We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Champagne for my real friends…

· Antics & Parties

…real pain for my sham friends. Bring consternation to your enemies by having a splendid and productive New Year.

January 1st, 2024 |

8 comments to Champagne for my real friends…

  • Alexander Tertius Harvey
    January 1, 2024 at 6:57 am

    Revolting stuff.

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    January 1, 2024 at 11:26 am

    I always love some Bacon in the morning!

  • Schrödinger's Dog
    January 1, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    Happy New Year, Perry!

  • John
    January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm

    A small saucerful forJamie?

    As one more likely to lurk than post can I thank the regular contributors, whose opinions I may sometimes disagree with but who make their points cogently and without malice. I wish them and my fellow lurkers a Happy and Healthy New Year in the hope that somehow against the odds our country and the wider world can become better, safer and freer places.

  • Snorri Godhi
    January 1, 2024 at 4:00 pm

    I myself popped the cork of a mango-flavored pale ale last night. More to my taste — but only on special occasions.

    A toast to the health of all decent people!

  • Ben David
    January 1, 2024 at 4:01 pm

    I stayed up last night… Not so much to welcome the new year, but to make sure the old one leaves….

  • Bulldog Drummond
    January 1, 2024 at 5:02 pm

    Revolting stuff

    Madness, it’s the nectar of the gods!

  • Ellen
    January 1, 2024 at 5:56 pm

    I had eggnog in the afternoon, but at night I popped a Coke.

