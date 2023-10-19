|
Samizdata quote of the day – university schadenfreude edition
“Liberals and centrists seem to have paid attention to conservative boycotts of Bud Light and Target. Then came the scandal surrounding Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center at Boston University. Having burned through over $20 million, he now faces an inquiry from the university. Kendi’s disgrace cracked the window—and the horrific responses to the Hamas attacks opened the door. And yet it is only now—after all the histrionic and outraged statements about #MeToo and BLM and Ukraine and Roe v. Wade—that universities are discovering the virtue of institutional neutrality.”
– Jacob Savage
The universities, indeed the education system in general, is institutionally corrupt – American taxpayer funding, including government backed “student loans” must be ended.
The roots of this go back a very long way – Richard Ely (who was influenced by German interventionist “economists” such as Gustav Von Schmoller and, in turn, was an influence on both “Teddy” Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson) was trying to drive out conservatives and Classical Liberals from universities in the early 1900s (the Orwellian named academic freedom campaign – a group that still exists and targets Hillsdale and the other handful of universities where there are still conservatives or Classical Liberals) and John Dewey (of the Pragmatist School of American Philosophers) was busy trying to undermine education for younger people – High School and below.
But the key twist has been the concept that anti leftist ideas “harm” “marginalised and disadvantaged groups” – this 1960s Herbert Marcuse idea (that Freedom of Speech is “Repressive Tolerance”) is now, post Barack Obama (it really became dominate during the Obama Administration – for obvious reasons, given the ideological background of President Obama himself) all over the place in the institutions – including Big Business.
That “Ibram Kendi” was a fraud was obvious – even his name is fake (he made it up). But had he been a bit more intelligent (“what is racism?” – “errr, um, errr – it is having racist beliefs and doing racist things, leading to racist outcomes”, “but what is racism or racist?” – “I have just told you! You must be a racist to keep asking me the same question!”) and a bit less greedy he would never have fallen.
Various BBC “historians” tell endless lies about black history (and lots of other things) but they do not just steal the money they are given, they actually produce the books and television programmes they are paid to produce.
Thus they do a lot more harm than “Ibram Kendi” did – and will continue to do a lot more harm.
As with the “Black Lives Matter” organisation – it is not the people who stole the money and spent it on big houses (and so on) for themselves that are the problem, it is the hard working activists (and there are many hard working activists) who spread their lies and other poison to this day, who are the problem.
Apparently big donors are pulling out from Harvard over its views on the war.
Now maybe my dropping a subscription to some apologist organisation won’t have the same financial impact but if enough people do so the effect grows and grows. The BBC (for instance) are perhaps hoping that current criticism of their own stance will ‘blow over’, it has before. But people are starting to build a mental history of previous disappointments. One day the BBCs failures will no longer ‘blow over’.
There was a famous boxer in the 1960s who was named after a great 19th century Kentucky fighter against slavery – someone who, for example, fought off a gang of pro slavery people armed with guns, fought them off armed only with his bowie knife. And who bought cannons (privately bought cannons) to defend his home against pro slavery forces.
But later in life that boxer “forgot” the true story of the person he was named after, and just called him “a slave owner”. The boxer renamed himself after an ancient Arabian slave trader famous for his paleness (mistakenly the boxer called him “one of our people” – meaning black people, in reality the man was very pale for an Arab and could be picked out in a crowd because of how pale he was) who called black people “raisin heads” and said they looked like Satan. The boxer also made up stories of being discriminated against in shops in Louisville Kentucky – stories he had not told when he was a younger man, because the stories were not true.
DiscoveredJoys – Harvard has a long history of vileness.
It had an anti Jewish quota system in the past – and had anti Asian quota system till at least the Supreme Court case of early THIS year.
Harvard was also the first major Law School to teach that the United States Constitution was a “living document” that should be “interpreted” out of existence. It was doing that in the early 1900s.
The fact that Harvard is considered the most “elite” university and that powerful parents spend money and pull strings to send their children there to “network” and get “good jobs” in the Corporate and Government bureaucracy, tells us a lot about the corruption of American culture, and of the culture of the Western world in general.
In much the same way, the New York Times – a totally dishonest (utterly corrupt) newspaper, is the most “elite” newspaper in the United States.
At best universities are pretending to be discovering the virtue of institutional neutrality.
Their administrators are corrupt, socialist liars.
Fred Z.
Yes – both the administrators and the academics (academics who are not – are forced out, or are never granted higher degrees in the first place).
The idea that American, or general Western, universities will fundamentally reform is mistaken – the universities, like all other institutions in the Western world (from Big Business to the churches) are rotten – rotten to the core.
Where is the evidence of that?
Panic, judging by one or two responses from principals of these places.
It is early days. It is increasingly dawning on the general public that Higher Ed. is, in large parts, a cesspit, and needs drastic reduction, with far more focus on young people taking a vocational route post-school rather than going to higher ed. A problem is that, because of government interference in labour market contracts, more and more firms require college-level degrees , never mind diplomas, for even the most menial of jobs. That’s where some of the rot has started. Another point, made by the likes of Jordan Peterson, is the way that the US teacher training establishment has a lock on how schoolteachers and others get trained, and is now under the way of the Left, to a large extent. The whole ed. establishment of North America and much of the rest of the West needs to be drastically reformed. Break the teaching unions, etc. It needs the equivalent of the deregulation of trucking and aviation in the late 70s.