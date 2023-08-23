Lin Biao welcomes Prigozhin to the club

From the Wikipedia entry for Lin Biao:
Lin became instrumental in creating the foundations for Mao Zedong’s cult of personality in the early 1960s, and was rewarded for his service in the Cultural Revolution by being named Mao’s designated successor as the sole Vice Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, from 1966 until his death.
Lin died on 13 September 1971, when a Hawker Siddeley Trident he was aboard crashed in Öndörkhaan in Mongolia. The exact events of this “Lin Biao incident” have been a source of speculation ever since. The Chinese government’s official explanation is that Lin and his family attempted to flee following a botched coup against Mao.
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin presumed dead after Russia plane crash – BBC
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a jet which crashed killing all on board, Russia’s civil aviation authority has said.
Earlier, Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported that the private plane, which belonged to the 62-year-old, was shot down by air defences.
Grey Zone posted later on Wednesday that Prigozhin died “as a result of actions of traitors of Russia”.
Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces in June.
On the passenger list
But now enroute to an agreeable retirement in the West Indies
At least he avoided falling from a high window.
As we speak, Biden is trying to buy Trump a jet.
If you take any of this that’s been going on since 24 February 2022 at face value…?
I’d like to have a chat with you. See, there’s this bridge in New York that’s for sale, with a possible option on the Eiffel Tower in Paris…
No idea what the hell is going on, at this point. I’d be shocked if anyone outside of the inner circles in Russia at the moment have any better an idea than I have. Hell, Putin himself may not even know… It’s entirely possible that someone in the Russian military did this on their own, as retribution for those pilots and crew that Prigozin’s boys shot down a few months ago.
Putin is not a mystery — but there are mysteries in Russia.
One of them is how Prigozhin managed to get so close to Moscow back then.
Another one is how he could be deceived to get on that plane. Assuming that he was.
You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh 😉
Two months ago I tweeted that Prigozhin would be dead in a month. It’s great when you’re only 100% out.
So, do the remaining Wagner people have sufficient control of their troops to keep the war going? I can’t imagine that’s a happy group today.
Wagner has been a front for the FSB and Putin since their founding. They witnessed the way that the US was using Blackwater, and decided to get them some of their own deniable “Private Military Contractors”. This worked out fairly well, but anyone that thinks that Wagner was ever anything other than a tool of the Putinists, they’re delusional.
What’s going on with regards to all this? Ain’t nobody outside Putin’s inner circle knows. I have no idea; I thought I kinda did, back in June, but now? LOL… This is ‘effing nuts. A farce of the highest order, and what is actually going on behind the scenes? Anyone that tells you they know anything at all about this is nuts.
I just can’t see Prigozin getting on an aircraft with Utkin. Not willingly, and if they were flying together? That’s just crazy; no rational person would put all of the leadership of Wagner onto the same aircraft at the same time, allowing a decapitation. Unless they were already dead, and this is just a facade. And, from the indicators, Prigozin was already back in with Putin, having been given all his confiscated stuff back… This latest deal? Wouldn’t surprise me a bit to see Prigozin and Utkin resurface somewhere in Africa in blackface…
Putin’s Russia edges ever nearer tragicomedy. Farcical tragicomedy, at that. You literally could not possibly sell this stuff as a novel; the readers would lynch your ass for lack of realism.
Maybe we’ll get a semi-sequel to The Death Of Stalin out of all of this. Steve Buscemi as Putin would be as good as when he did Khrushchev
djm’s take on it is certainly a strong and intriguing possibility, albeit I would put him a bit further north in Cuba, giving them some more hard currency from his spending and a potentially useful trainer. But what does Putin gain from keeping such a deal?
So much easier to agree to plan A (the James Bond villain style disappearance) and then shoot down the second plane instead, so much more amusing for the PTB in a Ming-The-Merciless moment.
Hadn’t Prigozhyn heard about the president of Poland?