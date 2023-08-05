|
A film explaining the monetary system, from The Cobden Centre
The good folk at The Cobden Centre have put together a very good documentary to explain how the fiat money system works, and has some suggestions as to what to do about it. At the instigation of the Sage of Kettering, (full disclosure, his cousin made it), here it is.
I have watched it and it is very good. Ex Nihilo: The Truth about Money. My only quibble is that it repeatedly refers to banks creating money out of thin air, but there is some substance to ‘thin air’, which, after all, can sustain respiration and hold up aircraft.
Yes, I have watched and it is worth taking the time to watch it.
One suggestion I made though is that it isn’t money that is created, rather it is currency.
Money is Gold and Silver while the stuff that banks create is currency. And all currencies eventually degrade to nothingness. Money lasts.