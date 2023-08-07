|
Samizdata quote of the day – lets be more inclusive when discussing colonialism
Let’s start with the fact that empires were not invented by the modern European nations whose advanced ships and guns were more effective in maintaining them than forced marches and pikes. Stronger nations have colonised weaker ones since the beginning of recorded history; indeed, before there were nations in our modern sense at all. Greeks and Romans built empires, as did the Chinese, the Assyrians, the Aztecs, the Malians, the Khmer and the Mughals. Those empires operated with varying degrees of brutality and repression, but all of them were based on an equation of might and right, which amounts to no concept of right at all. All of them used their power to compel weaker groups to surrender resources, submit tribute, press soldiers into service for further imperial wars, and accept commands that overrode local custom and law. As far as we know, there was one thing they lacked: a guilty conscience.
– Susan Neiman
It really comes down to the question of whether or not a culture believes in itself as a superior culture. The Greeks, Romans, Mongols, Ottomans, Byzantines, Victorian Europeans, Aztecs, Normans, Japanese, Americans, and everyone else who have ever shown up and conquered someone else all thought their cultures were the top of the heap. They might take something from the conquered, like how the Romans simply renamed a bunch of Greek gods, but if you asked any of them they would all say their culture was superior and would tell you why.
WW1 was an existential crisis for the Anglosphere, French, Belgians, Russians, and the rest. WW2 just made that crisis worse because our own ideas of our own superiority didn’t stack up to death camps and cities around the world bombed flat. How could civilized Europeans, and Germans were Europeans, do those things and how could French and English colonies still be subjected to the indignities that came with being colonies, and how could we condemn the Nazis for their views on racial inferiority while still treating blacks and Indians (dots and feathers) as subpar to whites? Where does the White Man’s Burden to pull the colonized out of what we consider to be barbarism fit in? What happens if/when we decide to just leave the colonized areas and do we owe them support for some period? Is there a way for a multicultural/multiracial “empire” to exist or would it just be best to say “a place for every race” and let non-whites live in non-white places? Those were real questions that had to be grappled with.
And then we get to throw Communists into the mix who were looking to bring the West down and used our own introspection and sense of fairness and equality against us. And then throw in the bleeding hearts in academia and the media. And people and companies and organizations with agendas.
It’s just too simplistic to chalk it up to the woke provide us with the guilty conscience we somehow needed.
The European Empires fell because they were no longer profitable and had largely bankrupted themselves after two world wars and thus lacked the resources to attempt to recover the situation. Those that did not acknowledge the situation voluntarily (mainly France) were kicked out by force. It wasn’t a guilty conscience that caused the French to abandon Algeria (which had a significant French population and was official a province of France, not an imperial possession like Viet Nam). They fought a bloody war against the local Arab populations for years before finally coming to grips with the truth that they lacked the power to control the country at a cost they were willing to pay.
There were three main factors post-WW II that made the Empires untenable. First was the availability of modern weapons, such as the AK-47, that meant the empires couldn’t simply rely on firepower a la Omdurman. Second was the rise of the American post-war order, which was both hostile to and largely obviated the need for direct imperial rule from Europe (as long as the Americans were committed to keep trade open you could get the resources even without control). And third was the moral debt owed to the various colonial native troops that fought in both world wars. The circumstances that allowed European countries to control African or Asian territories with little more than token European forces backed by local levies in the 19th and early 20th century were no longer present by 1950, and the American guarantee of free and open international trade for the western block meant the old imperial mercantile trading blocks were unnecessary anyway.
Releasing colonial possessions to local control wasn’t abandoning economic interests. Both the British and French still maintain influence in many of their former colonies, as can be seen in the current mess in Niger. They’ve just reverted to the pre-colonial period were Europeans traded with locals throughout Africa and much of the Indian Ocean basin with little more than the odd trading post. It’s a whole lot cheaper and gets you most of what you actually need in terms of raw materials.
The Europeans didn’t abandon their empires in a fit of conscience, they just lost the ability to hold them and any real rationale to justify the kind of sacrifice that would have been required to try. The guilty conscience came afterwards, and was mostly just consolation for their relegation to the role of American clients anyway.