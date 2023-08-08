Highly recommended…
Understanding Turkish geopolitics
Perry de Havilland (Wiltshire) · Economics, Business & Globalization · International affairs · Middle East & Islamic · Military affairs · Russia · Science & Technology · Ukraine
August 8th, 2023 |
13 comments to Understanding Turkish geopolitics
|
tl;dr: the Turks are & always will be on the side of the Turks. And on balance, it’s better to have them more or less on our side than more or less not. And that’s also pretty much how the Turks see NATO too. And while they’re happy to make coin trading with Russia while also providing arms to Ukraine, ultimately Turkey & Russia are natural rivals, not friends. In the long run Erdogan wants to see Russia well & truly fucked over.
Anyone who attributes to “strategy” anything that Erdogan is involved in is delusional at best.
Erdogan is another in Putin’s line of irredentist leaders seeking to recreate ancient glories of their former empires. The payback for that in Putin’s case will be the utter destruction of Russia; in Erdogan’s case, that remains to be seen. He may get away with living his dream; odds are that he will not, given the economy he’s bequeathing Turkey, along with his re-Islamization of the place.
Putin’s place in history is virtually set; he’s going to go down as the responsible party for Russia’s final denouement and destruction. Erdogan still has room for pulling it out, but he’s likely to also be remembered as the clown prince of stupid.
Here’s a quick marker for you: Look at the uniforms. Any idiot seeking to recreate the “ancient glories” will have his palaces (a sign in and of themselves…) guarded by those wearing elaborate fancy uniforms pulled up out of history. Putin’s personal guards? Gaudy and bedecked, same as Erdogan’s. They’re men of the same sort, delusional autocrats full of themselves, and totally incapable of building anything lasting.
You want to see someone to worry about? Then, look for someone whose guards are wearing workaday clothes, and who works out of a storefront. The assholes who build elaborate palaces and headquarters are not the real deal; they’re more the sort of poseur you can count on eventually coming a cropper. See for examples one Adolf Hitler, and Benito Mussolini…
It’s the same in the corporate world; once a big, successful company builds its massive and elaborate signature headquarters building, that’s usually a marker that the wrong sort of egotist CEO has taken over, and the company has reached its peak. It’s all downhill, from there.
Erdogan is an idiot. The thing you need to worry about is not some “grand strategy of Turkey”, but the fact that he’s not got one and will be flailing around in short order as all the repercussions of his bad decisions come crashing down around him.
You didn’t actually watch the video, did you 😀
LOL… I did, actually. I think Perun is way off base with this.
Erdogan is about as far as you can get from an international political genius, whose mastery of economics inspires awe in others. Raw fact? The man is a small-time domestic Turkish populist who caters to the worst aspects of Turkish irredentism. Elsewise, he wouldn’t be in Syria, nor would he have done his best to block US access to Northern Iraq.
Fifty years from now, most Turks are going to curse his name. He’s at about the point that Putin was in 2000, well before the consequence of his actions came home to roost.
Perun wants to ascribe wisdom to things that are entirely absent of wisdom or long-term thinking. Erdogan was the dimwit who blew up the nascent Turkish-Israeli alliance, which would have served to make both parties much better off politically and economically. He’s an ideologue who can’t see past his ideology; he’s pissed off major financial backers in the Gulf, and with his dealings with Saudi Arabia, don’t expect Turkey to come out of all this at all well. In fact, expect that when the consequences of the Kurdish demographic growth curve come to full fruition, he’s going to be faced with a set of implications that are going to blow up what’s left of the Turkish state.
Pretty sure that not what Perun claimed. He was describing Turkish geopolitical thinking, not praising it. They are willing to play hardball to extract concessions & have a very compartmentalised notion of how the game is played. I’ve spent time in Istanbul & because the brother-in-law was a UN diplomat there, I’ve met Turkish establishment figures over a beer or six, and Perun’s description of how they think is pretty accurate: everything is a series of discrete chunks to be negotiated for, they offer nothing for free, and they have zero understanding of real world economics.
Perun also makes it clear Erdogan’s understanding of economics is… “unique” 😉
Kirk: If “gaudy”, “fancy”, “bedecked” palace guard uniforms “out of history” are supposed to be the indication that someone’s seeking to re-establish their empire, how is one supposed to interpret the red-coated, bearskinned guardsmen at Buck House, let alone the actual horse cavalry with plumes and cuirasses?
Erdogan is like a drug addict who is trying to heal his drug addiction by taking even more drugs. Drug addict can sometimes be very cunning in extracting money from people to finance his addiction but in the end he is doomed. 70% inflation means that he is stealing money from Turkish children and grandchildren. A true Ottoman VOMIT…
Regards
From Turkish English language television it has long been clear that the Turkish state wants Russia (the ancient enemy of the Turks) to lose – but Mr Putin did not seem to grasp this. Mr Putin thought that Mr Erdogan was his friend and ally – which shows that Mr Putin is divorced from reality, and (also) shows that no one in the Kremlin is in a position to tell Mr Putin the truth.
@Perry de Havilland,
Point I’m getting at is that ascribing what Erdogan is doing with Turkey as being part of some grand “Strategy” is insane; what other Turks think or have done in the past is irrelevant; it’s all Erdogan, all the time. He’s a loose cannon on the Turkish deck, and trying to say he’s got some scheme or plan in mind is purely delusional. I’m sure that other Turkish officials will try to have some effect on matters, but it’s all Erdogan, all the way down. Until it isn’t…
@ anon,
That pomp and circumstance lunacy has always been there; the stuff I’m talking about with Putin and Erdogan is the Potemkin Village sort of thing, where they’re trying to recreate past imperial glories… The monarchy in Britain has been there continuously, and it isn’t associated with the actual government. If Boris Johnson had put himself up in a palace, with fancy-dress toy soldier guards, that’d be a similar case. As is, the traditional crap associated with the various royal houses of Europe are not at all the same sort of lunacy.
All of it looks nuts to me, but I’m an inveterate small-r republican who thinks that all of that sort of thing is sheer waste and utter folly. Not, however, any of my business as a foreigner.
It’s a marker, though, for regimes like that of Putin; you find yourself emulating Third-World pretensions, don’t be real surprised when you wind up there.
There clearly is strategy underpinning what Erdogan does, even if much of it is not realistically attainable. I don’t think Erdogan wakes up each morning and just goes with todays urge.
It was certainly explained rather differently to me by various Turks. Erdogan is not a unique outlier, he really does win elections as he is representative of a definite strain of Turkish through. He is good at getting factions invested, and the internal dynamic is fairly different to the one in Russia. All that said, although I’ve chatted with insiders, I’m certainly not an expert on Turkish politics. Claire Berlinski, who I know, is much more au fait with the nuances of that, albeit her broader world views are a bit over-filtered through a layer of TDS & BDS.
ascribing what Erdogan is doing with Turkey as being part of some grand “Strategy” is insane
I’ll second that.
It seems to me it’s insane to produce an hourlong podcast talking about Erdogan’s “strategy”, so I skipped it.
Erdogan plays it by the ear and the gut, changes his policies frequently, is a kind of shrewd and crafty operator and opportunist, and has managed to keep power for quite a long time, proving that he is quite able, but not necessarily a strategist. He is not a guy that can be analyzed, categorized or predicted. And he is more reasonable and pragmatic than some East European leaders out there.
Erdogan is probably quite happy to see Russia and Ukraine fighting rather that collaborating.
Turkey becomes thus the dominant power in the Black sea, even more than it has always been.
Opportunist for sure. But when you look at his industrial strategies, this has been something that has been developing for a while. That said, the fundamental inability to face the economic consequences of what he does means it isn’t all going to happen the way he hopes (but Turkey is hardly unique on that score!), but it is not hard to see certain threads running through much of what he does. It’s really not random. To paraphrase something naval wonks say, long term strategy is “build strategy”. Russia & Turkey have mutually exclusive goals & unlike many other nations, as Turkey is in NATO, it is harder to plausibly threaten them with nukes.
Absolutely. But he probably also certainly sees Ukraine as a long term friendly trading partner as it has none of the incompatible aspirations Russia has, plus Bosporus access is much more important to Ukraine than Russia. Turkey wants to move the Turkic ‘stans very much into his orbit & out of Russia’s zone of control.