Non-sarcastically, why am I so sure that this image is generated by AI?

The awkward moment when you take pride in destroying civilian infrastructure and killing 21 thousand people, 70% of which are women and children pic.twitter.com/0EYA7U9ctQ
— Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) December 30, 2023
This post is reposted from a source I do not trust (Double Down News) by a person I do not trust (Dr Susan Michie, adviser to the SAGE committee and literal communist) on a topic (the Israel-Hamas war) where AI-generated fakery is rampant. Remember the six-fingered Palestinian child?
Closer examination give yet more causes for doubt – the bizarrely elongated finger on the left hand of the soldier second from the left, the way that, perhaps in compensation, the right hand of the rightmost man seems to have no fingers at all. There is something wrong about the bipod of his rifle, too. The angle of the windows on the left of the picture looks off. The flame coming out of the window is too neatly defined.
But what interests me is that I thought “AI-generated” before I looked closely enough to see any of that. Possibly the thing that tipped me off, if I am right at all, was that all the elements of the alleged photograph looked exposed to the same degree, when one would think that the glow of the flames would dominate. Even that form of words, which I got from my husband, is more explanatory than whatever it was that screamed “fake” to me.
That said, this image is a great deal more realistic than those of only a few months ago. My spidey-sense for fake pictures will not last much longer.
The sky looks ‘wrong’ too. An unusual colour and strange clouds.
You do not pose for a photograph like this in a combat zone, more than 150 Israeli soldiers have been killed and I am NOT counting those killed on October 7th. Soldiers who posed for a photograph like this would be killed by snipers.
By the way – note to idiots, Israeli defenses were not “turned off for seven hours”, they were overwhelmed, the electronic devices going “bleep-bleep” does not do much good if the soldiers listening to them have been torn to pieces by thousands of fanatics (and, no, the religions do NOT teach the same principles) – who rape women so hard they brake their pelvis.
And note to other idiots – far from being to blame for the Gaza Salient, the Prime Minister of Israel, back when he was Finance Minister, resigned in protest over the insane pull out from Gaza – a pull out pushed by the accursed “International Community” the same swine who “want Bibi out” now.
A pull out for the “West Bank” would produce the same results, or rather much worse results.
As for French “France 24” news, and all the rest, you think attacking Israel will earn you points with the increasing Islamic population in your own lands – it will not.