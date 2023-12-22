We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

A Good Speech by Milei

· Economics, Business & Globalization

Javier Milei gave a speech:

He says a lot of good things of the sort that have been said on this blog: socialism causes economic failure and costs lives; the individual is more important than the state; it is better if everything not forbidden is permitted than if everything not permitted is forbidden; politicians are not God; fiscal deficit is bad.

I hope that he means it, and that he can do it, and that he is not undermined by the civil service, or by whatever Argentina has in the way of a “deep state”. It would be good to see Argentina getting wealthy again. It would be bad if there are further disasters and they can be conveniently blamed, by those with bad ideas, on these good ideas that Milei is talking about.

December 22nd, 2023 |

3 comments to A Good Speech by Milei

  • Kirk
    December 22, 2023 at 6:42 pm

    The people around him look like hostages…

    I really hope he picked out his ministers and so forth a lot more carefully than Trump did.

  • djm
    December 22, 2023 at 7:15 pm

    He will need to completely defenestrate the body politic & “civil service”

    How that can be done without exemplary executions remains to be seen

    Argentina will either become the Poster Boy/Girl for sanity, or fall back into the IMF/WEF/Davos pit of Despair

  • Steven R
    December 22, 2023 at 9:09 pm

    As soon as the public starts to feel the economic pinch AND see fewer handouts coming their way someone is going to throw a coup and he’ll get the Allende treatment of “suicide” and we get Junta 2.0 in its place.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »