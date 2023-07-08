We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· Chinese affairs · Environment

“Switching transport to electric in a short timescale will inevitably mean buying Chinese. Are we really about to force ourselves to become even more reliant on a totalitarian regime that stamps out freedom in Hong Kong, commits genocide against the Uighurs, threatens war on Taiwan and refuses to be transparent about how a pandemic began near its leading virus laboratory?”

Matt Ridley.

July 8th, 2023 |

3 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Steven R
    July 8, 2023 at 3:26 pm

    The West is more than willing to support what China does because “out of sight, out of mind” is a thing.

  • Stonyground
    July 8, 2023 at 7:47 pm

    Switching transport to electric is thought to be a good idea by ignorant people who are under the delusion that it will save the planet from imaginary problems.

  • Paul Marks.
    July 9, 2023 at 12:42 am

    The madness of current Western policy – both the energy-and-transport policy, and the dependence on the People’s Republic of China, is difficult to overstate.

    The international Western establishment are either fools or traitors – or both.

