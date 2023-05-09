Ideology and Insanity on the New York subway

The first few dozen grownup books I read were an odd selection. As I sampled them almost at random from my parents’ bookshelves, I became dimly aware that my parents were different people from each other, were different from what they had once been, and read books by people with whom they disagreed. Alongside the works by G K Chesterton and C S Lewis one would expect on the shelves of liberal British Catholics of the 1970s, I found such things as a book of essays by the Stalinist physicist J D Bernal – and a copy of Ideology and Insanity by Thomas Szasz. Attracted by the strangeness to my young eyes of the name “Szasz” and the wonderful cover art of the Penguin edition that depicted two men playing chess across a Escher-like dimensional warp, I gave it a go.
Almost a decade before I heard the term “Libertarian”, I thus had my first introduction to an important strand of libertarian thought. Until the copy of that same 1970 Penguin edition I just ordered on eBay arrives, I shall have to go by memory and Szasz’s Wikipedia biography as to exactly what the book said, but I do remember being thrilled to feel my perspective suddenly widen, in a manner akin to what I had felt when I realised that the Earth was but one of an infinite number of possible vantage points in the universe.
Szasz cited drapetomania as an example of a behavior that many in society did not approve of, being labeled and widely cited as a disease. Likewise, women who did not bend to a man’s will were said to have hysteria.
He thought that psychiatry actively obscures the difference between behavior and disease in its quest to help or harm parties in conflicts. He maintained that, by calling people diseased, psychiatry attempts to deny them responsibility as moral agents in order to better control them.
Szasz believed that if we accept that “mental illness” is a euphemism for behaviors that are disapproved of, then the state has no right to force psychiatric “treatment” on these individuals
Great stuff. I think Szasz still has much to teach us… but I suppose by now you have all heard of the killing of Jordan Neely on a New York subway train?
I have linked to the Wikipedia account for convenience, but I do not trust Wikipedia. There are very few media outlets I do trust on subjects like this. The magazine USA Today initially called Neely a “beloved subway performer”. USA Today has changed the article since, but I saw it when it still had the original wording. The article was right to say that Jordan Neely was a human being with a tragic past, but he was not beloved by users of the New York subway. Back in 2013, a Reddit post on /r/nyc warned passengers, “Try to stay away from the Michael Jackson impersonator if you see him … Just avoid the guy at all costs, try not to look at him at all. Stay safe.” That was Neely. By the time of his death, he had been arrested more than forty times, including for crimes of violence.
There are thousands of Americans like Neely who still live as he lived, exercising the right Thomas Szasz helped gain them to be mentally ill (or whatever you want to call it) drug addicts living on the subways and roadside verges of America. It is not going well for them or for others. A viral graph shows the declining proportion of Americans held in mental hospitals and the rising proportion of Americans held in prisons forming a neat “X” over the course of the twentieth century. Liberals in the U.S. sense have a prodigious capacity to not see inconvenient facts, but even they are being forced to notice that the presence of the crazies and junkies is causing their beloved public spaces and public facilities to become dirty, frightening places to which much of the public only goes when it must.
There is a libertarian solution of course: fewer public spaces. This would increase, not decrease, the number of places where the public could happily go. Junkies and crazies are much less of a problem in shopping malls, because the owners still retain some power to eject them. I feel no shame in saying that a further benefit would be that said junkies and crazies would be under more pressure to seek treatment if the state no longer facilitated them sleeping on the sidewalks and the subway trains.
Unfortunately for everyone, this solution is politically impossible in the current climate. Even in the miraculous event that the public transport systems and the streets of New York, San Francisco and Chicago were privatised tomorrow, anti-discrimination law would ensure that practically no one could be excluded.
Thomas Szasz had a noble ideal. Sadly, the way it combined with the dominant ideals of our time has produced very bad results. I know what should and could be done to make things better in a sane society, but the US in 2023 is not that society. So what can be done?
I think the solution is pretty clear: avoid going to the US wherever possible.
Michael Taylor,
Assuming you are British, don’t count on that solution. You can avoid going to the US, but wait a year or two and the US has a way of coming to you:
If you don’t have the concept of mental illness, then you can’t have a mental illness defense, or an argument for special compassion for the mentally ill. People who threaten other people are initiating force and can be met with retaliatory force. And the right to self defense (and proper defense of others) is at the core of libertarian thought.
As for encampments of the honeless, they certainly can be removed from private property. But I think we also need the legal concept of common property, as discussed in Epstein’s Simple Rules for a Complex World: property that everyone has the right to make use of (for example, to pass over), but that no one has the right to occupy in a lasting way. If you block the common road, or make it filthy, you are abusing other people’s right to make use of it, and you can properly be expelled. There is a valid concept of “public nuisance” that can be applied here.
I certainly wouldn’t accept that.
I am hoping it’s not too late to turn this around in the U.S. In my own, small (ish) Eastern Washtington town, the homeless are growing in numbers. I’ve wondered what the police have to say about the legality of what the homeless are doing, “blocking the common road” using Will H Stoddard’s term, fouling the road, panhandling, etc. I have no idea which of these are illegal but the police are enforcing none of it. Our town is small enough that we might be able to do something.
But what to do? Contrary to the standard mainstream line, the “homeless” are not people who have lost their homes because of bad luck or the predation of the “Patriarchy”. They are (my wild guesses), mentally ill (1/3 of them), drug addicts (1/3 of them), and “bums” as they used to be called: people who just don’t want to work, don’t want to be constrained by anyone. We used to romanticize them, Woodie Guthrie would sing about them!
So, if you are a good person and want to do something you can’t just “run them out of town” or jail them. They need to be institutionalized (mental or drug treatment) or dis-incentivized (the bums). This takes personal attention by someone. This takes time, interest, and hard work. Much of it by police, but I suspect much by “social workers”. But those in that job are part of the problem, so I think it’s going to take volunteer citizens to step in. And there will be some risk to the person providing help. Drug treatment centers and shelters won’t take someone in unless they are “clean”. A tough Catch 22.
We can’t start with San Francisco–it’s lost. But we can start with the smaller places, the colder places where these drug crazed, insane people somehow have enough wits about them to realize they can’t live there during Winter!
In the states, between the courts saying everyone has a right to be crazy and off their meds and both state and federal legislatures basically eliminating mental health facilities from budgets, a whole lot of people who were in facilities and had no business being on the streets were simply kicked out. Those places weren’t all like One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. My mother worked at a state hospital for the mentally ill when all that was going on and she said they were basically safe communities for people who, when medicated, knew they needed help but couldn’t do it on their own. They were clean, safe, had all kinds of amenities, but were there because at the time we recognized some people are threats to themselves and others when they’re on the streets.
She said as her facility was being shuttered one patient was told he was being kicked out and just said, “but I have no where to go.”
I get the argument that it isn’t the state or taxpayers’ job to provide for the mentally ill, let them die, it’s a self-correcting problem, someone else can do it (church, charity, rich benefactor, etc.), but at the end of the day there are people who shouldn’t be on the street because they are threats to themselves and others simply because they are mentally ill (and that includes a large part of the drug problem when you consider people who know they have a problem and are self-medicating to get it to stop because there is no real mental health system in the US).
I get the argument that it’s not the state or taxpayers job to provide for them,
Greg:
You mean, people like me?
Yeah, that’s why i live in the Baltics:
I have enough wits to realize that, over here, i have to get my act together.
To some extent: I’ll never be able to do so as well as the natives.
The “homeless” exist today because there’s this slack space in the public commons wherein they’re able to take advantage of everyone else having “good times”, and being able to appeal to the essential good nature and consciences of their well-off brethren.
If you think that this slack space is an infinite resource, incapable of being depleted? Then, you’re an idiot.
Watch what happens as things tighten up, as resources become more dear, as it becomes impossible to allow these creatures of the night to support themselves off the public’s pity and good will. Time comes, you’ll witness the values and mores of the “bad old days” return, and see some pretty nasty things happening. If you bother to look… Like as not, you’ll be too busy worrying about your own survival to even notice, let alone care.
The modern sensibility that allows the “homeless” tent encampments on the boulevards and sidewalks of major cities would have seemed incredible to anyone from even recent historical periods. Try to imagine explaining how this happened, why it was allowed, to someone from as recent a period as the 1950s. During the 1890s? LOL… Vagrancy laws would have led to these dysfunctionals being rounded up and put to work, or just gotten rid of. The public would have very forthrightly asserted their rights in regard to not putting up with this sort of BS, and I suspect a lot of the drug users would have been simply allowed to die. When you had worries about feeding your own families, pity and charity have this tendency to go right out the window with the other luxury goods.
The current situation exists in an interstitial, a luminous space, one which cannot last. And, will not.
Inside of another generation, attitudes will be different. When someone protests that local productive citizens are burning out another of these two-legged rat’s nests, then they’ll likely be thrown on the fires along with the rest of the dysfunctionals, and nobody will even blink. Nor will they be reporting it to the police, because the cops are likely going to be there right alongside the fed-up normies, manning the fire lines around the pyres.
Won’t be pretty, and I am far from advocating for it. But, it will come, mostly because of all the delusional numpties and lunatics who’ve been allowed at the levers of power, and who’ve been running things these last many generations since about the time of the Wilson administration. They have been running on a set of theories which are purely delusional, and having torn out entire regions of Chesterton’s Fences, well… The buffalo are coming back, and you’re not gonna like being in the path of the herds.
For anyone with the perspective, it’ll be a hoot watching the idjit class re-invent the Victorian attitudes and sensibilities that created all this social slack space in the first damn place. They’re gonna reinvent it all, from same-sex schooling to segregation, and it’ll all be new and wonderful.
Of course, they’ll be operating in utter obliviousness to the sad fact that they’re planting exactly what their great-grandparents and grandparents cultivated, which their parents assidiously ripped out…
Swear to God, the sheer idiocy and waste of it all. The truths are out there; you just have to read the history books and all the personal papers left, and do so with an eye towards trying to understand the milieu they came from. Do that, and you’ll understand far more about the human condition than you ever will by listening to the current idjit class that thinks they invented everything all anew…
GregWA said:
I wonder how far we are from each other, physically. I’m actually up in the mountains somewhat to the east of the Cascade Crest, and see a lot of the same things you describe. Although, our sheriff has been a bit more proactive than many…
I’m gonna point out a bunch of unfortunate truths here, that any decent person will read and have the urge to vomit. Which, sadly, doesn’t make them any less true or any less likely.
You point out how the “authorities” have abnegated their responsibilities to the general welfare while simultaneously making it nearly impossible for anyone else to really effectively act with compassion. You can’t forcibly “fix” many of these creatures; that would require institutionalization that we’re unwilling to do, as a society. Well, at least, the people theoretically “running” things, that is.
All you have to do to understand what is coming is to look at that which they’re making inevitable; you can’t get these deranged loons off the streets, they won’t even get them out of your yard. In Oregon, they’re about to make it illegal to “harass” the homeless, effectively saying that some whacked-out druggie that decides to camp in your yard has more rights than you do as a taxpaying citizen.
That sh*t won’t fly, and you and I both know it. If the “authorities” won’t act, and indeed, seek to enable and protect these social parasites? What do you suppose happens, next? “Whoops… Backed over that tent!!! So sorry!…” “Oh, I had no idea someone was there…” “Body? What body?”
Again, not advocating it, but… There are a lot of open mine shafts around. Lots and lots of unfed predators and scavengers, as well. The “authorities” fail to deal with this stuff effectively? There are other… Options. People will take them, and if the law enforcement types know what’s good for them, they’ll mostly ignore the majority of the cases.
I suspect that some of this is already happening, well below the radar. When it becomes openly done? Well, don’t say I didn’t warn people.
There is no real binary distinction of “mentally well/mentally ill.” It’s a continuum, and we all fall somewhere upon it. Some of us fall closer to the bad end than is healthy for us. Some of us are are further away, but still at risk of issues.
Anything that moves us – one of us, or many – closer to that bad end results in a “mental health crisis” for society.
Such as we see now.
Society has always imposed pressures to keep us from behaviors that arguably move us closer to that bad end. Prohibiting certain fun drugs has always been high on that list of prohibitions. (Sorry, bad pun.)
In my mind, this is one area in which libertarianism does not help a society. If you presuppose that we’re all supermen who can self-regulate, then it’s great.
But the growing prevalence of drug use – the legalization of that drug use – is causing many people who were borderline at best to decay into that part of the ill/well continuum that leaves one unable to sustain a decent life.
People have guessed at some mixture of mentally ill and drug-addled populations in places like SF and Portland and Chicago and . . . wherever. But I’m guessing that the proportion of mentally ill people there has been greatly bolstered by the constant drug use that everyone can now experience.
Combine that with a lowering of standards of living across much of urban America – which leads to more drug use, as it’s much more fun being destitute and high than merely destitute – and you end up with our current mental health crisis.
(This doesn’t cover the Neely problem. Sounds as if he was simply mentally ill, without the drug component.)
@bobby b,
Apparently, you missed the “minor” detail of him usually being high as f*ck on K2:
https://www.insider.com/jordan-neely-daniel-penny-chokehold-killing-nyc-subway-homeless-2023-5
There was a drug problem here, all right. Not just “mental health”; drugs. Neely made the “Top 50” list of “nutters needing help” in NYC, which has to be agreed is some sort of world-class achievement.
It becomes increasingly clear that the whole “legalization of drugs” idea is only fit for an unknown fraction of our species; there are enough that simply can’t function in an environment where most intoxicants and psychoactives are freely available.
I used to be of a mind that making drugs illegal was a bad idea; I’m coming around to the attitude that the dislocations as our species adapts to such an environment are simply too great to be borne. Either that, or we need to get a lot more pro-active about helping evolution along… Maybe make Narcan illegal, and encourage making Fentanyl more generally available?
Not sure that one can make a sharp distinction (or even a fuzzy distinction) between drug problems and mental illness.
I am inclined to believe that, when people get into a drug problem, they had some sort of mental illness to start with.
Still, federal, state, and local governments have a responsibility to say:
Just because it’s legal, it doesn’t mean that you can safely (ab)use it.
Under the legal system in New York most crimes go unpunished. Law and order has broken down – whilst the “justice” system goes after non criminals on “Equity” (i.e. political) grounds.
The man who was killed had attacked people in the past and was doing so again. I do not know whether he was mentally ill or not – and it is not really relevant.
Still at least in this case the man did die of the choke hold (there is some sort of case) – in the case of Mr George Floyd the man died of drugs but a policeman was found guilty of “murdering” him, because the jury did not want to be burned alive by rioters (that trial was in once civilised Minneapolis – which used to be peaceful, just as Malmo in Sweden used to be peaceful.
Meanwhile in New York, where most real crimes go unpunished, a jury has awarded five million Dollars against Donald John Trump – because they have been brainwashed, by the media, to hate him. They come up with some sort of excuse – but political hatred was the real reason.
I was once asked if I would like to visit New York City – my reply was “certainly if you have a time machine that can take us back to New York in the late 1940s”, I stand by that.
The problem here is that there is a mix of different issues. I think there is a fourth one besides the three listed above: bums, drug addicts, the mentally ill and people who are just in a bad situation. I mainly feel compassion for the latter two. But in regards to their interaction with the non homeless society, I get pretty queasy when people start talking about locking them up pre-emptively. I’m not particularly mainstream myself, and it is a short trip from locking up the guy ranting on the street corner to the guy ranting on samizdata.
The normal practice we have in society is that the state intervenes when criminal activity takes place. And I think that is the right course here. When people start antisocial practices they usually start small, and so, with the broken windows approach, you can begin to deal with them then. We lock up criminals not just for their actions but to prevent future criminal actions, but we only do so because their previous crime justifies our belief that future crime is a reasonable expectation.
However, with regards to how to deal with this in a libertarian manner, let me offer a solution, not dissimilar to what could be done with schools. We have decided that educating all young people is a benefit to society so we pay for kids’ schooling. Right now we do a TERRIBLE job generally speaking because we herd them into big institutions run politically by the state. If, instead, the parents could decide how to educate their children and the state’s money followed the child we would have a massively better educated population.
With the homeless we have a similar situation. We do a horrible job herding people into big state institutions, and there is never enough space, and the conditions are terrible and dangerous. A very cheap alternative for a city would be to have a program where a homeless person can get a bed and a meal in a privately funded shelter, and that money follows the homeless person. $20 a night, and private institutions would be lining up to capture that money. Provide a bonus if the shelter managed to improve the situation for some person like getting them a job or a home. It would be competitive so the homeless would know which shelter offered the best conditions for them. Some would be better food, some better privacy and safety, some with work programs for extra money, some would be only for women or families and so forth. The competitive profit incentive would have shelters driving round begging people to come sleep at their place. If I were running something like that I’d also provide lockers for the people so that they had some permanence for storing their stuff, and by doing so would encourage them to use my place rather than some other guys place. Work out some program with the police to make these environments safe.
It isn’t perfect, and it wouldn’t completely solve the problem, and you’d need some sort of inspectorate and audit to prevent corruption, but it would a lot better than the insanity we have right now. After all, if California can seriously think they have the money to give a million bucks to every black person for slavery reparations, then there should be plenty of money for a simple program like this.
I myself regularly re-visit the New York City of the period from the 1930s to the early 1970s — by re-reading the Nero Wolfe canon.
(As i remarked previously on this forum:
I despise snobbery in literature.
As far as i am concerned, Rex Stout is a much better writer than Shakespeare.)
FO:
I have to say, my inner constitutionalist is screaming at this. As a practical matter, if you assume a benevolent state, it makes sense. But that’s a huge assumption.
Re: your marketplace solution – there are numerous empty beds open for just such use in most cities, but they go unused because of the (reasonable) prohibition of drug or alcohol use on premise. If your miserable existence is buffered or even improved when you’re high, you don’t trade that for a bed when you can just sleep outside in a nice tent.
Fraser Orr said:
Yeah. No. Not so much… This paragraph exemplifies what is wrong with the way that the majority of people conceive of the “justice system” as a working component of a society.
The entirety of it all exists for one reason and one reason only: To enable the functioning of society, through the chastisement and corrective behavioral modification on those participants who do not or cannot “do the right thing” while interacting within society.
It ain’t “justice”. It ain’t their “actions”, be they criminal or otherwise; it boils down to the necessity for a civil society to have some rules and ensure proper conduct of its members. When a “justice system” ceases doing this, it all begins to break down. Why? Because the whole thing only got started because society managed to get its act together enough to convince the majority to subcontract with society as a whole for their personal redress and prevention of future transgression against them. It’s that damn simple; you don’t want people killing each other for minor things? You have to have rules, and they have to be followed. All members of society have to have the innate understanding that transgressions will have repercussions; absent that? Well… Good luck, because then you’re going to wind up in a state wherein people make their own rules, and that ain’t what I’d term at all “optimal”.
Illustrative point, over at David Thompson’s blog:
https://thompsonblog.co.uk/2023/05/a-testing-of-boundaries.html
This young lady is only able to get away with what she is doing because of the rule system she is actively tearing down. She’s entirely oblivious to the fact that in the world she’s making for us all, she’d either die or have her ass beaten in so badly that she’d likely wind up hospitalized. By doing what she is, and suffering zero repercussions for doing it, she’s actively doing more damage to the fabric of society than she could ever imagine. Those flakes of glitter? Harmless fun, to her; deadly insult to someone else, who heretofore has been restrained by “da rulez”. She destroys the rules; no more restraints. Cue massive violence visited upon little miss sparkly-pants.
People like her only get away with what they do because of the forebearance from their physical superiors; by tearing down the boundaries of what is acceptable behavior, she is removing the barriers between her and what is coming, red in tooth and claw.
These assholes collectively have no idea what they are doing, when they tear down all of these Chesterton’s Fences. They think they’re being amusingly transgressive, prodding the bear. What they’re ignoring is that the only thing keeping that bear from killing and eating them is the bear’s sense of self-restraint; aggravate that bear past the point where it no longer cares about consequence, or if said bear realizes that there are none? Well, you’ll likely see that play out in the near- and mid-term future.
Idiots. The lot of them.
Snorri Godhi said:
I don’t think that it’s the state’s business to tell people how to live, or even warn them. The sad fact is, the state can’t collectively find its ass with both hands and a road map, so assigning that entity responsibility for “warning” people about the negative consequences of their behavior? Smacks of the same thinking that eventually leads to saying “Someone ought to make a law…”, and away we go with the whole “Let’s try Prohibition…”.
Final analysis, the state can’t do a damn thing very well. Putting responsibility for any of this in its hands is delusional thinking, at best. You won’t get good results; hell, look at the history of Russia vis-a-vis vodka and alcoholism.
It sucks, but I think the only real solution to this issue is to let nature take its course. Let the “drug-prone” weed themselves out of the gene pool; hell, give them help. At this point, in the modern West, anyone taking up the needle or smoking their dope has zero excuse for not understanding the likely effect of what they’re doing to themselves. Trying to stop the course of their folly is a fool’s game, and I say that as someone with several alcoholics in the family. You can’t stop them; only they can, and once they’ve made the choice to do what they do, it’s over unless they change their minds. Which are generally non-existent by the late stages…
On the whole, from a perspective of time and distance, the mentally unfit who take drugs to cope with their mental issues are going to weed themselves out. That’s the only real solution; you can’t save people from themselves, as much as you might like to.
Acquaintance of mine was a drug and alcohol counselor for the Army. Like most such folk, he was a former addict himself, and he’d done just about everything to excess at one point or another. He’d kicked everything, but as he put it to me, that wasn’t something that anyone else could have done or could have imposed on him; he had to make the decision and then follow it. Several people in his life had tried; they all failed. Until he did it for himself. Similarly, he had never, ever seen an outside intervention work in his entire career as a drug and alcohol counselor. Treatment was, in his opinion, a waste of time and resources until the addict themselves came to the decision to stop. He advised that the only way to save someone from drugs and alcohol was to (very counterintuitively…) write them off, push them out of your life, and do nothing to “save” them from themselves. In some cases, that “reality shock” would help them decide to stop; in most, it did nothing, and the only positive effect was that the victims of that addict’s lifestyle got away from it. “The only way to be kind to an addict is to be cruel and heartless to them while they’re addicted…” was the way he put it.
The state has done everything in its power to prevent people living a “normal” life, e.g. that of Homer Simpson, work at the plant, pay a mortgage, raise a family, and is dismayed people live instead an abnormal life. Uh huh. Who could have seen that coming?
I repeat – the man who died had been attacking people for a long time. I do not know if he was mentally ill – it was his attacking people, not any illness or state of homelessness, that was the issue.
As for homelessness itself – some of it is caused by government policies, the “slum removal” denounced by Martin Anderson as early as 1965 (“The Federal Bulldozer”), but it also the result of the undermining of the vagrancy laws, even for criminals, which started in the 1960s – both Federal (Supreme Court decisions) and local policy.
Now many of the major American cities are lawless – at least as far as criminals are concerned. There are plenty of “laws” to deal with conservatives. And juries are made up of daytime television watchers – utterly brainwashed (or terrified).
Not a good situation – and it will have an economic impact.
Poverty and Crime are linked – but the linkage is the other way round to how the establishment suggests. It is crime that leads to poverty – it drives out business enterprises and honest individuals, leading to grinding poverty.
America is going to hit very hard times, very hard times indeed.
Let’s be honest, here: Ain’t none of these “homeless” types out there on the streets because they had “bad luck” one day, and lost their homes. They’ll all tell you sob stories about how they got kicked out of their parents house, or whatever other line of BS they think you’ll buy. The reality? They’re simply f*cked-up people who can’t or won’t function in a modern society. The only reason they do what they do, living that way, is because the idiot bleeding-heart types feel sorry for them, and rob the rest of us at gunpoint to pay for the “programs” that enable all of this BS.
That’s the brutal truth. Absent the enablers, none of this would be going on. The only reason that they do what they do is because the parasite class robs the rest of us to pay for it. When the general public gets tired of it? The gravy train will come to a screeching halt.
There is no reason to live the way they do, in this country during this era. The support they’re offered? The opportunities to help themselves? They’re there; they just don’t want to pay the price in terms of giving up their drugs and drink habits, or take up some sort of productive occupation.
When the slack comes out of the system, watch what happens. Most of these creatures are going to have to come to terms with the fact that they aren’t going to have their drug habits and lifestyle of dysfunctional sloth subsidized by productive people. The normies are going to revolt, rather than continue to be enslaved by the parasite class in order to support these slackers.
I would highly recommend that you remove yourself from the impact area, when the time comes. It’s going to look pretty goddamn apocalyptic when it all goes down, and you will not like the brutal ugliness of what is inevitably coming. The Neely types are going to suffer a short, sharp shock as the general populace decides to deal with them appropriately, without filters or pity.
An awful lot of the parasite class will be going with them, as well.