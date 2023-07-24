“Today’s DEI and ESG grievance industries are blowin’ in the wind. Three steps to redemption: Forget merit and striving for the highest level. Push equity over excellence. Feel virtuous. There are uproars because we don’t have enough female crash-test dummies—or paper straws, trigger warnings, unisex bathrooms, wind farms, disarmed police, censored songs or sidewalk tents for the `unhoused.’ These are vacuous 21st-century versions of protest songs. Feels good. Does nothing. Greta Thunberg’s “How Dare You?” topped the charts.”
– Andy Kessler, WSJ ($).
What I like about this article is that it shows how uncreative, indeed often vacuous, many of those who are making so much noise in the public square of opinion are. I mean, what the hell have any of them created that, you might think, will be marvelled over in 50 years’ time? Name one business process, invention, life-changing discovery, major work of art, great novel, work of sculpture, great piece of architecture, new sporting contest, anything. Take all the time you need. (I am not sure that entities such as Bitcoin, blockchain, 3-D printing, reusable rockets or AI count as these are from hated science, which comes from evil Western civilisation.) And that’s a problem, because the disconnect between the “culture wars” racket and the actual, positive stuff going on is becoming more and more chasmic.
Thanks to Instapundit for the pointer.
How Dare You, I believe that was 10cc.
At their rare best such people are critics, not creators. And they are not often any good as critics.
It reminded me of the way that the EU aspires to be “regulatory superpower”. The concept is not self-evidently wrong: it is possible for a polity to gain soft power by having a good legal system, widely recognised as fair. But the EU boasts of having the dumbed down, quantity-not-quality, version of that. Look at all these millions of laws and regulations we have! Are we not mighty?
In the same way, there was a time when some of the things the Woke talk go on and on about, such as unconscious bias or white privilege, were fresh insights. They have long since rotted away by now.
Just to play the obvious Devil’s Advocate point: the brakes on my car do nothing towards getting me to my destination, but they do serve an important purpose in my drive. They impede progress and add nothing to forward motion. But . . . . sometimes you need to just stop.
The names change – DEI can become EDI and ESG can also have its name changed, but the objective always remains the same – power-and-control.
Sadly international government and corporate bodies are obsessed with this totalitarian agenda.
This is not just a few activists – this is the most powerful groups in our society.
What I’d like to see is some kind of identity card that specifies if you are fully on board with the woke agenda or not.
Then if you need a medical operation, you present your card and will be allocated a surgeon that was admitted to medical school based solely on their skin colour, was nodded through exams, regardless of their actual performance and selected for the post “because …”.
Similarly, if you want to fly then the pilot would be an affirmative appointment (based on the same reasoning) etc. and so forth.
That way they could virtue themselves to an early grave and leave the rest of us non woke card carrying people alone.
I would like to think that at least people fifty years from now would see the damage of these ideas, and not try them again. Unfortunately, the fact that today it is seen by many people as acceptable, even respectable, to support communism, an ideology so recently responsible for unimaginable loss of life, does not give me much hope.
I do not understand why almost no one would say that they support Nazism, but many would approve of implementing communism. No one claims, for example, that the Nazis were not “real Nazis”, so Nazism should be tried again, and yet equivalent claims are made about communism. Why is this? What makes people believe so much in such a failed system?
“What makes people believe so much in such a failed system?”
There is an attempt at an explanation in the last chapter of the book, ‘Socialism, The Failed Idea That Never Dies’ by Kristian Niemietz. There is a certain sense of fair play that seems to be hard wired into us that might have worked for hunter gatherer societies.