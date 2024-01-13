|
Understanding the Post Office scandal
If you want to understand how the legal system made it so easy for the Post Office to destroy the lives of the sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses – and how the legal system then made it so hard for them to obtain justice… read this by David Allen Green.
Not a hell of a lot to be said about this, other than to observe that it’s another one of those cases where the “expert class” has fallen prey to their own epic delusions of grandeur: “Of course the computer can’t be wrong… We experts wrote the programs…”
Objectively, they were wrong.
What strikes me as odd, looking at this from this point here in the future from where these things took place is this: Where the hell was the paper trail? Surely, if these postmasters were to be accused of these fiddles, there had to be some other proof besides the Post Office’s own accounting system? As in, where’d this money go, once it was peculated? If you can’t show where the errant postmaster deposited the funds or spent them somewhere, how the hell can you prosecute?
I’ve dealt with these financial issues before, back in the dark ages. My bank account was overdrawn, a few checks bounced. As a young soldier, that was something of an issue for my bosses. I had good track of my money, or so I thought, and there was plenty of cash in my account. Go to the bank, inquire, and am informed that, no, there was not enough money because I’d taken money out with my (then very new and unusual-to-have…) ATM card. Which I did not possess, my bank account being checking only. The bank insisted I’d taken the money out, continually saying “But, the computer says…”, and I kept pointing out that I didn’t have the card to have taken that money out with, per their entry on my account register. End of the day, I got my bosses involved, they couldn’t make any headway, either. Demanded to see where I’d ever been given an ATM card, they couldn’t do it, and still refused to admit that they’d made a mistake. Never got satisfaction on that issue, and I’ve never done business with a bank since. Credit unions are usually a lot more responsive, here in the US.
The point to be learnt there is that so long as money is merely an entry on an electronic balance sheet, there are almost always going to be errors. Prosecuting people for those errors strikes me as a bit of an overreach, unless it can be proven they actually did something like actively fudge the numbers.