Samizdata quote of the day – universal basic income disaster version

· Political Economy · UK affairs

“some stories stand out. The one that confuses me is the call for Britain to trial some form of ‘universal basic income.’ What exactly do people think we’ve been doing for the past two years?”

Sam Ashworth Hayes, in the Daily Telegraph (£).

August 24th, 2023 |

4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – universal basic income disaster version

