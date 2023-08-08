We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day – ESG hypocrisy edition

· Economics, Business & Globalization · Military affairs · Ukraine

“Arms contractors get lumped in with tobacco, oil, alcohol and other so-called `sin stocks’ that are regarded as a threat to society. Yet, Ukraine’s predicament has shown that the biggest threat to Western freedom is Putin himself and without the West’s support for Kyiv, Russia may have been able to continue its imperial march beyond Ukrainian territory, further into Europe. City minister Andrew Griffith and defence procurement minister James Cartilidge have warned perfectly reasonably that the UK’s long-term security is being put at risk by the Square Mile’s growing aversion to defence stocks.”

Ben Marlow, Daily Telegraph (£)

August 8th, 2023 |

  • Mr Ed
    August 8, 2023 at 7:44 am

    The biggest threat to my freedom is the Conservative Party majority in the House of Commons. It’s no use having armed forces if they do things like give the Manchester Arena bomber a lift home.

