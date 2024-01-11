|
Maybe you will remember for the rest of your life where you were when you first read this post
Or maybe you, and I, will eventually wince, sigh, and add one more entry to the list that contains the Fleishman-Pons announcement of cold fusion in 1989 and the 2011 OPERA faster-than-light neutrino anomaly.
I followed a link in this tweet by Matt Ridley, and found this article by Sean Thomas in the Spectator:
“Have we just discovered aliens?”
It seems to be serious.
|
It did occur to me that it was odd of Dr Smethurst to speculate quite as boldly as she did. She spends a lot of time on her channel talking about standards of certainty and the standard seems to be pretty high in her field. The idea that a paper might be in “stuck” in peer review is tantalising, but then the whole point of peer review is to check the paper isn’t poppycock.
Nah, I won’t remember it – if only because I didn’t read it, but in reality OF COURSE there are aliens out there. That there is “US” here, who crawled up from the slime to rule (?) the world, means that somewhere out there “THEY” crawled up from their slime to do likewise to their world. And indeed, I view the numerous “oofoe” (UFO?) sightings as a positive thing, because it suggests that “they” figured-out how to make faster-than-light space travel work; maybe we can too. We know so little about ourselves – or our world – or our solar system – or the galaxy, or the universe etc etc ad nauseam, that us sitting here on our fat duffs proclaiming “WE are the ONLY ONES in ALL Creation!” smacks of conceit and hubris writ large; there are so many things, phenomena, nay – entire fields of study – that we can’t research or even imagine because we haven’t encountered them yet so we don’t know they exist.
And the way I described it to my kids ( – a long, long time ago, to my despair; will the Race PLEASE get-on with engineering eternal life???) was thusly: imagine if you will, that dogs receive or develop the scientific method and learn how to manipulate DNA, and a grey-ribbon (dogs can’t see blue?) panel of ‘experts’ gathers to design the Super-Wolf. It’d be awesomely fast, and able to leap tall buildings, and have incredible hearing and smell and unbreakable fangs – but would it have colour vision? Likely not because dogs, due to the motion-detecting properties of black-and-white vision, don’t (?) see colours. What are all the things that we can’t see?
Addenda – OOPS – it says dogs CAN see blue ( https://www.petmd.com/dog/general-health/what-colors-do-dogs-see ) The things you learn…
Why does no one posit the idea that “Aliens” are fallen angels and demons? That would make the most sense to me.
The detection of organic compounds would be exiting because it would be proof of the existence of life that we mostly suspected would be out there. Radio signals containing some kind of language would be a much bigger deal. I don’t think that there is a lot to worry about given the distances involved. Any radio signals were likely to have been generated a very long time ago. The civilisation that created them might no longer even exist.
I’m a simple soul so I’m asking. Does the term Alien always imply extraterrestrial?
I think some do, more or less. There’s certainly some French chap who reckons ‘alien’ activity is beings from other planes, rather than planets.
Generally, however, talk of real angels & demons tends to be associated with loonies….