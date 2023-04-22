Why are some forms of surgical body modification legal and others illegal?

“Two men admit removing body parts in ‘eunuch maker’ case”, reports the Guardian.
Two men have admitted removing body parts of a man who is accused of carrying out castrations and broadcasting the footage on his “eunuch maker” website.
Nathan Arnold, 48, a nurse from South Kensington, west London, admitted the partial removal of Marius Gustavson’s nipple in the summer of 2019.
Damien Byrnes, 35, from Tottenham, north London, admitted removing Gustavson’s penis on 18 February 2017.
Gustavson, who is originally from Norway, is said to have been the ringleader in a conspiracy involving up to 29 offences of extreme body modifications, the removal of body parts, the trade in body parts and the uploading of videos.
Given that these people were all consenting adults, I do not understand why their actions (other than the theft of the anaesthetic) should be a criminal offence, particularly as surgical operations to remove people’s penises are legal in male to female sex change operations. Does it make a difference in principle whether the appearance aimed for when surgically removing a penis is female or eunuchoid?
My question is not designed to provoke the reaction “Of course it should be legal to do this, just as it is legal to perform sex change operations”. Nor is it designed to provoke the reaction “Of course it should be illegal to perform sex change operations, just as it is illegal to do this.” I can see reasonable justification for saying that changing someone’s body to be like lots of other people’s bodies is much more likely to go well than changing their body to a form few others have. By “go well”, I mean be likely to increase the wellbeing of the person upon whom the operation is performed, or be less likely to decrease it, and also to go well in the same ways that any surgical operation is judged a success or a failure.
All such surgery is likely legal when performed by someone whom society has credentialed as a surgeon. Libertarian beliefs aside, I would prefer to have my surgery performed by someone who has taken the training and testing required by society to become certified, and so I support this requirement.
It strikes me as being the same as if I had my house rewired by someone not trained or certified as an electrician.
They might do a fine job, identical to what the licensed electrician would have done, but the lack of that credential means, to society, that the work cannot be trusted.
(Who “partially” removes a nipple? Either remove the whole thing or leave it.)
The question is, where do you draw the line?
Let us say that one man engages the services of another, unqualified as surgeon, to remove his testicles because they bother his peace of mind. Another uses the handlebar gooseneck of his mountain bike to accomplish the same thing. Still a third trains his dog to savage the groin, and gives the command while he is the only one in the room…
Who are you going to prosecute? Who committed a crime? Only the first is unequivocally “self-willed”, and the other two are nearly impossible to determine. You’d have to get into the minds of the subjects, and if they’re already sufficiently deranged as to be willing to damage their bodies, how are you going to be able to determine either sanity or intent?
The whole thing is, flatly, an issue of sanity. If your grip on things is such that you feel the need to maim yourself, well… What is to be done? How different are these people from alcoholics? Other drug users?
You start down this slope of slipperiness, and the eventual end state is going to be prison for overeating and underexercising, because what you’re essentially doing is criminalizing self-harm. Which is a pretty subjective thing… You say “The science says that this is the ideal BMI… You’re over the line, jail…”, and the reality is that the people who made up the BMI were mostly delusionals who had no idea that other idiots would pick it up as the standard.
I could see, in the coming years, a situation wherein it was considered criminal not to “take care of oneself” such that you minimized health care costs, and were able to contribute the maximum you potentially could to society. After the coming population implosion, I could see something like that coming in, to vast acclaim: You must do your fair share, and to do that, you must maintain your ideal physical condition, do your reproductive duty to the species, and on and on and on…
The control-freak mentality infesting our society could very well do that. Imagine a health-monitoring app on your mandatory smart phone, that monitored your daily life to the point where you could be jailed for not getting enough sleep, etc., etc., ad nauseum into the brave new world.
Frankly, we’re probably going to be getting to something like this, eventually. Start an account for a fetus, before birth: How much “social resource” was expended on you, from conception on? How much have you paid back? What are your “social costs” through life? Are you a net contributor, or a net parasite?
Who gets to determine these “costs”? Who gets to determine the “value” of your return “contributions” to society? What do we do with net losses? Do those people get culled, somehow? Do we want to look at the question from the viewpoint of family lineages?
Used to be, things were chaotic enough that nobody cared about these things: It all evened out, in the end. What if we go into a regime where we decide we must track these issues, and provide “incentives” and “dis-incentives”?
How do you want to track this stuff?
I’m of a mind that we often do the accounting on many issues entirely improperly. It’s all about the way you look at it… I know of one case where a business that went bankrupt and had to sell to a competitor suffered that fate because of the same guy they were paying massive sales bonuses to right up until they had to sell the company. Why? Because, nobody ever asked the question “Hey, is all this “business” this guy is bringing in actually making us money…?”
Turns out, dude in question was not a “profit center” as the boss thought, but a genuine disaster. He was selling (this was in the HVAC industry…) all these wunnerful, wunnerful HVAC systems where the deal looked great on paper, but the actual costs for installation and maintenance were simply not working out for the company–None of the installations were ever “one and done”, they were all ongoing nightmares because genius-salesman had specced out systems that were too big, too small, or too complicated for the job. The end state was that he’d bring in what looked like a really good project, they’d get down to installation and so forth, and then it’d be twenty unbudgeted trips to get things to work even half-way right. And, because of the sales incentives and the stuff that the manufacturers were handing out as “goodies”, he’d make money but cost the company far more than they were taking in. The actual owner was sick and in retirement mode after a career in the business going back 40 years, so he never noticed what was happening… Different colors of money, see?
“Social costs” are a lot like that. You see a guy who is “Captain Fitness”, out trail-running and making all the local triathlons… What you don’t see is what he’s cost his health insurers and others for things like rescues, treatments for injuries, and all the rest. Factor all that out, and Mr. Fitness actually turns out to cost a mint, way more than Bob the Slob does. And, if you go out from that, what you might find is that Captain Fitness is actually rather more of a social drag than he is anything else, because of his influence and all the other social costs like that damn mountain rescue helicopter that crashed trying to get to him for an injury when he was trail-running…