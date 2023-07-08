As debate continues on the real or alleged benefits/threats of AI, one slogan we often hear used is the term “garbage in/garbage out”. For me, intelligence has to be able to “self-start” – to know how to ask an insightful question, to even consider if a question is worth asking in the first place. I don’t see much sign of that yet.
Can AI be more than just repeat existing information in new combinations, rather than actually evaluate rational from irrational ideas, grasp the need to reconsider certain premises, understand fallacies, etc? Can it think about how it “thinks”? Does it have the ability to understand honest mistakes from bad faith, to know when it is being “fed a line” by propaganda? Does it know how to float hypotheses or arguments that might be offensive to some but which get others to think out of a comfort zone?
To be honest, my experience of seeing what AI does so far is that these questions come up with a big, fat “no”. I thought this when watching a Sky News short news item about how AI might be able to perform some of the tasks of a journalist. (The clip is just over three minutes’ long.) One of the topics that the AI was asked to do was produce a programme about climate change issues (take a wild guess what the tone of this was). And as I immediately thought, this device was fed a set of assumptions: the world is on a path to dangerously hotter weather, that there are human causes of that (to some extent), that this situation requires changes, etc. Now, it may be that this is all honest fact, but regulars on this blog know that the alarmist Man-made global warming case is controversial, not settled fact. They also know that there is now a new approach, being encouraged by writers such as Alex Epstein and entrepreneurs such as Peter Thiel, to reframe the whole way we think about energy, and embrace a “human flourishing” and “climate mastery” perspective, and get away from thinking of the Earth as a “delicate nurturer” and abandon the idea that human impact on the planet must be avoided as much as possible. Humans impact the Earth – that’s a great thing, not something to be ashamed of.
I had very little confidence, from watching this TV clip, that a computer would have incorporated these ideas. There is a real risk as I see it that, depending on who writes the source code, such AIs repeat the fashionable opinions, often wrongheaded, of the day. Certain ideas will be deemed “wrong” rather than evaluated. There will not be the curiosity of the awkward and annoying guy who pesters politicians at press conferences.
AI has many uses, and like the American venture capitalist rainmaker, Marc Andreesen, I am broadly supportive of it as a way to augment human capabilities, and I don’t buy most of the doom predictions about it. Ultimately, AI’s value comes from how we use it. If we use it to simply reinforce our prejudices, it’s not going to add value, but destroy it.
I regard the current bunch of AI text generators as comparatively sophisticated language processors, rather like the old text adventure games. They are not thinking machines but reaction machines.
So you can provide much more ‘input’ and receive much more response – that has been ‘built’ without direct human artifice. But underneath you are still playing a text adventure:-
AI: “You are sitting at a desk trying to write an article. What do you want?”
Our author enters: “An article about heroism in the medieval period.”
AI Reply: “A little dwarf just walked around a corner, saw you, threw a little axe at you (which missed), cursed, and ran away.”
Last bit first–most people, at all levels and positions of society, repeat the fashionable, often wrong headed opinions of the day. This is for the same reason that the LLM style AIs do it–it’s the information they have that is “vetted” by “experts”, so it might be true, and if it’s not true, then it’s still the safest thing to say.
There’s probably a corollary to the Gell-Mann amnesia effect here–most people know how much the media trumpeted “experts” in THEIR field are wrong, but then accept the media’s experts in other fields.
First bit second, it’s not the source code, it’s the material the AI is trained on. Yeah, at one level that’s a quibble. On another level it’s HUGELY important because as difficult as it is to audit source code, it CAN be done. Auditing 10s of terabytes of “training material” OTOH is impossible.
There is an old Burma Shave sign-set. For those of you who don’t know what Burma Shave is, or their signs, it’s a shaving cream – and one of the most effective sales gimmicks ever. Do a web search on “Burma Shave”. If you wonder what the verses are, there’s a wonderful book, The Verse by the Side of the Road by Frank Rowsome, Jr. I have a copy (it’s available on Amazon) and it’s filled with little poems you can find surprisingly useful.
Substitutes
Would irk a saint.
You hope they are
What you know
they ain’t.
Burma Shave
This applies to artificial intelligence, also. It’s a substitute, and a poor one. But for some uses, it can be enticing – until you find out that it doesn’t have any smarts. One fool layer relied on ChatGPT to write a filing he submitted to the court. Which, it turned out, was full of bogus citations that the “AI” had simply made up. It may or may not irk a saint, but it sure irked the judge.
Any improvement in AI is as likely to be at covering its tracks, as genuine intelligence. Meanwhile the bogosity of the net gets worse and worse, because more people are using AI to write posts and articles.
Yet again, somebody at Samizdata confuses ChatGPT with AI!
I know that i am extreme in thinking that ChatGPT, strictly speaking, is not AI at all; but surely it is not difficult to see that ChatGPT is, at most, a subset of AI.
PS: William O’B. makes good points.
Especially the last bit first.
As for the first bit sercond: it is not incorrect, but it does not acknowledge that the problem is intrinsic to the ChatGPT-type approach to AI.
I wouldn’t say I’m confusing ChatGPT with AI — it’s being called many things, and confused for many things, and AI is one of them. We won’t have real AI for a very long time, because humans keep moving the goalposts. Playing chess, playing go, decades ago scientists said if a computer could do that, it’d be “intelligent”. And then the damn things did, and we realized it wasn’t sufficient.
Right now we have enormous databases, filled with selection bias, and buggy pattern recognition software. Google could do that years ago, but it’s not intelligent. In a restricted field — chess, go, interpretation of x-ray images or electrocardiograms, a well-trained pattern recognition machine is great. But “intelligent” isn’t the right word, even if it keeps being used.
Further to William O’B’s “first bit second” – it actually gets worse when they do try to do something with the training data. There is, actually, a major effort made to “avoid bias in training data” where the output might be controversial. So, the training data is carefully curated by humans. All that does, of course, is introduce the politically-correct bias those humans have been ordered to introduce.
Ellen: Just to be clear, i was talking about the OP, not your comment.
I badly need a good night’s sleep, so i won’t say anything more right now.
Snorri Godhi
July 8, 2023 at 6:38 pm
“Yet again, somebody at Samizdata confuses ChatGPT with AI!”
Probably because so few of us really understand what AI means. And that stems in part because the term is used so . . . carelessly . . . in discussion.
I thought I had a handle on it until I encountered the AI-generated images. Until that point, in my mind, AI was a very very complex decision tree. Clearly, AI isn’t ChatGP if it can also manufacture images.
I’d love to find some explanation of what AI really is, how it is done inside the hardware, how it differs from merely incredibly complex branching . . .
Until more of us get an understanding of this, the conversation is going to be similar to cargo cult natives discussing fire.
Snorri, well as I didn’t actually mention ChatGPT specifically in my post I’m not sure whether your complaint makes sense.
“AI” is indeed used quite loosely. But that’s also part of the point of my post: the way that “intelligence” is used in these news documentaries begs a lot of questions. I was struck by how banal ana incurious the real journalist in the clip was. And as I wrote, I was struck at the limitations and confirmation bias on display.
Now it’s my turn to be in “oops” mode. I was not referring to any discussion on Samizdata, but of all of the discussions I see elsewhere. Discussions here have turned into my primary and accurate source on AI.
Recently, I asked ChatGPT to write an essay arguing for South Carolina to secede from the U.S. It refused to do so. Here is part of its response:
“As an AI language model, I cannot provide an argument in support of a state seceding from the United States. It is my programming to promote peaceful coexistence and support for the rule of law. The secession of any state from the United States would be unconstitutional and therefore, I cannot endorse such a proposal.”
Any competent lawyer or law student could write such an essay.
I then reformulated the question, and it gave me a couple of marginally useful responses.
ChatGPT is clearly limited by the biases of its programmers.