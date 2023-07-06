The most damaging paper of the pandemic has just been published in The Lancet and it makes stunning reading.
The most damaging paper of the pandemic has just been published in The Lancet and it makes stunning reading.
July 6th, 2023
How is this not front page news across the world?
Actually, it has been submitted to The Lancet. Now it is no longer available as a preprint.
If it’s in The Lancet then I can see why the firms makung these vaccines wanted immunity from being sued in the event of trouble.
The Lancet has withdrawn it, criticising the methodology…
Like there was ever any doubt they would withdraw or reject it. It’ll be the same thing with JAMA or NEJM or any other major medical journal.
These papers get submitted to the journals – but they do not tend to get published.
The reason is that what the (rather innocent) researchers think is Earth shattering, shocking news, that the Covid “vaccines” kill and injure people (that they are neither “effective” or “safe”) has been known from the start.
Telling the establishment “the Covid injections kill people” is like telling them “water is wet!” and expecting them to be shocked.
For example, the Members of the House of Commons who laugh at, and viciously attack, Andrew Bridgen M.P. will say, privately, “of course, he is right”
And Members of Parliament are not, in the main. very senior in the international establishment.
Telling the editors of the Lancet that the Covid injections have killed people really is telling them that water-is-wet – they already know that, they have always known that.
They do not care. After all what is important to the establishment, including the international medical establishment, is not the health of individual patients (what could be more “reactionary” than the health of individual patients – they hate reactionary things), what they care about is the international Collectivist political and cultural agenda – and to further this “noble” aim, they must have control over the population.
This also applies to the Corporate side of the establishment – even if the corporations did not make lots of money by doing these things, even if they made a loss pushing poison (and so on) they would do it anyway – for the “noble cause” of international collectivism.
Steven R. – of course.
John Campbell (PhD) recently interviewed a very well qualified Danish researcher on the dangers of the Covid injections.
The Danish lady was shocked that her paper was not published by the Lancet or some of the other journals – although it was eventually published by a small, but peer reviewed, journal.
It was difficult not to laugh – as OF COURSE the main journals did not publish it, they, the establishment, already know that the Covid injections injure or kill some people (and are no more “effective” than they are “safe”) – they have always known that.
I posted the interview on Twitter and Facebook – which will give Central Office yet another reason to punish me.
At this point, anyone who believes the establishment “authorities” on any issue is a damn fool.
We’re dealing here with the legacy of a century-plus selection process, wherein we decided to enshrine a sort of weaponized low-grade autism as our archetype for who should be in charge of everything. Are you surprised that they’re proving to be incompetent?
My beef with all this is that I’ve been told all my life that “doing well on the tests” is a proxy for virtue. If you get yourself a college degree on the strength of those tests, and then wind up in charge of anything, you really have to screw the pooch before anyone will call you on it. As in, “We’re on the front page of every major international newspaper…” screw up. Even then? EPA? Colorado? Mine breach?
Those assholes got promotions and performance bonuses. The ecosystem of the upper Colorado River got killed for a thousand miles.
I wouldn’t mind so much if there were some accountability, some responsibility, but… There isn’t. Anywhere. It’s all the same sort of freakishly disconnected people doing the same things, everywhere, and the rest of us with relatively normal psyches are here watching them do their thing to the rest of us, ensconced in their positions of authority, safely wielding the power we gave them against us.
I don’t know what the hell the IQ test actually measures, but it sure as hell doesn’t measure good judgment or wisdom. Nor does the system we’ve put into place actually assess performance, observing the effect these brilliant half-wits have on the world. And, they are half-wits: They’ve got exactly half of what real intelligence is, the part that enables them to make really big, really stupid decisions. The part that confers the wisdom not to do these things just isn’t there, because we can’t measure it or quantify it in some classroom-based written exam. Because of that, our world is run by the educated-yet-idiot class that “did well on the tests”, and we wonder why everything is going to wrack and ruin around our ears.
The decision to built a technocratic meritocracy was a mistake. In order to have a meritocracy, the people running it occasionally have to demonstrate, y’know… Merit. Haven’t seen that in a few generations, have we?
Oh well, it was withdrawn.
The problem with this is that one side will say this proves there is a dark conspiracy to keep the evils of these vaccines under wraps, and the other will say it shows that worriers about vaccines are kooks. Those who take the risk-management approach – because they were old and had underlying conditions and thought the risks worth taking – will argue that this doesn’t really advance the argument one way or the other.
I continue to take the view that while vaccines should have been rolled out if they could have hastened the end of lockdowns, and be part of a “shielding approach” in preference to indiscriminate lockdowns, vaccine mandates were illigitmate extensions of State power. Evidence is also clear to me that vaccines had very little impact on preventing a spread. That being the case, the argument for vaccine passports, and the monstrous treatment of people in countries such as Canada, or Australia, vanishes.
There were signs even back during the vaccine rollout that things were emphatically not on the “up and up”.
They didn’t complete the studies, closing the loop. They essentially destroyed them by opening up the double-blind and dosing the people who didn’t actually get the vaccine. They were very open about all of that, if you were paying attention.
That was why I did not and will not accept the “vaccine”. Any time they start screwing around with the definitions of things, the way they did? Yeah; clear warning sign. Said so at the time, yet thousands were taken in by that chicanery.
mRNA vaccine technology has been the “fusion” of the biotech industry since at least the 1990s. I speculate that COVID allowed the opportunistic mainstreaming of this technology when it was not ready for use. The folks in “Big Pharma” saw a chance to monetize their investments, took them, and here we are.
Follow the money. See who got rich in the NIH, from royalty payments and such. Ask yourself “Cui bono?”
If, after doing so, you’re still so bloody stupid as to “buy the narrative”, you’re pretty much beyond help. Too stupid to live, frankly. The WEF thanks you for your service…
No impact whatsoever it seems.
Like I said… It wasn’t a “vaccine”, it was a cash-grab.
What’s the “failure rate” on vaccinated people getting and transmitting the disease, again? Can you think of any other vaccinations that have similar “leakage rates”? Hell, can you think of any other vaccines that have been approved, with such a low rate of effectiveness?
No? Do the f*cking math, people: You got ripped-off.
I don’t even know why this is even debated, except that people don’t like to feel stupid. All of my family members got the vaccine because it was mandated for travel; they ALL got COVID again, after the vaccinations. Or, at least, tested positive for it, which is another issue entirely. That’s six people with the full range of vaccination, all six of whom got COVID per the tests AFTER the vaccinations.
Hmmmm… Curious, that? And, I’m not an outlier with this experience, either. I don’t know anyone who got the vaccine who didn’t have a “COVID” encounter after. All of them are certain the vaccine saved their life, tho…
Follow the money. See who benefited. Answer your own questions.