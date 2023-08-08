We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Blog kinda sorta exploded…

· Administrative

Sorry for the disturbance in the force, the mystic code gods are working out how to unfuck the blog 😀

That’ll teach me to press the “update” button

August 8th, 2023 |

11 comments to Blog kinda sorta exploded…

  • Y. Knott
    August 9, 2023 at 9:26 am

    “Push the button, Max!”

    Ka-BOOOOOM!!!

    “MAAAaaaxxx…”

  • llamas
    August 9, 2023 at 11:04 am

    Think you used enough dynamite there, Butch?

    llater,

    llamas

  • Longrider
    August 9, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    Mine did something similar a couple of days ago, only I didn’t press anything, this was entirely done by itself.

  • llamas
    August 9, 2023 at 2:01 pm

    Filmed at the Crystal Palace racetrack/sports complex at the top of Sydenham Hill. You can see part of the antenna tower in the background. Long ago, in the days of gas light and horse-drawn cabs, YHS taught people to ride motorcycles on that very track. How time flize.

    llater,

    llamas

  • Kirk
    August 9, 2023 at 6:07 pm

    P for “Plenty”…

    Classic explosives formulae in the US Army use “P” for “Pounds of Explosives (TNT), which are usually calculated for TNT and converted to whatever other explosive is being utilized.

    Soooo… P=Plenty.

    Which usually translates into a real-world “Oh, sh*t…” moment when you’re shattering windows two counties away, and the Post Commander is getting phone calls at two in the morning from irate mayors and so forth… Ask me how I know.

  • Patrick Crozier
    August 9, 2023 at 7:51 pm

    Fun quiz question: who’s the guy on the right?

  • Fraser Orr
    August 9, 2023 at 8:34 pm

    @Patrick, obviously it is Michael Caine. Do you mean the guy on the left? No idea. Also, no idea what the movie is, but it looks like a good one.

  • Patrick Crozier
    August 9, 2023 at 8:40 pm

    Ah! Right and left! Why do they have to be so similar?

    The movie is the Italian Job.

  • bobby b
    August 9, 2023 at 8:40 pm

    The Italian Job. Great flick.

  • Fraser Orr
    August 9, 2023 at 9:00 pm

    Oh, funny, I just watched the newer one with my kids. Mainly because Charlize Theron was in it…

    Ah! Right and left! Why do they have to be so similar?

    Is that a political statement advocating for libertarianism 😀

  • Mr Ed
    August 9, 2023 at 9:37 pm

    Can’t imagine a Bitcoin heist ending like this.

  »