Samizdata quote of the day – Putin is not a mystery
Putin’s objectives are not an enigma, a mystery, or a riddle. As McKew emphasizes, they have been spelled out again and again in speeches, books, editorial, official documents, journal articles, conferences, interviews, and even in fiction. They have also been written in blood.
[…]
Proposing a peace agreement with a party who views such agreements not as binding commitments, but periods in which to rearm is delusional.
– Claire Berlinsky
Quite the Trump fan, CB is.
What an exquisitely disdainful slur against everything in America that doesn’t meet her elitist expectations. Gave up somewhere towards the end of Part 3. Ukraine will do marginally less well with her on its side. I feel like I need a shower now.
I’m no fan of Ramaswamy, but I like him a tiny bit better after reading this nasty screed. Now that she’s insulted everyone who might do well to listen more about him, what would be the point of sharing this with them?
Bet she’s fun at parties, though.
Claire has some TDS & BDS but I cannot fault her analysis of Ramaswamy.
Indeed she is.
@bobby b
Unlike Perry, I have never met Claire but have been reading her ever since I came across her magnificent biography of Margaret Thatcher.
She definitely has TDS and BDS, which is off-putting for me, and she does come across as quite elitist.
Nevertheless, she is extremely shrewd and knowledgeable and one should read what she says, even if only to better understand the arguments of someone with whom you will disagree.
In particular, on the subject of Ukraine (where I am, perhaps, not as strong a supporter as Perry) it still seems clear that strategically she is right (right but repulsive, if you will).
This is a war worth blood and treasure because Putin will not stop. Concessions will only encourage him.
Moreover, if you say, with some justification, that he’s Europe’s problem and they should deal with it then I think you are advocating a policy which will encourage the US’s enemies elsewhere and cost her more dearly than the current course.
Biden is a very weak horse, but at the moment many perceive that it’s not just a problem with the commander in chief: rather the US possesses “weakness in depth”. Conceding on Ukraine will be, IMHO, to drown in blood the last counterargument to that assessment and the consequences will be costly.
She’s as allergic to Putin as our gracious host here, but I wonder if her Brexit Derangement Syndrome is born of the notion “Putin wants to weaken EU, Brexit weakens EU, Brexit bad.” Farage’s deeply disappointing de facto fellation of Putin probably plays to this line of thought.
I’d have hoped Boris Johnson’s very creditable performance re. Ukraine in 2022 might have disabused her of the idea Brexit was a pro-Russia thing.
Crimea was given to Ukraine in 1954 – but this transfer was not considered a serious matter as Ukraine was not an independent country at the time and neither was Russia, both were just parts of the Marxist Soviet Union. The transfer was an administrative gesture – not, say, a British government giving Kent to France.
After Ukrainian independence in 1991 Crimea did not seem a big issue – as the government in Kiev was pro Russian and James Baker (the American Secretary of State) had pledged that NATO would not expand eastward, but later a new anti Russian government emerged in Ukraine. In 2014 Mr Putin formally took over the Crimea – but that raised the problem of supplies and access to Crimea, he did build a bridge but that is not sufficient. Taking over Russian areas of eastern Ukraine seemed to be a solution to that problem – making sure there were water supplies and access to Crimea, but the incompetence of Mr Putin and the Russian armed forces, and massive British and American intervention, is leading to the failure of that policy.
The way things look now Russia will lose this war against the Western powers, and, unlike the Crimean War of the 1850s, will lose Crimea as well – Mr Putin can not survive such a defeat, he would be killed for such a failure.
A new Russian government will be very much a junior partner to the People’s Republic of China, in reality Mr Putin already is a junior partner to the PRC, and the Russian people blinded by their desire for revenge against the Western powers who have killed so many Russians, due to the folly of Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, will not even notice they are under the domination of the People’s Republic of China till it is too late.
The power of the PRC will be all the way to Poland and the Baltic – and, ironically enough, China may well end up with an economic and political stranglehold on Ukraine (a long with much else).
If it’s true that Putin fooled the west, yet “Putin’s objectives are not an enigma, a mystery, or a riddle … they have been spelled out again and again in speeches, books, editorial, official documents, journal articles, conferences, interviews, and even in fiction.”
One could be forgiven for wondering what the Western ruling elite has between their ears ?
Have my doubts. Post-War, Ukraine & Turkey (& some extent Poland) may end up in tacit alliance preventing Central Asia, Georgia & Armenia drifting to China’s zone of influence, as well as sticking it to Iran, whose government both Turkey & Ukraine really hate.
Thomas Fairfax – was Mr Johnson really pro British independence? Many people in the pro independence campaign have told me that Mr Johnson wanted us to LOSE, that he was only pretending to support independence (for personal advantage). And his behaviour after the independence vote would seem to confirm that view – for example, his betrayal of British fishermen and his formal promise of no border down the Irish sea, followed by his agreeing to precisely that (a betrayal of Northern Ireland). Still perhaps Mr Johnson did NOT want to betray independence, perhaps he just agrees to things put in front of him, such as HS2 and the Covid lockdowns, because democratic political leaders have little real power in the West – with the real power being in other hands.
As for Mr Farage – one can quote nice things he has said about Mr Putin, but he has also said many nasty things about Mr Putin. Often in the same speeches (going back many years) he will say both nice and nasty things about Mr Putin. It is like the infamous quote from Mr Farage “Brexit has failed” – taken out of context that sounds like admission that he, Mr Farage, was wrong to support independence – but in context it is clear that Mr Farage still supports independence, he just believes that the British government does not, and has sabotaged it.
Clovis Sangrail.
The main enemies of Western populations, such as the American and British peoples, are the Western establishment. With their fanatical desire to destroy what is left of both national independence and individual liberty.
The main external enemy is the People’s Republic of China.
Mr Putin is a criminal and a thug – but he is a side issue.
As for the article – the title of the thing that it is in is “The Cosmopolitan Globalist” – well at least that is an honest tile, and it sums up what American conservatives and libertarians are fighting against – the next stage in that struggle will be the new World Health Organisation treaty which is a classic piece of totalitarian Globalism.
The article claims that Americans have prospered under the emerging world governance – a false claim as, when the fakery is removed from the statistics, real standards of life in the United States are getting worse and worse. A small elite have certainly prospered – but at the expense of everyone else whose lives are now worse than those of their parents or grandparents. The fakery that goes into official statistics, to try and deny what ordinary people know, is extreme.
As for claiming to support “American exceptionalism” and the emerging totalitarian world governance, at the same time, that is a total contradiction.
The “reform” that such things as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Health Organisation, and UNESCO need is not even more power – the “reform” they need is abolition. These bodies, and all other such bodies, should not exist – and the United States should certainly leave them.
Mikhaeil Glorgadze.
Without Russia (to act as a counter weight), Central Asia will come under China.
As for Iran – it already is an “ally” of Russia and China, without Russia it will also be under China (no more using one to balance the other). Russia itself will come under China.
As for the Western establishment – the PRC has nothing but contempt for their “universal values” (Economist magazine) these “universal values” turning out to mean such things as “Trans Rights” for young children.
[Already in such States as Massachusetts it is illegal for Christians, or Muslims or Orthodox Jews, or conservative atheists, to foster or adopt children – soon even the natural born children of Christians, Muslims, Orthodox Jews, and conservative atheists, will be taken away from them – as the parents do not “affirm” and “celebrate” various perversions and sexual mutilations that the Western establishment elite support].
There is a new character in Chinese script that means “white leftist” – it is not a complement.
Islam and also the rapidly expanding populations of Africa have a similar hatred and contempt for the degenerate Frankfurt School (Herbert Marcuse and so on) Marxism of the Western elite.
It is not even proper Marxism. And calling it “universal values” is a sick joke.
No, not that simple, not at all. Chinese politics in Central Asia is clumsy as pig fingers. Aliyev will take gifts from Xi in return from an bowl of tea, but Erdogan is who he will actually work with, because Erdogan has eyes across the Caspian.
China not so important, Russia yes. Over next few years, that mistake will be Iran’s ruin, a curved Turkic blade from many directions, united by wish to profit at expense of Iran.
Geography & geopolitik make that harder than you think.
20-30 years from now, Russia be lucky if it even shares border with China.
Micheil Giorgadze – I respectfully disagree with what you say.
The Islamic word for such a tactic is “Hudna”.
I think this is naivety. Contemporary liberalism view Brexit, Trump, and Putin in the same fashion the ayatollahs view the United States…..they are the great Satan’s of their worldview. It’s not a rational view. Having had the sad experience of having to speak to too many people with this ideology they’re absolutely certain that the 2016 US election and UK referendum can only be explained by Russian interference, and they tell me Boris was bankrolled by Russian money. Boris giving weapons to Ukraine counts as much with them as Trump giving them weapons did.
This seems plausible. Boris seemed almost as dumbfounded by the result as many remainers in the immediate aftermath of the referendum.
Yes Martin – I have at least one direct witness who says that Mr Johnson was horrified on being told “we might win this”.
The idea that Mr Farage is the bad guy and Mr Johnson is the good guy is absurd. On the things that matter, control of government spending, opposing “Woke” Marxist “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”, the independence of the United Kingdom (no “deals” with the E.U. that sell us out), it is the other way round. Although the defenders of Mr Johnson say that he did not really want HS2, or the Covid lockdowns or the toxic Covid “vaccines” – it was all forced on the poor-dear-man. I used to give him the benefit of the doubt myself – but it all got too much.
As for Western “liberals” (who are not liberals) they want us enslaved – or just dead. Certainly they hate Mr Putin – but they hate us just as much as they hate Mr Putin, they hate anyone who is not in their club. By the way – Mr Putin used to be in their club, he was on various World Economic Forum bodies and-so-on.
On the topic of Russia, it is demonstrably self-evidently manifestly true that Mr Farage is the bad guy and Mr Johnson is the good guy, and that is the topic at hand.
Whilst BoJo is a man who rarely misses an opportunity to miss an opportunity (hence my surprise at how solid he was re. Ukraine), how was this horror expressed? What was the context? Sounds like, to use the technical term, just so much barrack room bollocks.
Neither can I. No substance to the man. Or, as much as RFK, anyway. Run away, from both. But, thinking of the people whom I’d like to convince of this, I’d never share these articles with them. “If SHE dislikes him, given what else she wrote, he must be great!” would be the common reaction.
(Just as one example: She seems to agree with a commenter that the people who want the US to disengage in Ukraine are the ones who think of the US as the font of all evil. Exactly completely backwards. Those are the people mindlessly spouting “you must love Putin” to anyone who hesitates.)
(And then there’s her nasty slur on Musk, the guy who gives the Right at least one usable platform.)
I have liked and admired many things she’s written. This wasn’t one of them. She shouldn’t write when she’s angry.
If bobby graciously grants me license to correct him again, that should have been:
And then there’s her nasty slurS on Musk
It’ll be revoked at such time as you correct me incorrectly. No danger so far.
No Perry – Mr Farage did not support Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. He did, years ago, warn that the Western policy of eastward expansion, in direct violation of assurances given to Russia (admittedly assurances given BEFORE Mr Putin came to power – it could be argued that the coming to power of Mr Putin changed the situation) would lead to disaster – but that is very different thing from supporting the invasion of February 2022 which Mr Farage did-not-do.
As for the “universal values” of Western “liberals” – there should indeed be universal principles, but they are precisely NOT what Western “liberals” stand for. Some of their principles they actually share with Mr Putin – such as election rigging, censorship, the political prosecution of opponents, and (of course) massive financial corruption (whether the bribe taking of such people as Joseph “Joe – the Big Guy” Biden or, far worse, the institutional corruption of the Credit Money system) These things are wrong when Mr Putin does them – and they are still wrong when “Cosmopolitan Globalists” (their own words) do them. “It is O.K. when we do it” is not a moral principle.
As for matters where the Western “liberals” and Mr Putin differ – such as the sexual mutilation of children and efforts to create world “governance” – the “liberal” position is not liberal at all, it is madness.
But, again, how much the Western “liberals” have in common with Mr Putin should not be forgotten – whether it is baby killing (which they both regard as just fine) or the state domination of land use. Mr Putin had no problem with the totalitarian principles of Agenda 21 – Agenda 2030 including state control of land use, he only differed on the point that, in his view, the tyranny should be on a national, not international, basis – that was what got him kicked out of the “club”. Russia under Mr Putin is not a bigger version of Texas (as many conservatives and libertarians wrongly believe – especially in the United States), Mr Putin does NOT oppose tyranny, he wants the tyranny to be on a national, not international, basis – but he still supports tyranny.
Kinda sorta. What he has done is oppose aid to Ukraine to resist that invasion, which is functionally the same thing. He “doesn’t support the invasion” (which it probably true), but he’s ok with Ukraine losing the war due to lack of support from the west (or at least support from the UK, which was materially essential in the early days & whose political support has been disproportionately impactful).
What assurances? Really? I realise the Nigel was often on RT, which I thought unwise back in the day when I held him in higher regard, so perhaps he picked up that oft repeated RT talking point then.
The British position is that we are bound by an agreement (I believe in 1994) to guarantee the borders of Ukraine – including Crimea, President Yeltsin’s government also signed that agreement.
The Russian blunder (partly explained by the chaos Russia was in at the time) was to accept Ukrainian “independence” with their fingers crossed, assuming that the government in Kiev would always be pro Russian – rather than engaging in the hard task of engaging in talks to deal with border matters, including the 1954 giving of Crimea to Ukraine (which was gesture politics – Ukraine was most certainly not an independent country in 1954, no one thought that Crimea would ever really be ruled from Kiev – Ukrainian nationalists, fighting a guerrilla war in 1954, did not even want Crimea at that time).
Indeed Moscow in the 1990s thought that having vast numbers of Russians inside the borders of Ukraine was a good idea – as it would ensure a pro Russian government in Kiev (it has not turned out that way – at least not since 2014). The present situation where even Crimea may fall into anti Russian hands is called being hosted on your own petard – Moscow wanted Crimea to be part of an “independent” Ukraine, independence with their fingers crossed, they did not predict the possibility that Crimea really would fall into anti Russian hands – do not give something away and then assume you still have it. If you give something away – it does not belong to you anymore.
“What assurances” – the assurances of James Baker and others. The idea that Ukraine would be part of NATO would have been called a “paranoid conspiracy theory” back then – unless Russia was also part of NATO.
As for Ukraine. I support an independent Ukraine, Mr Putin does not – Mr Putin wants Ukraine to be under Russian domination. But I doubt the government in Ukraine really wants an independent Ukraine either – we shall have to see after the war, whether they get out of the various international bodies – international “governance” which is growing all the time.
In international relations there are two main “liberal” (which is not really liberal at all) approaches – Federalism and Functionalism.
Federalism is obvious – a formal world government, with an elected assembly and so on.
But Functionalism is insidious – it is a series of international agreements that do not appear to create a formal world government, but create international “governance” – with elected governments still existing in countries such as the United Kingdom, but really acting under the instructions of the international Corporate State.
Mr Putin is brutal and crude – he tries to do with tanks and troops (and he does not even use those tanks and troops very well – he uses them very badly), what the despicable “international community” does with the stroke of a pen.
Thomas makes a few interesting points, but I think that Europe is destroying itself. Both Hungary and Poland have serious issues with Brussels, and I keep reading that rural France would like to break away from EUrope as well. The danger of a Federal World Government is that India or China would dominate, and if they could become allies, then Chindia would democratically rule the world! As an Australian, I don’t think I would like that.
I have had this discussion with actual Ukrainians when I was in Ukraine, when Brexit was still a hot topic as they wanted to know why I supported leaving EU whilst every Ukrainian I met wanted Ukraine to join EU.
The tl;dr distillation of many discussions:
1. UK was a net contributor to EU, Ukraine would be a net recipient.
2. EU is in aggregate more corrupt than UK, EU is less corrupt than Ukraine. Dealing with corruption was THE hot button issue for EVERY Ukrainian I chatted with, bar none (keep in mind I visited Ukraine several times before the 2022 invasion). They saw corruption & Russian influence as not the literally same thing (ie not all corruption was Russian corruption, just as much was entirely home grown) but they were nevertheless wholly fungible issues, meaning dealing with one had the direct beneficial effect of dealing with the other. And so, several people I spoke with took the view that an influx of EU aid tied to mandatory reforms & oversight was an unmitigated good, with the oversight being more important than the actual aid. That is why I understood & agreed that whilst departing EU was a good things for UK, joining EU would be a good thing for Ukraine.
One size does not fit all.
I don’t buy the idea that the expansion of NATO was agressive. They joined a defensive alliance with very good reason given Russia’s history…
Anyway… Putin violated the Minsk accords so fuck him. Russia has to be conclusively beaten and then de-Russified as Germany and Japan were successfully integrated into the rest of humanity post-1945. Alas, I can’t see that because they are a perennial basket-case of brutalist sentimentality and a deranged sense of moral superiority (Mother Russia as The Saviour, The Russkiy Mir, The Third Rome and all that profound wank) always have been, always will be. I mean what have they ever brought to the table apart from interminably miserable novels in which they exalt in their sufferings as a sign of Their Divine Blessing?* Oh, that and Czardom, Communism, Boney M, and centuries of being Eurasia’s chronic pain in the arse** since forever. Well 862AD, anyway.
Personally, I’d like to see Putin staked Wallachian-style in Red Square but whilst poetic I doubt that would help. They’d only consider that martydom for The Rodina and make the fucker a saint.
*I doubt they’d even comprehend what Gen. Patton meant in his famous dictum about dying for one’s country if it were even mentioned at the Frunze Academy. They have always exulted in the number of their own casualties. Still do. It is as essential a part of the Russian Soul as signing off on a purge without a thought and then being in floods of tears watching “Swan Lake” at the Bolshoi.
**So a perineal as well as perennial pain 😉
To these quite sensible points that Perry makes, i would add:
3. Most EU countries enjoy less economic freedom than the UK, but all of them enjoy more economic freedom than the Ukraine (as quantified by the Fraser Institute in the EFW index).
4. Just being accepted into the EU would increase investors’ confidence in Ukraine, with obvious benefits.
A further increase in confidence might be gained by joining the Eurozone, as happened to Italy and later the Baltics; but let’s not look too far ahead.
Indeed, Snorri. All these things are relative. Not hard to see the upside from Ukraine’s perspective.
The people that want to sell off Ukraine to keep Russia happy are of the same sort that sold off Czechoslovakia to keep Nazis happy.
The reality is that there’s far too much in the way of common features here for anyone with sense not to see the same syndrome happening. What’s actually going on in Ukraine right now is the likely equivalent of what would have happened had anyone had the testicular fortitude and foresight to take action on Hitler’s ambitions before he realized the majority of them.
What is ironic as hell, from an outside perspective, is observing how much congruity there is between Hitler’s ambitions for Europe and today’s EU. Britain was absolutely right to get out of that particular anti-democratic shitshow, and while it will take years for that to actually become undeniable, well… Yeah.
Unelected bureaucrats mandating life-destroying government diktat from a capital in Europe? Wasn’t that what everyone objected to, during WWII? Seems odd that they’d rush right into the same thing, after the war.
Europe is too big, too different, and too dislocated to ever become a separate national “thing” the way the US did. They also can’t “volunteer” everyone to join into another “penitentiary of nations” like the Russian/Soviet empire.
So, why are they letting it happen? Stupidity? Apathy? Dunno, but it won’t work, over the long haul. You can already see the signs with the birth rates. Too bad, so sad… Self-inflicted wounds, just like with the way Labour decided to dissolve the people and elect another… T’will not end well.
North America has other issues, ones that likely won’t be decided short of revolution. Sadly. All I can say from where I sit is “Idiots. All of them.”
True, and fortunately a most people in the parts of the world that function understand that.
I submit that there is a fundamental divide between people who understand* that people respond to incentives, and people who don’t.
Only the latter set of people can possibly believe that appeasement can achieve anything.
* at a deep, visceral level: the concept is always at the back of their minds.