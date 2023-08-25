“The UK’s Online Safety Bill, an idea too stupid to notice it’s dead”

The Register’s Rupert Goodwins is right to describe the Bill as “stupid” but, I regret to say, probably mistaken in describing it as “dead”. It has long since passed the Commons. Its progress through the Lords is almost complete. But a few more sharp thrusts like this one might yet kill the beast:
The British state is a world class incompetent at protecting its own data. In the past couple of weeks alone, we have seen the hacking of the Electoral Commission, the state body in charge of elections, the mass exposure of birth, marriage and death data, and the bulk release of confidential personnel information of a number of police forces, most notably the Police Service Northern Ireland. This was immediately picked up by terrorists who like killing police. It doesn’t get worse than that.
This same state is, of course, the one demanding that to “protect children,” it should get access to whatever encrypted citizen communication it likes via the Online Safety Bill, which is now rumored to be going through British Parliament in October. This is akin to giving an alcoholic uncle the keys to every booze shop in town to “protect children”: you will find Uncle in a drunken coma with the doors wide open and the stock disappearing by the vanload.
I am always surprised by those surprised by stupid, dishonest, ineffective or evil government.
Those are the norm, not the surprise.
Some Conservative Members of Parliament are under the false impression that this proposed law would be used against the people who abuse them “on-line”, in reality the proposed law would be used against Conservatives. Organisations such as “Ofcom” would be in charge of the censorship – and such bodies hate Conservatives (they hate libertarians even more).
So support for such proposed censorship measures is not “just” evil – it is also stupid.
But the UK’s Online Safety Bill gives authority and power to the Blob… sadly any concerns about holding the information secure are well down the list of concerns compared to the lure of gaining Authority. And the Authority will be exercised in chosen cases to establish that Authority.
The Elite have always wanted their minions to be able to tell them the inner thoughts of the Rude Mechanicals.
The thing that really does surprise me is that the UK Gov (in its infinite stupidity) doesn’t seem to anticipate any form of behavioural response from us Rude Mechanicals to Government prod noses.
For myself, my email and websites are hosted in a foreign country with slightly better appreciation of what data security and protection from intrusion actually means.
I prefer speed in my browser responsiveness, but I am perfectly prepared (out of sheer obstinacy if nothing else) to start routing my web traffic through an encrypted VPN with randomly rotating locational information. I mean it’s not even hard.
Even with Google Drive, I encrypt all the contents and obfuscate the filenames before uploading them through the Unix utility rclone, because I don’t trust Google to NOT pry into my affairs.
My mistrust of UK Gov is several orders of magnitude higher than that of Google.
I repeat – those Conservative Members of Parliament who support this measure, do not grasp that it is not going to be used on their opponents (the people who scream abuse at them on social media) – the measure would be used on their supporters.
There are two governments – the elected government and the unelected government, not just the Civil Service but also the independent agencies, such as Ofcom.
No prizes for guessing which government tends to have the real power.