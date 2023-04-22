We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

How to disable emergency government alerts on your mobile phone

· Activism · Civil liberty & Regulation · Privacy & Panopticon · Self ownership

Android users (may be somewhat different on different makes of phone).

iPhone users.

Because if the Covid years have proven anything, only a crazed conspiracy theorist would believe governments would think nothing of using heightened fear to induce mass formation psychosis in order to hugely increase its power over every aspect of life, right?

I predict it will eventually be illegal to turn off such ‘warnings’ and phone makers will make it impossible, but then I am just a crazed conspiracy theorist 😉

April 22nd, 2023 |

1 comment to How to disable emergency government alerts on your mobile phone

  • Snorri Godhi
    April 22, 2023 at 7:11 pm

    But then, if you are the kind of person who would turn off government alerts, you are not the kind of person who needs to turn them off in the first place.

