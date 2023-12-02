|
Samizdata quote of the day – misrepresenting the earthquake in Ireland
The Irish government would have us believe that the most destructive riot in Dublin in living memory was not a symptom of failed governance, but the result of an ideological fringe group going on a looting spree. That is a suspiciously convenient narrative for the powers that be, for it absolves them of all responsibility for losing control of the city. By fingering a Far Right fringe, public officials can wash their hands of any role they themselves may have played in bringing the city to the brink of anarchy.
But blaming these riots on the “far right” only serves as an excuse for not engaging in serious reflection about the deeper causes of this incendiary atmosphere, and the ensuing events. These events did not come out of nowhere and cannot be simplistically reduced to the work of a fringe “far right” mob. “Far right” talk is an excuse for not thinking hard about what led up to this and how public authorities lost control of Dublin’s city centre.
– David Thunder
They’re tap-dancing on the lip of the volcano, all unknowing.
I think the root problem is that the current leadership class across the West is disconnected from their own peoples, and have no idea at all how their actions and decisions either affect their constituents or appear to them.
Volcano’s going to erupt, one of these days. And, it’ll make the French Revolution and Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge look like walks in the park.
One of the problems with dominant group-think is that it strengthens confirmation bias. Not only do you not pay attention to events which contradict your world view but you also gain a ‘group dustbin’ to throw away all awkward ideas. In this case the Establishment has a big ‘group dustbin’ prominently labelled ‘Far Right’. It doesn’t matter if the label is accurate as long as it is in big bright letters to identify where to put things you don’t even want to think about.
Varadkar’s bizarre statement that Irish girls were more afraid of their “far right” fathers than raping, stabbing and murdering barbarians was one for the history books. It reminded me of Ceaușescu threatening the entire Romanian population with the secret police. You might want to pack a suitcase and keep it by the front door, Leo.
We’ve all worked out by now that “far right extremists” are just the West’s version of “hoarders and wreckers”, imaginary bogeymen to be blamed for government policy failure.
The comparison between Leo Varadkar and Nicolae Ceaușescu is quite apposite in that while 100% Irish Mr. Varadkar blames some mysterious (perhaps even non-existant) Irish “Far Right” group for the recent violence in Dublin, in his last speach on the subject (or indeed any subject), Nicolae Ceaușescu blamed the Timișoara riots on “fascist agitators who want to destroy socialism”.
Maybe they are the same “fascist agitators”, magically transported from 1989 to 2023?
It wouldn’t surprize me since quite a lot of Leo Varadkar’s recent pronouncements on-and-around the subject are similarly peppered with “magical thinking”.
On the whole, this is a good thing, since inability to acknowledge the ACTUAL problems of the massive immigration of Muslim hoards into Ireland on an unimaginable scale will only leave the boiling pot of piss that is Irish politics to boil on.
None of the parties in the Dáil Éireann have any interest in addressing this problem or any of the symptomatic problems it causes the native Irish (lack of housing opportunities, blowout of the social welfare budget, inundation of local Schools with children that don’t speak any language native to Ireland, etc., etc.)
Absent a populist revolution (led by what party!?, since there are none in Ireland that would countenance revolt), open revolt against the Irish government seems the only course of action left.
Not for the first time in the history of the island or Ireland.
Absent a populist revolution (led by what party!?, since there are none in Ireland that would countenance revolt),
Er, what about the largest party in Ireland ? You know the, er nationalist socialist one, with lots of support from the angry working class voter, and which has never been averse to a bit of fisticuffs, or petrol bombing.
The Republic has an odd political system – there is no real difference between the two main political parties, Fina Fail and Fina Gael – they both push the policies of the international Corporate State elite and have nothing but hatred and contempt for ordinary Irish people, and the leader of Fina Gael, who is Prime Minister, did not win the election to be leader of Fina Gael (let alone a General Election) – most members of Fina Gael voted AGAINST him, but he was declared leader by some sort of “Electoral College” stitch up.
On second thoughts – perhaps the political system of the Republic of Ireland is not so odd after all, it is oddly similar to some other countries I can think of.
As for mass immigration- the Irish people, like the British people, do not want it – but the international Corporate State elite impose it upon them.
Lee Moore – Sein Fein (IRA) is just another gang of leftists – they are not going to stop mass immigration, or stop abortion, or do anything to save the Irish from “Progressive” exertermination.
There are political parties in Ireland who reject the policies of the accused “international community” (i.e. the leftist “international community”), such as he Irish Freedom Party, but how well they can do with the education system and the media against them, and with it being a “crime” (“Hate Speech”) to argue for their policies, I do not know.
“The most destructive riot in Dublin in living memory” was one burned out bus, one tram, and a few police cars. And thats it. And a few broken shop windows. You should have seen the destruction done by the IRA supporters during the H Block riots in the early 1980’s. Or the riots in 1972 when the British Embassy was burned. And those were just rather raucous house parties compared to what goes on in Belfast and Londonderry.
The actual initiators of the violence looked remarkably like the casseurs you see in French riots and the Black Bloc / Antifa guys in Seattle and Portland. There is no “Far Right” in Ireland. Never was. Now there are very violent ultra-nationalists who have utter content for democracy and the the Rule Of Law. Thats Sinn Fein / IRA. Who have killed thousands. But they are currently revolutionary marxists. Its purely a 1960s hold over. But I could easily imagine SF/IRA running non-white immigrant death squads in the future if they thought it was to their political advantage.
Fun fact. The violence during the “riot” first started at the end of the street where the Sinn Fein HQ is.
As for Free Speech. The is no legal right to Free Speech in Ireland. Never was. And the very concept is totally alien to about 95% of the (native) population. Its still basically a tribal peasant culture. So a low trust civil society where it is dangerous to say out loud what you really think. Best to say what everyone else is saying and say what people want to hear.
As for the real problem. The native population of 4 million has been flat for 20 years. All increase in last 20 years are immigrants. Now 20% of the population. The native emigration rate has changed little over the years. Or the reasons to leave. The Irish economy is basically multi-national tax evasion and little else. Which pays for a spectacularly lavish welfare system so the country has the lowest labor market participation rate of any western economy. Except for middle income / high income jobs anyone who can get welfare will have higher income from welfare. The political party system is paralyzed due to a screwed up voting system that gives fringe parties /terrorist parties and “independents” almost half the seats in Parliament. Irelands politics makes Belgian politics look sane and functional. The system worked great when the biggest party could hold its coalition of interests inside the party. Which guaranteed de facto one party rule for almost 70 years. But not any more. Hence the party political anarchy.
Plus the housing / rental market has collapsed into pure disfunction. Zero supply. Making London look affordable. The cost of living is very high, the quality of life is pretty mediocre.
And so on.
Think of Ireland a failed state and you would not go far wrong. Actually its more a pretend state. Like TransDniester. As Ireland cant even be bothered to have a proper military to defend its sovereignty. A Potemkin country.