Dropped to a ten-rupee jezail
A scrimmage in a Border Station —
A canter down some dark defile —
Two thousand pounds of education
Drops to a ten-rupee jezail —
The Crammer’s boast, the Squadron’s pride,
Shot like a rabbit in a ride!
I thought of Kipling’s poem Arithmetic on the Frontier when I saw this picture:
“Russian navy ship appears to be heavily damaged in Ukrainian sea drone attack” – Sky News.
Here and now, I am glad to see an expensive defeat inflicted upon one of Putin’s warships at little cost to the Ukrainians. But the new arithmetic of war will not always give results that I like.
It all equals out, in the end. The continual see-saw between attack and defense favors no one side permanently.
Ukraine has the disadvantage that they’ve not got the legacy systems Russia acquired, nor the economic mass to build a navy, however small and essentially useless. However, comma… That doesn’t mean that they don’t have advantages of their own, like the need to do something about those Russian ships, the flexibility to try new things, and sheer desperation. Which tends to concentrate the mind wonderfully…
Guarantee you two things: One, the major powers are more likely than not to treat this war the same way they treated the Russo-Japanese War, and will likely ignore all the varied and sundry lessons to be contained within it. They’ll have their excuses, I’m sure, but ignore the implications of it all? They will.
Second thing I’ll guarantee you is that the next major war fought anywhere in the world will exhibit a bunch of epic dumbassery that anyone paying attention to Ukraine could have likely predicted and prevented. Because that’s the way it works.
We were telling the Army that there would be something like the IED campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan as far back as the early 1990s. We were ignored, ‘cos “…the Army won’t be stupid enough to get into a war like that…” and “…we don’t want that capability (armored route clearance) because if we have it, then someone will expect us to do it…”
Those are literally things I was told by the Department of the Army civilians and military officers who were then in charge of the US Army Engineer school, the branch proponency agency for Engineer issues. I think the history speaks pretty damn thoroughly of what actually transpired, and who was right.
Frankly, since the first time I saw one of these hobbyist drones being played with back in the early 2000s, I’ve been predicting something like what has happened in Ukraine. You didn’t have to be a genius to see the tactical implications of ubiquitous drones and all the rest, but apparently you do need to have something that our military hierarchy doesn’t have.
Hell, I wrote a white paper up describing the challenges of dealing with the whole damn “social media” issue, right before we were getting ready to deploy the second time to Iraq. I was laughed at, told I was sticking my nose in matters I had no business involving myself in. Then, there was a bit of an issue because someone basically put out the deployment order on one of the sites (I vaguely remember it being mySpace…) and, suddenly… There were policy letters galore, directives to monitor what the troops were doing, and on and on and on. Nobody wanted to acknowledge that I’d warned them, and not one of the senior officers who’d laughed at me could meet my eyes in the staff meetings where this crap was discussed.
Military organizations are not usually full of foresight. Or, wisdom. Causality and consequence seem to be dark arts, to most inhabiting that sphere… They can’t work out the cause-and-effect chain, for most of their decisions or developments in the outside world.
I understand that the brass has been warning about this for a while. In other words that destroying big objects is cheap and protecting them expensive. This may explain why so far tanks and aircraft have done almost nothing in this war.
Mind you, I do wonder how big a loss a landing ship – as I believe this to be – will be to the Russians.
But this is the modern type of warfare. The use of cheap to destroy the expensive. It is what happened to America in the Middle east — five dollars of IED destroying a $100,000 humvee along with killing a bunch of soldiers. It is what is happening in Israel, where the Palestinians throw hundred dollar rockets and Israel has to build a billion dollar Iron Dome. It is the essence of modern asymmetrical warfare, and it is compounded by poorly trained Russian troops (or in the case sailors). Presumably Russian ships have some defense against this, but probably very poorly operated.
The US Navy has an automated gun for dealing with this kind of threat called the CIWS Phalanx. It is truly a terrifying weapon. Even here though with this “cheap” solution, the weapon fires 4500 rounds per minute and each round is either tungsten or DU with a disposable sabot, costing $30 each. Which means firing this thing for 30 seconds cost $67,500. Which is, of course, a lot cheaper than a sunk ship, but is CRAZY expensive compared to the budgets of many of the opponents it is used against.
But . . . but . . . you can’t fight modern armies with small cheap weapons!
(Which is what I’ve heard for years as I explain that our 2nd Amendment is primarily designed to make government respect us.)
Once the Kerch bridge finally ends up permanently at the bottom of the Sea of Azov, sea lift of supplies to Crimea will be the only real option. A ship that can land stuff with minimal port facility support will be a very valuable asset.
Oh & of course NAFO has issued the following…
You train to fight the last war, not the next one.