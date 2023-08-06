Why are the Democrats suddenly so keen for Trump to get his say?

“Donald Trump indictment: Why these charges are most serious ones yet”, writes Sarah Smith, the BBC’s North America editor.
How will these people react when they hear detailed evidence that Donald Trump knew there was no evidence of electoral fraud? That he was told again and again, by his trusted inner circle, that he had lost the election?
Can their faith withstand the weight of the evidence the prosecution will bring to court?
I don’t know. But Ms Smith seems to be forgetting that in a trial it is not only the prosecution who bring evidence to court. Trump, too, will have the right to call witnesses and demand hidden things be brought forth. Faith can be tested in more than one direction.
After the 2020 election, the US establishment and media made Herculean efforts to silence anyone arguing that election fraud had occurred. They may not have succeeded with the deplorables, but they succeeded with the respectables. There is scarcely a member of the American upper middle class without the protection of a private income or tenure who would dare to talk about the events in Maricopa County even to say that they were satisfied that no irregularity occurred. Doing that would imply that they had given Trump’s views on the 2020 election enough consideration to reject them. The censors got Trump himself and many of his most prominent supporters thrown off Twitter. They had Facebook groups with hundreds of thousands of members deleted. They deleted his videos from Facebook. Facebook also demoted posts from private individuals that contained “election misinformation”. The social media companies instituted regular meetings where government officials told them who to censor and shadowban next – and the companies asked what more they could do.
And now, after doing all that, they have decided to demand that Trump explains in detail why he believes the 2020 election was stolen. They are going to demand he does it in the one place where even they dare not keep the public from hearing him speak. “In all criminal prosecutions,” says the Sixth Amendment, “the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence.”
Is there some factor obvious to Americans but missed by my British eyes that explains why this reversal of policy is not as rash as it seems? True, it might work out well for the Democrats. Trump is irritating. He has an irritating voice. His speech from the dock will not echo those of Robert Emmet or Nelson Mandela in anyone’s ears but his. All the same, I would bet on him rather than them coming out ahead. He does not have to prove the election was stolen from him. He does not even have to prove that he believes the election was stolen from him. (Which of course he does believe. He’s Trump, for goodness sake. One doesn’t have to take a view on whether or not he truly has been wronged to see that Donald Trump is the last man on Earth to ponder whether the bad guy might be him.)
It is for the prosecution to prove that Trump does not believe the election was stolen.
Unless I am misunderstanding something, that seems a formidable task.
Natalie,
You seem to assume that the court, the prosecutor and everyone else who matters in this trial believes in the rule of law, in the fair application of the law and in the Constitution. That is really sweet! I too have a fond memory of such times.
But whatever happens in this trial, I will not know about it firsthand. I’m not invited. I will rely on media reports which means every single word said about this trial will be a lie…including “the” and “and”.
Or am I too pessimistic?
Trump can say whatever he wants in his own defense, but if the MSM doesn’t cover it, or only covers it with spin analysis, it won’t do the wokies much harm. Sure, the court transcript might be fodder for right wing and libertarian media, but the great unwashed won’t be much affected. The PTB can still mostly keep a lid on it, while pushing their own slant on the way Trump said it.
It was stolen fair and square. It wasn’t the first time in American politics that the ballot box was stuffed and it won’t be the last. I don’t know how it works on your side of the pond, but on this side politics is a bloodsport. There were simply too many irregularities and swing states being allowed to ignore their own voting laws to say otherwise and that’s even before we get into the sheer number of mailed in ballots. We The People did nothing after the fact (e.g. drag election officials out of their homes and string them up right then and there), so there’s no reason for them to not do it again in the future. We won’t see another legitimate presidential election. The Left didn’t get the Reichstag moment they wanted, but they still managed to get the Enabling Act after all.
He was right to call them on it, he was even right to tell his supporters to let their voices be heard (like it would have mattered). But he was completely wrong to let those J6 idiots swing in the wind for him. He should have pardoned the lot of them as soon as it happened. The Left would still make political hay out of it, but at least we wouldn’t have American citizens in prison over it.
Steven:
Stringing them up is too good for them.
By WEIRD* standards, you have never seen one.
* Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, Democratic.
It is not enough that the winner would have won without fraud: an election is only legitimate if all party representatives agree on every single vote.
Further, it is necessary to have an established procedure in the case of a disputed election. 20 years after 2000, nobody has done anything about it.
Where he was wrong was in not having a serious investigation of election fraud, by both parties, after the 2016 election. That would have set the tone for 2020.
The 2020 Presidential Election was rigged – but it will, now, be very hard to prove it was rigged. If the courts had not thrown out the challenges, on technicalities (often absurd technicalities) in 2020 then it would have been much less hard to prove fraud, than it is now when so much of the evidence no longer exists.
However, as the 2022 election in Arizona showed, even when the election fraud is blatant, obvious, the courts (and so on) can just decide to ignore it – and what can the people do then?
Most people are not prepared to risk their lives in a bitter Civil War against an establishment that has overwhelming military and paramilitary power – and the emerging Corporate State knows this very well.
Well, you can’t see into other peoples’ hearts and minds, and it’s usually a waste of time to try. I very much doubt anyone in Trump’s inner circle actually told him he lost the election fair and square, since even if that were true, how could they possibly know? I can believe they told him there’s no hope of legally proving there was ballot box stuffing, but that’s not really the same thing.
Anyway, I see no reason to believe that the people bringing charges against Trump have any deeper reason than they think it’ll be fun. And I think they will have fun.
This court will likely allow Trump to discuss “ballot fraud”, but not “election fraud.”
Was Trump cheated by actual ballot fraud? Because of the laws that were passed by certain states just prior to the election, we will never have any way to prove this. Faced with a barrel of unlabeled ballots, there is no way to tell who cast which ballot. So, Trump will make no headway with the court with this argument.
There is a much stronger argument that he lost via basic election fraud. What with the press censoring many of his election arguments and platforms, it is commonly accepted that he would have won absent this. Merely having allowed discussion pre-vote of Hunter’s mystery laptop would have seemingly caused enough vote-switching to make the difference (per post-election polling.)
So the judge will allow evidence of ballot fraud, but will stop Trump from arguing anything not directly related to illegal ballots and counting irregularities. They will leave to him all of the unwinnable positions.
In a WEIRD country (see above) the burden of the proof would be on those who claim that there was no ballot fraud.