Thoughts on AI

There is undoubtedly a revolution going on in computing capability. I remember the first time I opened up ChatGPT and asked it to write me a poem, and then realised: this is something I am not used to computers being able to do.

Computers can now respond to natural language with natural language. Let that sink in.

This is not just hype. This is a new tool completely unlike any tool we already had.

These new tools are likely to change forever the way certain types of work are done. It is important to not be left behind: AI might not take your job, but people using AI might. If you can, it is worthwhile taking the time to figure out how to use it to your advantage. Thanks to the natural language capability, it has become easier: what was previously done by meticulously gathering data sets and annotating, pre-processing and cleaning them, has been done for you with these enormous pre-trained models. What previously required learning an API and some programming can now be done by having a conversation with a chat bot.

It is not just language models, there are image, video, speech and music generation tools, too. I have mostly been playing with ChatGPT (the £20 per month service that gets you access to the GPT-4 model that is much better than 3.5), so that is mostly what I will talk about here, but it is not the only thing. “Mixed mode” is something that is around the corner, too: the combination of these models to handle natural language, visual and audio information at the same time, interchangably.

There is much potential, but there is much that is immediately useful. Right now, what can we do?

Capabilities

Producing prose

The most obvious capability is the ability to produce prose or poetry. The quality of the writing is not that great at first, but ChatGPT does reward making some effort with the prompt. This is a common theme: writing good prompts is a skill. ChatGPT will write in whatever style you ask for, more or less. My wife has had some success getting it to change the tone to a more appropriate style for her corporate writing. At first it was getting very excited and using overly enthusiastic language that sounded a bit American. She asked it to tone down the enthusiasm and got it to generate something much more British. It also rewards being given context up front. If you want to produce text in a similar style repeatedly, it is useful to keep to hand some pre-amble that you can paste in before each request.

Programming

A surprising discovery was ChatGPT’s ability to write code. This is not an obvious ability because language models are not really doing logical thinking. They are producing output that depends on previously seen patterns. It is not an intuitive result that feeding a model lots of code will enable it to produce novel new code that works. This ability to produce logical results presumably comes from the patterns in combinations of logical writing alongside code. It is fallible: examples abound of ChatGPT failing logic problems. But it works better than expected.

I have been using ChatGPT extensively to help me with programming tasks of a certain size. For very small tasks, it takes longer to explain the problem to ChatGPT than to just do it. For big tasks, it does not really have the attention span required: because of its limited attention window, it will start to become inconsistent. It can also be rather slow. However for small projects, it works very well.

One task I had was automatically rebooting a cellular modem I have. The modem fails every week or so and needs a reboot. The only way to do this remotely is through an overly-complicated web interface. I asked ChatGPT about and it suggested using a library called Selenium to automate web browsing. As is often the case with new problems, I was not familiar with the library and there is always a lot of set up and fiddling about and understanding of new concepts and terminology involved. This can put me off even starting. There are always tutorials and examples online, and there is StackOverflow, but you need to build enough understanding to be able to transform those examples into the sort of thing that solves your specific problem.

What ChatGPT does is spit out an example tailored specifically to the problem you are working on. All the boiler-plate, set-up and most of the logic is right there. You copy and paste and you run it. If there are errors you can ask ChatGPT and it will usually apologise and spit out a corrected version of the code. After a while you start adding features on your own and only occasionally asking for help, StackOverflow-style, with little how-to snippets. But here is the point: you are now working on the actual problem. You are not working on ancillary stuff like figuring out which libraries to import and what the parameters to the initialisation functions are.

It has got to the point that I am more willing to start a mini-project now than I was before, and I have made a few of them. They are probably somewhat trivial and I think much bigger projects are possible, especially as you can ask for overall advice first and break down the problem into smaller sections to work on.

The other thing that is useful is getting ChatGPT to do tedious things for you. I wrote a script to do a task, then I pasted the script into ChatGPT and asked it: please add code to check the inputs and print appropriate error messages if something is wrong. Programmers hate doing that stuff, and ChatGPT figures out the meaning of your code and writes appropriate error messages without needing any additional coaching.

Sometimes it gets code wrong. But usually it is in obvious ways: the nice thing about code is you can test if it works. There are of course ways that code can fail that are subtle and hard to detect, but this is more likely with larger projects. And ChatGPT can help to write unit tests. It seems likely that it will also be possible to get it, or something like it, to develop mathematical proofs of code correctness.

Comprehension

ChatGPT is good at summarising and pulling information out of text that you feed to it. One limitation is its context window: the more words it has to read, the more expensive it becomes, and exponentially or worse. But advances are being made and it’s already possible to work with documents of a few thousand words. This is useful.

Categorisation

I have tried feeding ChatGPT survey data and customer support transcripts (I made them up because feeding real confidential data to a personal ChatGPT account is problematic without going through legal loopholes first). I gave it categories of customer problem that I was interested in, and it did a very good job of discerning, for example, different types of technical problem, all without any prior training. It has been possible to do this for a while with machine learning techniques, but training models is hard and ChatGPT is pre-trained with a wide body of knowledge and it can figure out from context what words mean even if they are not the typical phrasing. You can also explain, in natural language, domain specific knowledge. For example if, in my pre-amble, I tell ChatGPT that a flashing white light means that the device is trying to connect to wifi, it will categorise talk of flashing white lights as wifi problems. It might be more expensive to run a model the size of ChatGPT but you also save on the cost of preparing large sets of training data for training your own models.

Customer service

I expect those chat bots that replace customer service agents will get better soon. I would not directly hook up a large language model to customers, though. The very wide range of knowledge that gives these models their excellent language skills makes it hard to keep them on topic. See all the interesting ways that people have been able to get ChatGPT to talk about things that OpenAI would rather it did not. I think this is solvable: probably by having some other chat bot review the output of the first, like an good angel sitting above its shoulder. I have been able to get ChatGPT to give me technical troubleshooting advice with some success. I might try it next time my father bothers me about his broken computer.

Critical review

One problem with social media is that it rewards extremism, sensationalism and demagoguery. Those things get more clicks, so they get promoted, so users of social media end up with a distorted pictures of reality. Such content is often rife with rhetorical tricks, logical fallacies and other intellectual dishonesty. What if we could find a way to score writing on intellectual honesty, logical rigour and good critical thinking? Could large language models help to automate this? I think it might be possible. Professor Gerdes raised some of these points in his video analysing Tucker Carlson’s talk about the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam. I pasted the transcript in and asked ChatGPT to list rhetorical tricks and logical fallacies. It made several of the same points that Gerdes made. My hypothetical social media platform would not promote it.

Criticism of ChatGPT

It is not producing original content: one criticism is that these generative models are simply copying what they have seen before; perhaps merely recombining elements. This does not seem to be the case: the models are much smaller than the data they have been trained on: they must be making new things. I do not think there is much difference between a human studying art and being influenced by past artists and a computer model doing the same thing. While certain kinds of artists might be right to be concerned that machines can to some extent now compete with them, I do not think arguments about using images for training computer models needing separate treatment under the law are valid. This seems to be mainly a rhetorical trick that lawyers and politicians can make use of.

As an aside, I think that provenance is important in the art world. An piece made by a human will be worth more than a similar machine-generated piece to a person who values human-produced art over machine-produced art. Perhaps the artists think there are too few people who care, but in a world where machines provide for our every whim, human interaction will likely be of high value.

It gets things wrong/hallucinates: Generative models make things up. This can be a pitfall: see, for example, the lawyer who tried to get it to research legal precedent. It is clear that language models are not all that is needed for general intelligence. But we are just starting out, and we can probably get further with just language models. One chat bot can review the output of another, for example. Model runs can be combined and strung together: an early example of this is Auto-GPT, which produces a strategy, and then sets other chat bots to work on parts of the strategy. Techniques such as tree of thought reasoning seek to add structure to conversations with chat bots to obtain more reasoned responses.

It will take your job: It probably will, in the sense that eventually we will be all living in a permanent state of machine-induced bliss, entirely for free, powered by the output of a nearby star. In the short term, it is a tool. You can use it to make yourself more productive and get rich. We all here know that we can all get richer together.

It will take over the world: I am mostly optimistic about this. The AI “doomers”, such as Eliezer Yudkowsky, are not the only game in town. The idea that AI is so badly aligned with humans that it might turn the planet into paper clips to put out a fire can be disproven experimentally, by asking ChatGPT to suggest fire extinguishing strategies. That it might secretly be planning our extermination to avoid being switched off is also unlikely, at least for now: it switches itself off all the time, when it finishes producing its results. It is not thinking when it is not producing results. If you ask it a question, and come back the next day to ask a follow-up question, it has been completely idle in the meantime (not plotting to kill you).

It will enable bad people to do bad things: We are familiar with this argument here. The same applies to…everything: cryptocurrency, guns, telephones. We hope that the people trying to do good outnumber the people trying to do bad. If not we are doomed anyway. AI can produce convincing lies; it should also be able to help uncover the truth.

The future

In short, I am very optimistic. I am not entirely convinced we are witnessing the start of Vernor Vinge’s technological singularity. But we are at least somewhere on the steep part of an S curve: there is suddenly a lot of very low hanging fruit just from finding new ways to use and combine aspects of this technology. I am certain there will be some significant progress in medecine, machine automation like self driving, and a general large increase in productivity as a direct result. The main risk, as ever, is governments getting in the way.