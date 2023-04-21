Donbass Devushka and me

In the beginning there was Perun. He referred to there being Russian “mil-bloggers” on Telegram. For those who don’t know Telegram is essentially Twitter without “community guidelines”. Seeing as I was on Telegram following Ukrainian “mil-bloggers” it didn’t seem such a great leap to include a few of their Russian counterparts. Coz balance is really good isn’t it?
I eventually found 3 Russian mil-bloggers to follow. The first I found was Donbass Devushka. This was maybe a couple of months ago.
And now she’s hit the headlines.
It is claimed that she claimed to be a Russian living in Luhansk when in fact she is an ex-US Navy sailor living in Washington state. I never saw this claim; at least not on the Donbass Devushka – DD as I shall now refer to her – channel. Jake Broe has a good video about this.
It is claimed that she solicits donations ostensibly for Russians affected by the war and the donations have not reached any Russians, affected by the war or otherwise. I cannot recall seeing any such solicitation. If solicitation there be it certainly isn’t a regular occurrence. And anyway, where would you prefer money donated by gullible pro-Russians to end up?
It is claimed that she was the first person to publish images – doctored images no less – of the US intelligence documents which have been such a big story in the last couple of weeks. I don’t recall seeing any such post. If it were posted and I didn’t see it there are good reasons why I might not have done. DD has a bad case of blogorrhea. Every day she – I say “she”, she claims the channel has multiple authors – posts something like 170 entries. Getting through that takes time. It is not helped by a bug in Telegram for Mac which means that page down doesn’t work. Fortunately it is helped by another bug in Telegram for Mac which from time to time will skip 50-100 entries.
Not that it matters much. Even if I had seen it I wouldn’t have paid a great deal of attention. The published images don’t look like an intelligence assessment to me. Colour! Flashy fonts! Large pieces of paper! In an intelligence document! Get away! And, anyway, I wouldn’t have had the skills to make sense of it.
So, if I managed to miss the big story what did I learn from following DD? A few things. I should point out that from the very beginning I was very sceptical about the things she said. I rapidly came to the conclusion that the channel was pure Kremlin propaganda. There was at no point any departure from the Kremlin line or criticism of Russia or Russian performance in the war. I was more interested in what sorts of stories she was promoting and what arguments she was making. Anything unverifiable – like a headling-grabbing intelligence report – I mostly ignored. So, a list:
- The “Ukrainians are Nazis” is an incredibly important line for the Russians.
- Syria – for some reason – is a big deal to the Russians
- …as is the idea of a “multi-polar” world
- Russia uses drones. Fewer than Ukraine but the best quality footage I have seen is Russian.
- While Ukrainians refer to their enemy as “orcs”; the Russians refer to their enemy as “Khokhols”
- There are occasional claims of Ukrainian brutality
How’s about that for an anti-climax?
Khokhols is indeed a Russian epithet for Ukrainians and what it actually means is a certain kind of haircut synonymous with Ukrainian Cossacks.
War attracts scammers.
Yes Perry – the haircut made famous in the Hollywood film “Taurus Bulba” (1962) with Yul Brunner (from Vladivostok) and Tony Curtis (from Brooklyn).
A rather sanitised version of Ukrainian history – with the atrocities committed during the great Cossack revolt (revolt against Polish rule) carefully edited out.
Intelligence reports are typed in Courier at 10 characters per inch, and the fancy ones in MICR-A.
Maybe they’ve changed since my time, but since Hollywood still has all scripts written in a very set format decided in 1911 I don’t think so.
Just my $0.02, or £0 -/4 for you pre-decimal Brits.
Once again, I am reminded of that cartoon showing a dog sitting at a computer and telling his companion “On the internet, no one knows you are a dog”. Or, in this instance, not a Russian and not in Russia. “She” might not even be a biological female (leaving out the 79 – and counting – made up genders).