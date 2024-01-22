|
Samizdata quote of the day – Bond villains know what their priorities are
So, in spite of the Russia/Ukraine war, the growing conflict in the Middle East and the Chinese military threats to Taiwan, Ursula believes the most important issue facing the world is “disinformation and misinformation” – basically what we plebs are allowed to see and hear. And she believes a key role for the elites is rebuild trust in the plans the elites have for us by protecting us against being fed information which she and other leaders consider to be potentially harmful or polarising.
– David Craig
Most “disinformation and misinformation” comes from governments, international organisations, and “partner” corporations.
In short Ursula is herself part of the problem she claims to oppose.
As for “conspiracy theories” – many of the ones of recent years are just statements of fact, admitted, indeed boasted about, by the people who support what is going on – but denounced as “conspiracy theories” when mentioned by people who oppose what is happening.
Covid is a good example.
The disease was artificially enhanced in a Chinese lab part funded by American government agencies and by Peter Daszak of the Eco Health Alliance and the World Health Organisation (which is now seeking powers to impose censorship – so that its lies will not be challenged) – it then leaked or was deliberately released (remember travel inside China was restricted – but international travel to Wuhan was, for a time, maintained), generally effective Early Treatments (which could have saved many lives) were unjustly smeared, insane “lockdowns”, that did NOT “save lives” indeed will cost many lives – via the societal harm they have inflicted, were imposed, useless cloth masks were made compulsory, and, last but not least, toxic injections (so called “vaccines”) were imposed – which have injured or killed many people.
This truth is what Ursula would call “disinformation and misinformation”.
One could also examine such entities as the American government with its fake (sorry “adjusted”) temperature records, fake (sorry “under estimated”) inflation index, fake election results (cue for Ursula to start frothing at the mouth denouncing the very idea that millions of unchecked mail-in-ballots could possibly be a problem), and-so-on.
Such things as replacing the American population with illegal immigrants and pushing the “Trans” cult (including chemical and surgical sexual mutilation) on children, are now so obvious that even the establishment can not really deny them.
Europe?
Would Ursula like to take a polygraph test on the question “was the mass immigration, and then natural increase, of followers of Islam into European countries a good thing for the existing populations of the countries concerned?”
Just a question – I have not stated an opinion on the matter.
Yes “Dear Klaus” loves censorship – as does Ursula and all the Western governments – including the United Kingdom (the tin pot totalitarians who make up “Ofcom”) and the American government – which gets its Corporate “partners” to enforce censorship. Remember dissent is “Hate Speech” and “Conspiracy Theory”.
I would say the international establishment are evil, Snorri would say they are insane – but either way they must be destroyed.
@Ursala said:
I think the key thing she is missing here is that to build trust you need to be trustworthy. Governments all over the world aren’t losing trust because of leaky information, they are losing trust because they keep telling us porky pies, of the most outrageous and obvious kinds. Blasting us with obviously false propaganda in the hope that repetition will make it true.
They could start to rebuild trust by apologizing for all the lies they have already told us. That would be a good start. Here is me, holding my breath…