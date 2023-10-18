Samizdata quote of the day – Israel edition

“Hamas is the enemy not only of Jews, but of the Palestinians themselves. Israel hoped that when Gaza was evacuated it would become an economic powerhouse. Had that happened, many Israelis would have been prepared to withdraw from most of the West Bank. The purpose of Zionism, after all, was to provide a homeland for Jews, not to rule over another people. But Gaza chose a different path, electing Hamas in 2006; and when, in 2017, an Israeli minister said he would help Gaza economically if it renounced terror, Mahmoud al-zahar, a Hamas co-founder, said that if Gaza had wanted to be like Singapore, it would have done so already.”
Vernon Bogdanor, professor of government, King’s College, London. (Item in Daily Telegraph behind the paywall.) The professor delivers a succinct summation of the moral depravity of Hamas, and by those who, through evasion of the facts, seek to excuse its actions. As an aside, there is another reason that the writer doesn’t spell out for why Hamas will not renounce terror: it is in many ways like the Mafia, or what Sinn Fein/IRA was and became: a gangster group that enjoys the trappings of power, including the money (as shown by how some of its political leaders reside in comfort, hundreds of miles away, in Qatar, etc).
There is a contradiction in what the Professor is saying – he admits that the Islamic population voted for Hamas, but then says that Hamas is their enemy.
The school text books in the “West Bank”, under the control of the “Palestinian Authority” NOT Hamas, also teach that the Jews should be driven into the sea – the “we accept Israel’s right to exist” claims from various figures in positions of authority are obvious lies, that only the must self deluded person could believe.
And note the avoidance of such words as “Islam”, “Islamic” and “Muslim” (instead we get the word “Palestinian” – a word that became fashionable in the 1960s – YES there are Christian Arabs, but the number of them in the Gaza Salient, or in the “West Bank” is very small) the refusal to accept that the conflict is rooted in Islamic theology, in the teachings and personal example of Muhammed.
Muhammed made claims about the whole world – not just “the land between the river and the sea” (indeed Muhammed never said anything about a “land between the river and the sea”) the Islamic claim on the lands of Western Europe is just as sound, or just as unsound, as the Islamic claim to a “land between the river and the sea” that the, mostly NON Muslim students in Western nations chant. The passion of the NON Muslim “Woke” students to murder millions of Jews (which is what “the river to the sea” means) is exceeded only by their passion to murder babies and sex change children – both of which Islam condemns, and rightly so. If Islam was in a position of power these “Woke” students in the West who consider themselves its friends would be punished for their support of abortion and sex changes for children. The forces of Islam privately despise their “friends” in the West – and, if in a position of power (due to demographic changes over time) would wipe out “Queers for Palestine” (Muhammed said, at least according to a hadith, “kill the one who does it, and kill the one to whom it is done” in relation to male homosexual acts) and all the other “Woke” groups.
Not acting on the commands of God is what Muslims criticised Jews for – “raise your hand” (a common Islamic cry) was not a request to surrender – it was a criticism of the Jewish practice of placing one’s hand over certain passages in scripture (for example about killing women for adultery) whilst reading allowed – to the Muslims this was hypocritical, if something was in scripture it should not be covered up (literally covered up – by having one’s hand over the passage) it should be acted upon.
“Paul it is illegal in Britain to write honestly about these matters”
Perhaps that is so – but then why write anything at all? If one can not be honest is it not better to be silent?
Last point – much of the “West Bank” is closer to the Mediterranean Sea than the Jordan River – if it was “given independence” Israel could, by an attack, be cut in two in a matter of hours.
The Professor must know this – he must have seen a map.
There is no contradiction. I voted for Bojo in the last election so that Brexit would (finally) be ‘done’.
The result is that he changed and is now my enemy
It browns me off to see various pundits in the West attempt to analyse the Israel – Palestine question. They don’t even understand their own countries, let alone this area.