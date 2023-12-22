A Good Speech by Milei

Javier Milei gave a speech:

Javier Milei just gave a speech announcing massive deregulation of the economy in Argentina. I liked how he opened the speech: condemning the philosophy that led Argentina to the situation it’s in today. Watch the beginning of @JMilei’s speech with English subtitles below 👇 pic.twitter.com/houEL4WjJk — agustina vergara cid (@agustinavcid) December 21, 2023

He says a lot of good things of the sort that have been said on this blog: socialism causes economic failure and costs lives; the individual is more important than the state; it is better if everything not forbidden is permitted than if everything not permitted is forbidden; politicians are not God; fiscal deficit is bad.

I hope that he means it, and that he can do it, and that he is not undermined by the civil service, or by whatever Argentina has in the way of a “deep state”. It would be good to see Argentina getting wealthy again. It would be bad if there are further disasters and they can be conveniently blamed, by those with bad ideas, on these good ideas that Milei is talking about.