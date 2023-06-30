The US Supreme Court judgement on affirmative action – a couple of brief reactions

“America doesn’t need more proficiency in Harvard’s Postmodern Nihilist indoctrination. What America needs are thousands of Neo-Enlightenment Revolutionaries.”
From a friend of mine called Steve on Facebook, writing about the US Supreme Court decision about Affirmative Action and its application to university admissions. He is pleased at the ruling, but of course hopes the students who are now able to get into university on merit, rather than via quotas, study subjects that are rather more intellectually rigrous than of late. (See Ilya Somin, who writes about these issues frequently, via Reason.)
Glenn Reynolds, who needs no introduction here, has related thoughts on his substack.
It is going to be bemusing to see the social justice crowd try and argue that Asian-Americans somehow “don’t count” in terms of the grievance bingo game that has been played recently. Popcorn is going to be in demand.
Of course, it would be even better if we stopped the whole hypenated-American thing at all, and treated people as individuals. How wild and crazy is that?
Among Asian-American voters in “blue” states, and those with children trying to get into higher education, this could have an interesting impact on how they vote in 2024.
Nearly all American universities (there are a handful of exceptions) accept government backed “student loans” and other subsidies – and it is the mess of “loans” and other government subsidies that have so inflated university tuition fees.
These are not private entities excising their “right to be racist” – they are subsidised by the taxpayers. Nor are they honest about their racism – on the contrary, they are sickeningly dishonest about their racism. They pretend that their racism is “anti racism” and call it “positive discrimination” or “affirmative action” – and they have been playing this fraud, this dishonest campaign, this con game, for almost 60 years.
How will Asian Americans tend to vote? I do not know – after all Asian Americans, like Jewish Americans, tend to vote AGAINST their own interests – voting for Democrats who will impose high taxes upon them, and allow their stores to be robbed and burned to the ground.
But one can not make judgments on the basis of “will it get people to vote Republican” – but rather on “let justice be done”.
Asian Americans, and others, have been discriminated against by universities such as Harvard, which always have their hand in the pockets of the taxpayers – not being satisfied with the sweetheart tax treatment that Harvard and other abominations get for their “endowments”.
These “anti racist” universities have been exposed as the sickening racists they actually are.
My only doubt is that how horrible it is that one has to go to such a university to get the “good job” in the government or corporate bureaucracy.
That is a sick society.
What seems to be completely lost in this debate is the welfare of black people. There is no particular reason why black people should not be meritoriously accepted to college in the same was as asian people. The difference though comes from several problems:
1. The utterly reprehensible public schools that many black kids are marshalled in to
2. The unbelievable rate of fatherlessness and lack of father involvement (and the secondary consequence of mother’s working so hard as to not have much time to parent their children.)
3. The simple fact that asian families put a very high emphasis and apply lots of parental pressure to make their kids work hard at their schoolwork.
4. The fact that the above is a spiral, each generation reinforcing the failures of successes of previous generations.
Despite what Michelle Obama say, the lack of tutors or school resources has very little to do with it. The solution? It isn’t hard. First of all the government needs to provide parents choices and competition among schools. If they do that problem 1 will quickly be solved. When problem 1 is solved it will enable the breakdown of problem 3, because people who think things are hopeless very rarely work toward goals. Giving parents and kids hope that they CAN get a good education will, in time, build a culture of emphasizing the importance of working hard at it. (You can see this in sports – for many poor black kids sports is their way out, and there is little doubt that many of them work extraordinarily hard at honing their sports skills.)
Then as education improves among the community problem 4 will begin to be solved over time, and once that is solved we will see problem 2 being solved both as men are pulled out of nihilism when they see a future possible in the world of work, and women will gain the education to both demand their men treat them better, and also be able to work in more productive jobs, allowing them the resources and time to better parent their children.
The starting point is competition in the school system. And that is the one thing the government will not allow.
It is also worth questioning if they even WANT to solve the problem. Governments gain their power from a promise to alleviate the consequences of societal problems. If we go about solving them then we need government a lot less. And that is that last thing these politicians and civil servants want.
Justice Clarence Thomas made several good points in his concurring opinion (of which i read excerpts); but this stands out:
Clarence Thomas clearly has a more solid grasp of reality than any American “liberal/progressive” — but it seems to me that he also has a more solid grasp of reality than the vast majority of American conservatives and/or libertarians.
Some schools are broadcasting to the world that they will find new ways to produce the same results.
They’re going to learn why the legal phrase “disparate impact” became so hated (by some.)
(“Disparate impact doctrine” means that you can’t hide your motivations and still produce illegally discriminatory results. Even if you “prove” you’re not discriminating against, say, Asians, the lack of Asians admitted will be the proof of discrimination. “Disparate impact” has provided untold joy to people trying to prove that blacks are discriminated against by the police, by simply reciting arrest stats without context. If Asians aren’t admitted in proportion to their population frequency, that will constitute proof of discrimination. A true Petard moment.)