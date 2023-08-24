…“some stories stand out. The one that confuses me is the call for Britain to trial some form of ‘universal basic income.’ What exactly do people think we’ve been doing for the past two years?”
– Sam Ashworth Hayes, in the Daily Telegraph (£).
Samizdata quote of the day – universal basic income disaster version
4 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – universal basic income disaster version
Dunno. Whatever it is, I haven’t seen a penny of it.
I don’t know about an income, but we all know what the universal outcome will be!
Well a lot of people have, as the article shows.
