…real pain for my sham friends. Bring consternation to your enemies by having a splendid and productive New Year.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Samizdatistas
|
Champagne for my real friends…
…real pain for my sham friends. Bring consternation to your enemies by having a splendid and productive New Year.
January 1st, 2024 |
8 comments to Champagne for my real friends…
Leave a Reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Revolting stuff.
I always love some Bacon in the morning!
Happy New Year, Perry!
A small saucerful forJamie?
As one more likely to lurk than post can I thank the regular contributors, whose opinions I may sometimes disagree with but who make their points cogently and without malice. I wish them and my fellow lurkers a Happy and Healthy New Year in the hope that somehow against the odds our country and the wider world can become better, safer and freer places.
I myself popped the cork of a mango-flavored pale ale last night. More to my taste — but only on special occasions.
A toast to the health of all decent people!
I stayed up last night… Not so much to welcome the new year, but to make sure the old one leaves….
Madness, it’s the nectar of the gods!
I had eggnog in the afternoon, but at night I popped a Coke.