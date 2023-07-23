The Lancet published the chart on left with a different X-Axis to downplay fact that cold causes ten times more deaths than heat in Europe. Björn Lomborg corrected that with the chart on right.
|
|
The sheer dishonesty of it all
The Lancet published the chart on left with a different X-Axis to downplay fact that cold causes ten times more deaths than heat in Europe. Björn Lomborg corrected that with the chart on right.
9 comments to The sheer dishonesty of it all
Leave a Reply
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Yes. In fact I’m surprised it only 10X.
“There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
-Unknown
I in no way accept the global warming scam. But in the interest of fairness:
The article does clearly state in its findings “we estimated an annual excess of 203 620 … deaths attributed to cold and 20 173 … attributed to heat”, and the rest of the article is more clear about the difference. It is easier to paint a false portrayal with pictures than with the data presented in their raw form.
If the authors wanted to make the differences in heat deaths between countries clear (it is less obvious in the graph on the right), they should have put the graphs in separate graphics instead of scaling the heat deaths up and making them seem comparable to cold deaths.
They are really worried about excess deaths from imaginary global warming, I wonder how long excess deaths will all be attributed to global warming with no investigation into any other possibility (e.g. covid vaccines).
Don’t they blame the cold on global warming these days anyway? I thought the new term du jour was “global climate change” precisely for this reason.
Remember, children: if it’s hot or cold, if it’s wet or dry, if it’s calm or windy – that’s the climate changing because we haven’t let the bien-pensants take charge of our lives.
Don’t blame the statisticians. We spend significant amounts of time ranting about misleading graphics to anyone who’ll listen and, to be fair, it’s often not the authors but, rather, benighted graphic designers who perpetrate these monstrosities.
Also, see Colli’s point.
The fact that excess cold deaths are much larger than excess heat deaths has been known for a long time and was, IIRC, publicised by Lomborg in his book, The Skeptical Environmentalist.
I have to start with a correction to your post – it should read “X axis”, not “Y axis”.
Colli and Clovis Sangrail, it’s true that the Lancet’s graph is labelled as having different scales in the “cold” and “hot” directions, so they cannot exactly said to be concealing it. It is also true that graphic designers are sometimes so keen to make a graph look pretty on the page that they end up making it misleading. But it is funny how often, when the topic is global warming, the failures to present numerical information properly all seem to happen in the direction that looks most scary.
I also note that even with the scale on the left being five times larger on the left than the right, they still can’t make the excess death rate per 100,000 person-years as a result of heat look larger than that for cold!
Seem to be playing that down nowadays, since it was clear that nobody was buying their bullshit.
We live in a world dominated by lies – but it is vitally important to remember that not everything the establishment say is a lie.
If we fall into the trap of thinking everything the establishment say is a lie – then we go down the rabbit hole that Tucker Carlson (and many others – it is most certainly not just him) fell down – “The establishment say there are no space aliens, that means there are”! “The establishment say the CIA did not murder President Kennedy – therefore they did!” “The establishment say that Putin is the aggressor in Ukraine – therefore he must be the good guy, fighting against bioweapon labs and Ukrainian Nazis!” – I am NOT mocking such people – I understand only too well how being constantly lied to – about Covid (so many people died because of establishment lies), about the 2020 election (which was blatantly rigged), about the international totalitarian ESG and DEI agenda, about historic temperature data….. about so many things, can drive a person to distraction.
Surrounded by lies, and by persecution for anyone who opposes the lies, it is all too easy to assume that everything the establishment say is a lie – but that is not the case, sometimes they are telling the truth. Each case must be examined with an open mind – are the establishment lying again, or are they telling the truth about this particular thing.
It is incredibly difficult – if only the establishment always told the truth, or always lied, the world would be a much simpler place – but sometimes they lie, and sometimes they tell the truth.
As for the C02 is evil theory – if the establishment, such as the Economist magazine – but indeed the international Corporate State generally, believed in this theory (as they say they do) they would support ending imports from China – which produces more CO2 emissions than anywhere else (by a vast margin). It obviously does not make sense to heap costs, via taxes and regulations, on producers and consumers in the West if, by doing so, you are just handing production to the People’s Republic of China Communist Party Dictatorship – and indeed, world C02 emissions, have gone up-and-up (the exact opposite of what the establishment say they want).
The Economist magazine, and the rest of the establishment, do NOT support ending imports from the People’s Republic of China – the establishment go to their beach front homes (What about sea level rise? How can they get mortgages and house insurance if the seas are going to drown these areas?), travel around on jet aircraft (why not use video conferencing?) and pretend to believe in the C02 is evil theory – they obviously do not really believe in the theory, on this they are lying.