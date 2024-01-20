|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – do empires make economic sense?
One can see why this idea has taken off again: it sits at the intersection of two of the most voguish ideologies of our time, namely, woke progressivism and anti-capitalism. It is a story about white people – white men, mostly – oppressing non-white people, which also doubles up as an “original sin” story of capitalism.
But is it actually true that imperialism makes countries richer? Does imperialism make economic sense?
This question was already hotly debated at the heyday of imperialism. Adam Smith believed that the British Empire would not pass a cost-benefit test.
– Kristian Niemietz
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
You don’t have to have political control of a country to trade with the people there.
One would presume Adam Smith did his homework and is probably right in a purely beancounting sense. Nevertheless, the British Empire appears in retrospect to have been an economic success for the home country, which became “the workshop of the world”. When Adam Smith’s proposal to withdraw from the Empire and replace it with a treaty was adopted, in the form of the British Commonwealth, it does not appear to have been much help. Of course that was in the aftermath of the economically ruinous Second World War which may have obscured some effects.
Something that Smith leaves out, though, is what you might call the ‘intellectual capital’ effect. Many of the great “Britons” from the days of Empire were not ancestrally British, at least as Britain is defined today: Isambard Kingdom Brunel, the son of an expatriate Frenchman; Sir Arthur Sullivan, son of an Irish immigrant; Sir Hiram Maxim, born in the USA; J R R Tolkien, of Prussian extraction and born in Bloemfontein in what is now South Africa … I could go on. All those men made significant contributions in their fields that an economist would quite possibly miss.
There is something of a downside to this: after batting about Europe for thirty years, Karl Marx spent the latter half of his life – and wrote Das Kapital – in Britain, and Mahatma Gandhi trained in law at the Inner Temple (and apparently picked up ideas from the Arts and Crafts movement somewhere along the line). Neither of them were exactly great contributors to the Empire they gravitated to.
Is Empire worth it?
I’d submit that it isn’t, and that if the vast majority of such things had never existed, that’d have been a net gain for humanity.
Empire is big. Automatically so, and because they are big, they’re also the product of the control-freak mentality that built the damn things. Go back to the ancient civilizations in the Fertile Crescent… They created all these watershed empires that became single points of failure when they inevitably collapsed from either internal corruption or external attack.
Rome is a good example; they conquered most of Europe and a good deal of the regions surrounding the Med: Over the course of their tenure as Imperial Hegemon, what did they do? Converted the entire region into hothouse flowers, dependent upon Rome for security. When the barbarians swept in, the ineffective Roman military collapsed, leaving zero security behind for any of those regions. The sad fact is, if Rome had never conquered Gaul or North Africa, then the existing tribal/national structures would have still been there, and would have likely prevented those provinces from being overrun.
That’s the trouble with Empire; you’re basically converting the conquered populations into domesticated animals, and that then makes you responsible for their upkeep and defense. The US is running into this problem with Europe today; it’s only now becoming clear to Europeans that the US is getting tired of subsidizing them, and is also running out of money. When that all evaporates, guess what? Y’all will be out there hanging, just like when the Roman legions packed their bags and headed back to Rome for some Imperial infighting.
Historically, I don’t think that either “Empire” or “Hegemony” is all it’s cracked up to be; the thankless grief that the British have gotten since they shut down the Empire is a perfect example; you put an end to slavery for the first time ever, and ain’t nobody going to forgive you for it. Same-same with any of the nasty little habits all those other folks got up to, like suttee…
On the whole? I think you’re better off staying home, and letting the rest of the world either beat a path to your door in order to copy what you’re doing, or just keep on minding your own damn business. The wages of Empire just aren’t worth it.
That’s not just a characteristic of empires. Governments naturally try to weaken their people to prevent them from overthrowing the government, which just means that the government, without the protection of a strong people, gets overthrown by outsiders instead.
Is this a suitable place to ask, of what exact benefit to England are Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?
It made sense to Russian aristocracy to raid their neighbors and to drag the captives into slavery in Moscow.
Germany industrialised as fast as Britain, with no empire to speak of.
The examples of countries coming unstuck trying to obtain empires is very long indeed. Much, much longer than those who might just have made it work.