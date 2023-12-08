Samizdata quote of the day – pharma bombs

Now, remember. This study — and all the news reports about it — constantly reassures pharma bigwigs and depressed jab-takers that there’s no evidence of adverse effects from the random ‘nonsense proteins,’ the randomized proteins that 25% of their transfected cells are now making. Nothing to worry about!
But check out this very telling quote from one of the study authors, Anne Willis, who is a very upbeat kind of lady. She found that the problem just creates a very exciting opportunity for jab makers to fix it:
(Professor Anne Willis, Director of the MRC Toxicology Unit) adds it is very exciting that there is a way to fix the issue, which “massively de-risks this platform going forward”.
Screech! Hold on, wait just a minute! Slam on the brakes for a second. If fixing the issue “massively de-risks the (mRNA) platform” … that means … there are massive risks to be fixed. And that quote, ladies and gentlemen, gave away the entire game, right there, and showed us what the study authors are really thinking.
Like the great U.S. Vax-The-Kids push: “We’re never going to learn how safe this vaccine is until you start giving it.” With all due respect Ma’am ( – by which I mean, “none” – ), isn’t why those things are usually tested first?
But of course it’s been proven that for our political Parties involved, the REAL issue here is not the vax’s safety – it’s the revenue stream.
By the traditional definition of the word “vaccine” these Covid injections were not vaccines – as they neither prevented the contraction or the transmission (so much for “saving Grannie”) of the disease.
The injections caused many injuries and deaths – but no one has been punished.
Well perhaps not no-one – there are rumours that the head of the Russian Covid injection program has been arrested, perhaps (so the rumour goes) because the one person, in all the world, that Mr Putin cares about (Mr Putin himself) was harmed by Covid “vaccine” injections. Perhaps this man died quickly – but Mr Putin and his associates can be quite inventive in keeping their victims alive for a prolonged period of time.
True the Russian stuff was similar to the British AstraZeneca stuff (which – oddly enough, even the British government is not pushing any more – the number of dead and injured people was a bit too large to cover up), but the American Covid “vaccines” – were MRNA and so, if anything, WORSE.
By the way…..
All this shows that “we are locking down till the vaccines arrive” or “we are cutting off the country till the vaccines arrive” (Australia and New Zealand did the latter) was not a good policy.