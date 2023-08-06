|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – ‘Get Woke Go Broke’ really is a thing
Who actually has the power in a capitalist and free market economy? Quite clearly it’s us as consumers. Even something – as here – as trivial as an ad for a beer can lead the capitalists, the producers, losing substantial amounts of money. Billions off the market capitalisation in fact. And all just because some of us consumers decide to switch where and how we’d like to spend our money.
– Tim Worstall
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I used to use Costa Coffee. No longer.Because of their ‘woke’ advertising that includes body mutilation in favour of trans matters.
A complication with boycotts is these brands are owned by huge parent companies who can easily survive boycotts. Costa is owned by the coca cola company for example. So you boycott Costa? They have hundreds of other products and brands. Do you boycott all them? Then look at who the biggest owners of Coca cola company are – Berkshire Hathaway, BlackRock, Vanguard….very difficult to boycott everything these groups control.
Look at online book sales too…. Amazon conveniently also control abebooks!
I will add that I’m in favour of boycotts. We just need to be aware that these huge corporations are good at arranging things so that if you refuse to give your money to them for one brand, they’ll squeeze it out of you with another brand.
It is trite, but important, to note that were are not in a capitalist and free market economy, and us as consumers may well avoid one product, but the corporation may get some cheap fiat money (e.g. by quantitative easing and selling bonds to the central bank) which will keep the ghastly Zombie company sated and the bonuses flowing. However, every little step helps.
Martin hit the nail square on the head. It’s nearly impossible to make a boycott work when the company is owned by a larger company who also owns a rival brand. Boycott Bud over Dylan Mulvaney? Great, but Bud is owned by InBev who also owns 400 other brands. Boycott Disney? Great, they also own ABC, ESPN, and God only knows whatever other media outlets.
I’m really at the point where I think maybe companies shouldn’t be allowed to buy and sell other companies. Break them all up like they are monopolies or something.
Another brand you regularly hear understandable calls to boycott is Ben and Jerry’s. But the brand is owned by megacorporation Unilever. Look at all the brands Unilever own. If you want to really stick it to Ben and Jerry’s you’d advocate a total boycott of Unilever. But in developed countries it’s likely very difficult, costly and time consuming to seriously boycott Unilever. As they’re so huge they don’t really give much of a damn some people hate one of their ice cream brands!
There’s also the problem that so.many corporations have almost ideological uniformity on many issues. Take all the Pride washing by these companies. If you boycotted every company engaging in this you will most likely be almost as effectively excluding yourself from the modern economy as being de-banked would do.
As Mr Ed has already pointed out, we are light years from a free market economy – we are in a Cantillon Effect economy (named after Richard Cantillon who wrote about such things three centuries ago) where Credit Money concentrates economic power in a few hands – I doubt will be seeing BlackRock and the Wall Street banks go bankrupt this side of the collapse of this system.
The political culture is also corrupted – with even supposedly Conservative publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, supporting blatantly rigged elections – such as in Arizona in 2022 (so much for “it is just going to be done against Trump – when the establishment get rid of him, we will go back to honest elections”).
An economic system that means endless Credit Money for the Corporate elite, at the expense of everyone else, and a political system that depends on rigged elections, is not acceptable.
“But honest elections might mean the election of Populists, and that might threaten the endless Credit Money for the international Corporations” – the population might question why certain people get the Credit Money first (and at lower interest rates) – or even why the Credit Money exists at all.
I do NOT support Major Douglas and the other “monetary cranks” – but at least they wanted everyone treated the same with the money-created-from-nothing, not endless sweetheart deals for a Corporate elite.
The emerging international Corporate State (the dream of Henri Saint-Simon two centuries ago) supports Digital Currency – with people being “Nudged” into spending on certain products – and the “money” (which will not be gold or silver – or any physical commodity) having to be spent in a certain amount of time.
Otherwise the population might be “Transphobic” and not spend on what the elite decide they should spend on. And if anyone says this is tyranny, the international elite will just trot out the heirs of Hobbes, Hume and Bentham – to say that Free Will does not exist (if Free Will does not exist the international elite can not be violating it) and say that humans are not beings, that we are just machines.
Not really, Unilever does not run them directly, B&J has its own management. If they start costing more than they are worth, Unilever will either demand changes or sell them.
IIRC, the boycott of Bud Lite led to the rise of Modelo Especial as the new “most popular beer in the US”, it being the next-most-watered beer in production.
Modelo Especial is owned, in a complex chain, by A-B, the owner of Bud Lite.