyond me.
– the indispensable Zarah Bukake MP echoing nice Mr. Corbyn.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Samizdatistas
|
Samizdata quote of the day – sage geopolitical wisdom edition
Perry de Havilland (Wiltshire) · Humour · International affairs · Middle East & Islamic · Military affairs
Why we can’t leave the Houthi’s to shoot at us in peace is completely beyond me.
– the indispensable Zarah Bukake MP echoing nice Mr. Corbyn.
January 12th, 2024 |
9 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – sage geopolitical wisdom edition
Leave a Reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
I really have to wonder about the current state of the world, when I observe people genuinely taking the side of the Houthis. What’s next? Support for the Somali piracy? Re-open the Caribbean to the trade?
Do these people have any idea at all how international trade happens, or how they’re going to suffer when it is shut down because some random bunch of unproductive arseholes decide to exercise their “right” to shoot at international shipping?
Stop the world; I am tired of the stupid and want to get off.
Never mind that the Biden administration basically made this happen by getting all that money to Iran… Along with the supposed cause, the October 7 attacks by Hamas. Gee, who could have foreseen all that money given to Iran going to help them cause problems for everyone? They’ve only been doing that since the very first day they were in power…
And, there are people legitimately defending all concerned. One rather hopes that the various protestors all get theirs, personally, when the “migrants” their governments let in commence to doing their very own personal October 7 attacks.
Swear to God, it’s like the world has decided on a collective suicide pact against common sense, and there’s not a damn thing any of us sane people can do about it.
Is that sarcasm or for real?
The challenge nowadays is trying to work out whether a twitter/X account is real or a parody. Thankfully I have encountered Zarah’s tweets before: “Representing the people of Llareggub and Pant-y-Down. PS, I’m a fat, bald straight man, so no DMs.
Contact: zarah.bukake.notanmp@imafake.uk | she/her/parody”
If only Corbyn was an actual parody too.
Stuart, it’s real sarcasm!
It is often hard to tell these days but the clues are all there in the name 😀
Is it because they are stupid or its it because they are pro-Houthi? Perhaps that should read “anti-Western”. That’s the communist analysis isn’t it? See a conflict, determine who is the richer party. Label the richer party as the “oppressor”. Take the opposite side.
We can’t go on fighting wars when half our population – or at least half the chattering class wants us to lose.
But I can’t think of a way of solving that short of putting a large number of people on a plane and chucking them out over enemy territory.
Good backgrounder on Houthi’s here. More info than I knew, at least.
If we’re going to war with the Houthis, we should brook no half measures. Scorched earth. Western nations have become a laughing stock. Time to rectify that. Otherwise we should leave them alone. Western nations don’t need shipments through the Red Sea, the companies could ship through other routes. One way or another western taxpayers will have to pay, either in the expenses of war or the expenses of avoidance.
In my opinion Jeremy Corbyn’s motivation is simple. Perhaps so simple that people are looking vainly for something more sophisticated.
I wonder if his early political experience was formed from loving Communism (and hence the USSR), so he consequently hates the opposing capitalism (and hence the USA). His ardour is so strong that anyone who upsets the USA (and the Western capitalist consensus) *must* be some of the good guys and people to be friends with. As such he sees these groups as ‘freedom fighters’ rather than terrorists, and is blind to piles of dead people who are merely examples of those trying to hold back progress to a Communist utopia.
There are plenty of people willing to court him as a ‘useful idiot’ therefore validating his beliefs…