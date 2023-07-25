|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day – assault the surveillance state
Two unanticipated events in 2016 completely shocked our ruling class: the election of Trump in the U.S. and the Brexit vote in the U.K. Our elites did not respond by examining the disconnect between their core assumptions and the will of the people. Instead they decided that, sure, democracy is all fine and well, but naturally, democracy must be protected from these unruly people.
After all, the people often don’t know what’s good for them. So those who know better must acquire the capacity to monitor and control the will of the people if we are to ‘defend democracy’. The means for doing this in the digital age, our ruling class divined, is by monitoring populations’ behaviors and shaping their thinking by controlling the flow of information online. The idea of censorship once again became chic.
– Aaron Kheriaty
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
There’s a few things to unpack, here.
One is the thought that the man who sets out to enslave others is making slaves of two parties: The slave himself, and the putative “master”, because once you make someone a slave, you’re now stuck caring for them. Forever. You can abuse them, certainly, but if you do that and go too far for too long? Yeah; guess who’s gonna re-enact the experience of the Haitian plantation owners…?
It’s like riding a tiger; you think you can get off, easily, there at the start. But, once you’re on, the reality sets in, and you realize that you’re now stuck in as a permanent tiger-rider.
So, the point here is that the Karl Schwabs of this generation think it’s a cool idea to be the only ones owning anything, while everyone else rents from them? LOL… Dude, wait until you find out just how well people take care of things they don’t own, which they only rent. You do that for long enough, and the children of the magnates are gonna re-invent “ownership” as a concept just to get out of the burden of maintaining all that crap that they “own”. Schwab and his ilk fail to recognize that they’re setting themselves up for permanent slavery to the property that they’re siphoning up, and it’s gonna cost them more to own it than they ever imagined. In oh-so-very-many-ways.
The other problem with this crap is that once you’ve effectively taken over, guess what? The people you’ve taken over from are gonna demand results, and hold you accountable for things well out of your power to influence. Wannabe rentiers who’re stuck living with the people they rent to, when things go seriously south? The track record for their survival and prosperity ain’t what I’d call “good”. Most of them have died in very ugly ways, notably the French aristos that didn’t make it out of France before they got lined up for a trip to meet Madame Guillotine…
The idiots like Schwab imagine they can manage things ever so much better than the filthy proles, but what they forget is that once they take that job on, they’d better do well at it or they’re going to be the ones going up “a la lantirne”, along with their nearest and dearest…
Frankly, I’ve zero personal interest in running anyone else’s life for them. Did that in the military for way too long, and what I learned from that experience is this: It’s a mug’s game. Idjits gonna idjit; you can’t fix “stupid”, and the entire effort just doesn’t pay well enough. You could not possibly pay me enough money to take on “ownership” of any other human beings, period.
I’d rather “own” (I question the premise of that term applied to that relationship; I pick up rather too much dog sh*t when walking the furry bastards at all hours for me to say that I own them; it’s quite the other direction, that deal…) dogs; they, at least, are capable of being trained, and demonstrate gratitude rather more consistently.
Twain’s comment about the difference between man and dog would be pertinent here.