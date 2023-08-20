Samizdata quote of the day – murderous nurse edition

“What strikes you when reading about any number of NHS scandals since then isn’t so much the systemic failures, it’s the instances of individual cruelty to patients. Bereaved parents repeatedly told the Ockenden report about a lack of compassion from staff and some even said they were told they were responsible for their own child’s death. All of this amounts to a sense that the health services continually privileges the institution over the needs of patients at the most vulnerable times of their lives. When you consider how utterly inhumane that is, it becomes easier to understand how the NHS could contain a monster like Letby.” (See here for details on the Ockenden saga.)
– Alys Denby, Editor, CapX, in a weekly letter to subscribers of that platform. Denby writes about Lucy Letby, a nurse convicted last week of murdering a number of babies in a NHS hospital.
Monsters can flourish in certain institutions, and it strikes me that those that are treated as near-sacred institutions provide cover for them. The NHS needs to be nuked from high orbit for various reasons, and these scandals surely add to the list.
Less than 3 years ago, the instruction from on high was to “clap & bang those pots 4 R NHS”
So what you’re saying is
we haven’t always been at war with Oceania ?
U.S. healthcare is expensive partly because of the culture of overkill for safety’s sake (which, yes, means safety from lawsuits.) Three tests where one might do, three opinions where one might do, three days in hospital where one outpatient visit might do. (Those “mights” do a lot of heavy lifting.)
Your system is far cheaper. But there are always tradeoffs.
Doctors and nurses who kill are found in private hospitals, VA hospitals, public hospitals, university hospitals, nursing homes, and in-home nursing. It’s been going on since we’ve had doctors and nurses. It isn’t because of socialized medicine; it’s because people like her are simply broken. Unless the author of this article can find a NHS policy that states “…and our nurses can simply decide who lives and who dies on their own…” he’s off the mark on this one.
My experience of the NHS is that the patients are considered rather an inconvenience. Like many large government institutions it is run for the benefit of the institution instead of the “customers”. Schools, for example, are like that too. Which isn’t to say that there aren’t great doctors, nurses or teachers, just that the culture of the place, the incentives, the manner of thinking is that patients are an inconvenience and a cost rather than the whole point of its existence. There is a great Yes Minister episode about this called “The Compassionate Society“.
In fairness it has to be said that when a child dies in an American hospital the doctors and nurses are really very compassionate. They also hand you a bill for quarter of a million dollars. So it cuts both ways. (The American healthcare system is a perfect combination — it takes the worst aspects of a central government system and the worst aspects of a corporatist run healthcare system and combines them together to give us the worst of both worlds. Of course there is lots of money swilling about, so they do have to spend it on something — which is why most new medical discoveries and devices originate in the US, and why our medical billing subsidizes the billing of all the other healthcare systems the world over.)
@Steven R: We do numbers here, we are not socialist innumerates.
How many doctors and nurses who kill are found in private hospitals, vs. VA hospitals, vs. public hospitals, vs. university hospitals, vs. nursing homes, vs. in-home nursing?
Knowing what I know about the civil servants who staff public hospitals here in Alberta Canada I’m going with public hospitals as the big winners in the murder league.
Anyone got any actual stats?
Just a few years back there was a nurse who killed at least seven patients with insulin at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg, WV. That’s local to me and right off the top of my head.
I used to have a job that had me sit in on some of the QA and Mortality and Morbidity meetings at a major university hospital. They took patient deaths very seriously.
I did find three interesting pages:
I think gross statistics would be difficult to find since deaths are expected in hospitals and nursing homes, especially with the elderly involved, and many nurses and aides change jobs frequently, and hospitals and governments seem to be particularly close-lipped about the whole thing.
Steven R, as you know, 90 per cent of healthcare in the UK is delivered via the National Health Service, and run, with some adjustments, on the same central planning model that it had in the late 1940s when it was created by a socialist government. Despite all the failings and problems of recent years, the NHS still seems to garner respectful comments from most of the UK public.
The NHS has become ever more bureaucratic, and filled with the same arse-covering types that flourish in many large organisations if freed from the need to deliver great service or go out of business.
Large (private) groups do at least have some form of competition. Take the cases of Anheuser-Busch, Gillette, Silicon Valley Bank, and others, where for various reasons, either because of contemporary political and social obsessions, or just plain incompetence, the firms have suffered massive falls in share values or be taken over in a shotgun wedding (as in the case of SVB).
Senior people in failed organisations that have to make a profit or die typically are fired. With the NHS, whole layers of management appear to have presided over a series of murders and I haven’t as yet read of any of those in charge being shown the door. (Of course, that may happen, if Members of Parliament and others raise a sufficiently potent stink.) It is also typically easier in the UK to sue a private firm than a public sector body, although this is not a binary matter.
In the UK, if you want healthcare, the choices unless you are quite well off are limited outside the NHS. For many procedures, the NHS dominates, and that includes care of very young children. Monopolies of any kind are bad. The NHS is a monopoly, benefiting – hopefully not much longer – from a protective cloak of moral cant.
Saying anything bad about the NHS in the UK is akin to apostasy in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Oh, you won’t get killed but you will be seen as evil.
When an institution becomes almost the soul of the nation then it becomes immune from any criticism – any criticism, even constructive, then this sort of thing happens. Compare with the Catholic Church in Ireland or the BBC with Jimmy Saville…
“Like many large government institutions it is run for the benefit of the institution instead of the “customers”.”
Remember the hackneyed old internet adage: “If you’re not paying, you’re not the customer”.
In the British NHS, the customer is not the patient, it’s the government bureaucrats who administer the system.
I find this explains quite a lot.
People employed in badly-managed service-oriented companies come to resent and even hate their clients/customers, particularly if demanding, since they interrupt their other tasks (loafing, gossiping, complaining).