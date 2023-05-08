Avoid the Equater!

My spellcheck pulsates in impotent frustration, but I don’t care. An Equater is a person who equates. In this context, which I get to decide because it is my post, an Equater is a person who is not content to compare something bad done by a liberal democratic government to the very much worse things done by despotic governments in order to shame the former into better behaviour, but who insists on going from comparison all the way to equation.

Since the death of Her Late Majesty, there have been many occasions when the British police reverted from their recent tendency to exceed their legal powers while stamping down on those who say rude things about illegal aliens or the LGBTQ+ Progress Pride flag, in order to return to their traditional role of exceeding their legal powers while stamping down on people who say rude things about the monarchy. Or even on those who film other people saying rude things about the monarchy: in this tweet, a documentary filmmaker called Rich Felgate writes, “Yesterday I got arrested whilst filming a @JustStop_Oil supporter holding a banner on the pavement near the coronation route. I’m a filmmaker and had my @BECTU press accreditation visible around my neck. Police deemed this to be “conspiracy to commit a public nuisance”.

That is bad. Dammit, it almost looks similar to what you would expect to see in a communist country. Similar, much too similar for comfort, but no one with any respect for the millions murdered by communism would say “identical”.

Meet Dr Charlotte Proudman:

Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/AEzvOb4NDk — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) May 6, 2023

In case the tweet disappears, it shows the crowds at the coronation and the crowds at some North Korean state rally and says “Spot the difference.” As many have pointed out, the difference is what happens to those who do not wish to participate in the event.

Proudman is a Fellow at Queens’ College, Cambridge, where she “researches and lectures on gender inequality under the law”. She was declared ‘Advocate of the year’ in the Women in Law Awards of 2023. Surely the claimed inability of a prominent barrister and academic to discern any difference between the North Korean regime and the UK must be hyperbole prompted by a momentary spasm of emotion. Surely she cannot be this stupid twic… Oh.