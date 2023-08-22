We answer, you reply, they skew

“Horses sweat, men perspire, ladies glow.” To the Guardian’s Steven Morris, responding to a government consultation is another of those famous irregular verbs that changes its form according to who does it.
UK gun lobby accused of helping to ‘skew’ consultation on tightening laws
The powerful UK gun lobby…
“Powerful UK gun lobby” my breech. It has lost every legislative battle in my lifetime.
…has been accused of mobilising tens of thousands of shooting enthusiasts to “skew” a government consultation on tightening firearms laws launched after the Plymouth mass killings in 2021.
The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) and the Countryside Alliance have made it easy for members and supporters to access the consultation from its websites – and advised them on how to reply to each of the 20 yes/no questions posed.
Making it easy for members of the public to respond to a Green Paper or other public consultation exercise is usually just the sort of thing the Guardian supports. The whole point of such things is that anyone with an interest in the subject is encouraged to give their view, and all advocacy groups consider it a core part of their function to tell their members that such consultations are taking place and to advise them what to say. Would anyone really prefer that a democratic country went ahead with a proposed new law without seeking input from all viewpoints?
The answer to that is yes, some would prefer exactly that. Among them is Peter Squires, a professor of criminology and public policy at the University of Brighton. He says,
“Virtually every independent-minded expert agrees on what needs to be done and then the Home Office conducts one of these farcical consultations and allows the self-interested single-issue shooting lobby to school its members through the process of rejecting the proposals.”
The consultation could turn out to be farcical in one of several ways. But if you want to give it a go, here is the link again. The deadline is tomorrow, 23rd August 2023.
Made my morning with this line — “Powerful UK gun lobby” my breech. It has lost every legislative battle in my lifetime.
The whole take is excellent; this line is superb.
Does . . . does the gun lobby not have guns? Because over here we found that having guns really helps when it comes to winning legislative battles – just having them, not even using them, just having them.
When you have at least 1.26 guns for every man, woman, child, other, in the country, the attempts to ‘control’ guns become nothing more than pro-forma political theater and tribal signalling;)
You clearly know nothing about UK gun laws. UK has some of the most repressive gun laws in the world already
So the complaint isn’t that the Massive British Gun Lobby skewed the poll – it’s that the Massive British Gun Ban Community didn’t skew it enough.
In other words – “we got out-cheated! Now, get out there and cheat harder!”
Free men go armed, if they so desire. Only slaves and “subjects” have that right removed by their masters.
From that, you can tell a lot about a government and the people who tolerate it. No right to self-defense? You’re a farm animal, nothing more, nothing less. You’re being farmed by your social masters for taxes and whatever else they might chose to take from you at a later date.
The real issue began somewhat over a hundred years ago, when the people of Britain kow-towed to their “leadership” over this issue. The day will come when their descendants will curse their names for having acquiesced to perpetual serfdom.
concern that the government will use the results of the consultation as an excuse to not make extensive changes to firearms laws
How is that possible? How can you possibly make “extensive changes”? by banning the two dozen guns left in private hands? The only way to make extensive changes is to liberalize the gun control laws. Which might not be a bad idea, since you’ll need the guns to shoot down all those pigs that are flying by…
Perhaps they might instead want to find out how this guy got a gun license despite the draconian British gun laws. Given some of the indicators including mental health issues and a record of criminal assault it is unlikely he could buy a gun here is 2nd Amendment land. Perhaps the guy who made that dumb ass decision might get the opportunity to look for alternative employment rather than vilifying the few remaining, law abiding and safe gun owners in the UK.
Great theory, really is. But truth is private guns didn’t stop Trial-less Asset Forfeiture, FDR Gold Grab, Jim Crow, Bureau of Land Management, Eminent Domain abuse, EPA wetlands bullshit, Constitution-free zones near ports & Airports, etc.etc.etc.etc…
” . . . private guns didn’t stop . . . “
Just because aspirin won’t slow thinning hair, it has no value?
As Todd Turley said – Natalie did well in calling out the Guardian newspaper on its direct lie about “the powerful U.K. gun lobby”.
The Guardian lies all the time – and it is easy, too easy, to just get used to that. But we should not get used to that – when the Guardian tells lies (which it regards as “noble lies” – from Plato’s “Guardians”, “noble” because the lies push Collectivism – tyranny) we should denounce them, as Natalie does.
Carnivorous Bookworm – the supporters of Jim Crow also supported “Gun Control” for black people, and they had good tactical reasons to do so. For example, the father of Condi Rice (the National Security Director for President George Walker Bush) drove off a KKK attack on his home – drove it off with his rifle (the KKK also bombed a church, killing little girls who were friends of Condi Rice). People in white hoods attacking your home look a lot less scary running from rifle fire.
“Call the police” – often they were the police.
Perry – so you have moved to Wiltshire?
Moving out of London is a good idea.
Interesting how Professor Squires redefines the term “independent minded” to mean conformist Collectivist.
He turns the term “independent minded” on its head, reversing its meaning – as the left (such as the Guardian and so on) have long done with the terms “liberal” and “liberalism”. To be a liberal used to mean supporting lower government spending, lower taxes and less regulations (a smaller government), but the Collectivists stole the word (long ago now) and reversed its meaning.
In the 1920s even some American supporters of the Soviet Union, the most oppressive Big Government regime on the planet, called themselves “liberals” – the lie was total, but they got away with it.