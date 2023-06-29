|
Samizdata quote of the day – until there are consequences, nothing changes
Lockdown ruined Britain – and our deluded leaders couldn’t care less.
It was a catastrophic error: we should have pursued a liberal Swedish or Floridian approach. Lockdowns saved or extended comparatively few lives but inflicted huge economic, social, health and psychological damage, left behind a ticking cancer time bomb and caused or exacerbated most of the pathologies of contemporary Britain.
Yet there is something very wrong with our national conversation: why are we so reluctant to accept our mistakes, to connect the dots, to link lockdowns with Broken Britain? How is Matt Hancock able, with a straight face, to tell the Covid Inquiry that Britain must prepare for wider, earlier and more stringent lockdowns in the face of future pandemics? The delusion is staggering, the hypocrisy sickening, the mendacity breath-taking.
– Allister Heath
|
Well he’s not wrong, but what will happen? This so-called inquiry looks rigged from the start.
My only hope with regard to lockdowns is that the sheer cost will dissuade governments from pursuing them in future. They wasted £300 billion on furlough, £38 billion on test & trace, and untold billions on substandard PPE. There is no way you can do that every few years. So I would hope that the sheer unaffordability of lockdowns will preclude their use in future.
Am I being too optimistic? It’s not like me.
Hancock observed that Britain survived the lockdowns, albeit in a much impoverished state, and concluded that the lockdowns should have been much more severe.
I assumed at the outset that Sunak’s plan was to destroy the Conservative party, retire from politics and take up a lucrative position in the financial sector. So far, so good.
Is there a compelling reason why we should not assume that those who wrought so much destruction achieved precisely the results they intended?
They were raised to hate capitalism, to hate Western (white) culture, to hate individual liberty (which delays the emergence of the Utopia).
And they are not stupid. Why wouldn’t we connect their outcomes with their intentions? If someone who intensely dislikes me starts randomly swinging his arms around in my close vicinity and hits me on the nose, I would have to be an idiot to believe it was an accident.
You’ve clearly not met many top tier politicians in the flesh or attended boozy events where they just talk unscripted. They are overwhelmingly herd animals, swept along by institutions designed to make them “go native” and not be othered.
I was talking more about bureaucrat-creatures like Fauci. The top-tier politicians are largely PR in my opinion. Not that they aren’t shit – they are, but they come and go like “champions” in the WWE. Meanwhile the actual machine is run by unelected people who do what they like regardless of the banner color of the ascendant Party.
And those people are convinced that the entire west is evil and must be destroyed. Why are we surprised when that is what is happening?
To amplify Perry’s point, the only policitican more influential than a then back bencher (Nirj Deva and Kwasi Kwarteng) whom I have met personally was Theresa May. I firmly believe that my gut reaction to her calling the 2017 General Election, namely: What on Earth is she playing at? How does she expect to increase her majority to more than … oh, about 38 at the most?, was based on my recollection of that encounter.
First the international establishment denied that the virus was from the labs in Wuhan – even though they knew it was.
Then they pretended there was no Early Treatments for the virus – even though there were Early Treatments that could have saved most of the people who died.
Then they pretended that lockdowns would save vast numbers of lives – the lockdowns will, of course, end up costing lives (poverty kills).
Then there was the “mask farce”.
Finally the international establishment told us that the Covid injections were “safe and effective” – when they know they were not very effective and very dangerous.
When will the lies, such as the lies of the liar Mr Hancock, stop? As far as I can see the establishment have no intention of ever ceasing to lie – about Covid or anything else.
After all there is a notice for a voluntary support group for victims of the Covid injections in many towns – including in the supermarket I am just about to go to. But the international establishment just continues to lie.
Still it has been a “learning experience” – now we know that governments and major corporations are joined-at-the-hip (“Stakeholder Capitalism”, “Public-Private Partnership”, “Corporate State” – whatever you want to call it) and that neither could give a damn about human life, caring only for the agenda of international “governance”.
Perry – I wish I could argue with what you say about most politicians, but the facts are very much on your side.
A few Members of Parliament will tell me that they voted against this or that piece of utter insanity that comes before the House of Commons.
But then they will tell me “and only 6 of us voted against this” (this utter insanity), again and again some total lunacy is presented before Parliament and only a handful of M.P.s vote against it.
The obvious question is “why do nearly all Members of Parliament not oppose such madness?” – to which the answer is something “they do not actually support it, they prefer not to think about it – they just follow the line”.
As you say Perry “herd animals”.
After all if a politician, even a local councillor like me, “steps out of line” they are punished – so politicians (or most politicians) learn to “follow the line” presented to them by officials and various “experts”.
One must not be seen be a “racist” (by going against “Diversity” – i.e. Critical Theory Marxism), or be seen as a “Denier” – by going against “Green” taxes and regulations.
Soon even ordinary people who oppose any of the “Woke” agenda, political or cultural, will find themselves forced from their jobs, and denied banking or payment services.
Any real dissenter will find themselves homeless and starving on the streets.
That is very much the international agenda.
Ferox:
I agree, senior bureaucrats like Fauci are not stupid, but they can be greedy and evil.
In Fauci’s case, under US law if there is a valid treatment for a condition, there cannot be emergency vaccine authorisations. Therefore Fauci could not allow use of Ivermectin, HCQ et al, as it would have scuppered the “vaccines”. It must be remembered that Fauci is hand in glove with Big Pharma, and receives money from them for “patents” he has a stake in, even though he is a career bureaucrat who has done no clinical research since 1968.
I wish there were more to it than “follow the money”, but it’s usually the way, and I think it is the case here. As ever, the little people don’t count. Was it Stalin who said that a million dead is just a statistic?
None of these ideological fights – lockdowns, climate change, transing minors, support for foreign wars, racial preferences – are conducted with a view towards finding a correct answer.
We now see complete support for one side or other of each issue based only on which tribe you join and support by taking a position.
People do not argue that catastrophic global warming is a real danger based on science and as a consequence fall into one of the several political camps. They do it backwards, arguing for whichever view is held by the tribe they have chosen, irrespective of the scientific merits.
People no longer consider the science. They consider how each view will position them in society. If I profess to believe “x” and “y”, I will be considered meritorious within my tribe.
This is how otherwise intelligent beings can, with a straight face, claim that 2+2=5. Only bad people argue that 2+2=4.
Intentions? The intentions that YOU impute to them.
Such imputations might be accurate — in which case they are not stupid but insane.
Or they might be inaccurate — in which case they are not stupid but insane.
It’s a one-way bet.
Bobby is to be complimented for a remarkably fair assessment.
While in broad agreement, i still insist that the postmodern culture wars (transing minors, racial preferences) are qualitatively different from the quasi-scientific debates on covid and CAGW.
Debates over foreign wars take us to an even higher intellectual plane.
at least in the US, the whole crisis made Trump’s economic gains crater, costing him votes, and required the use of mail-in balloting which are far easier to count fraudulently, so it worked exactly according to plan.
Either we are governed by incompetent numpties or, as some believe, these numpties are merely following the instructions of their masters, the elite of the WEF or Bilderberg. The aim of Soros, Fauci, Gates, et al is, in the case of the UK, to place it in such a political and financial situation, that the rejoining of the EU is seen to be the only way out. That way, they control the whole of Europe. It has already started in the UK, with the watermelons (green on the outside, red on the inside) in Brighton destroying the city by increasing car parking to such an extent that motorists are staying away, leading to a massive deficit in accounts, and causing small businesses to pack up and leave. The shortfall will be met by the taxpayer (again). Sad Dick Khan’t extending his ULEZ to stop motorists to prevent anybody driving in Londonistan, apart from government, military, and authorised officials, leading to Soviet Zil lanes. And that is only two examples.
How far down the road will ordinary people being restricted to travel, while the elite continue to fly their private planes all over the world to preach at meetings that we must cut down on carbon emissions?
The Frankfurt School Marxists have been planning this for years and are slowly bringing it to fruition. Whoever we vote for in an election, we will end up with different pigs at the same political trough.
I think no one expected Brexit to pass and when it did they had to come up with a Plan B, which was to pretend it didn’t pass and continue taking marching orders from Europe. Your betters in London will only do otherwise when absolutely necessary and even then only when forced to and will drag their feet the entire way.
My government in the US is more or less the same thing, only instead of answering to Europe, we answer to the DNC (the GOP is only good for acting as a minority party because A) they don’t need to actually do anything and B) promising to do something if they just get reelected is where the big money is), who want many of the same things the European elite want.
But none of them want to live in that world and none of them will. Bug protein and mass transit and owning nothing and enjoying the benefits are for the plebs, not the members of the Inner Party.
And the sad thing is we aren’t going to be able to vote our way out of this.
JohnK.
Yes – the ordinary officials and politicians may not have known XYZ (although many of them did know – after all I knew, and I have no special sources of information), but people such as Tony Fauci did know.
The international establishment, including the scientific establishment (yes including the medical establishment) have behaved despicably – putting a political and cultural agenda above human lives.
Steven R. – yes the establishment did not expect the British people to vote for independence, or for the American people to vote for Donald John Trump.
The Collectivist establishment were so confident of victory that they did not bother to rig the votes in 2016 – a “mistake” they will not make again, as they blatantly rigged the votes in several States in 2020 and 2022 (and the Wall Street Journal crowd think that rigging elections is just fine – and sneers at anyone who complains).
The officials and corporate managers seethed with hatred over the people voting “the wrong way” and so just carried on – disregarding the referendum and election of 2016.
The courts continue to disregard the vote in Britain – the Court of Appeal spat on it just today (we are not allowed to defend out own borders – “European Convention on Human Rights” – older the than the E.U. but they are joined at the hip these days).
And the banks and international financial system continues to conspire with governments to in the future, destroy all real dissenters – no job, no bank account, no payment services. So dissenters end up in cardboard boxes, begging for food on the streets.
That is their “compassionate” plan, to show how much they “care about people”.
In an earlier comment I mentioned to Perry that politicians (even local politicians) who dissent are punished.
And when I went in for a meeting this evening I overheard that a colleague had been suspended for something he has said on social media – one despicable councillor was gloating about the suspension.
I do not know what the colleague has written – but he is a Christian, so I can guess.
Of course, it will be my turn for punishment soon enough. The sort of thing I write on this site is more than enough to “merit punishment” in the “free world”.
But I continue to believe that Mr Putin is no answer – as I have often said, people who turn to him are like desperate drowning people who clutch at a poisonous snake.
There may be no answer.
We may have to prepare ourselves for disgrace, humiliation and a hard death.
Either in prison – or begging in the streets.
We shall have to see – let us hope I am being too gloomy.
That is their “compassionate” plan, to show how much they “care about people”.
That’s been like that through almost the whole of human history. Our betters know what is best for us and we should be properly grateful, and also know our place, or they will crush us totally. There have only been a very few times where that was not the case, even in “democratic” societies. Even once the democracy genie was let out of the bottle, our betters went out of their way to give us the illusion of control while they just did what they wanted behind the scenes. The only thing that ever changed was who our betters were, from strong men to the Church to industrialists to populists to political theorists to terrorists, it has always been a story of “meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” Ten thousand years from now it will be the same story, only with different names.