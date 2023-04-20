Samizdata quote of the day – Radioactive logic edition

Saturday, the German government closed its last four nuclear power plants, finally fulfilling Angela Merkel’s Fukushima-era promise to destroy her nation’s most abundant source of safe, clean, cheap power — in the middle of an energy crisis. To fill the giant hole in the nation’s energy portfolio, the famously “environmentally conscious” Germans will be burning more coal, a degree of stupidity almost impossible to fathom. In America, this specific genre of Clown World policy was last observed at the Diablo Canyon power plant, which the state attempted to shut down in the middle of its own series of energy-related crises. At the last possible moment, following a tremendous groundswell of counter activism, that decision was reversed. But today, with the activist group “Friends of Earth” trying to override this rare California flirtation with logic, and with activists around the world celebrating the end of German nuclear power, rational policy is once again on the wrong side of political momentum. So let’s just break it down: poverty and global warming are both real, and they exist because of “environmentalism.” If you stand opposed to nuclear, you are either 1) too dumb to comprehend the risks inherent of the technology, 2) dedicated to some nefarious ulterior motive, or 3) pseudo-religiously obsessed with the belief mass murder is not only inevitable, but necessary to keep the human population “in check.” There is no steelman for these positions. The debate is over. Nuclear is the way.
That presupposes that the woke goal is to develop cleaner supplies of cheap energy.
I’m convinced that the actual goal is to move humanity to a simpler, less energy-reliant lifestyle. Nuclear power fails to accomplish this, as it leaves us with readily-available energy, and will keep us on an energy-reliant path. So long as electric power is available, we will develop and use it.
If we grow our food-algae in sustainable vats within 15 minutes of our homes, we will be able to live such lives, and make our cave drawings.
The funding of all these so-called “environmental” movements should be investigated, and light shown on who is financing what.
Europe is being inveigled into economic suicide, led by Germany. Who benefits from this? Well, the EU is going to become more and more economically unstable, what with German de-industrialization due to high energy costs.
I’ve yet to see any real work to make any of this crap make the slightest bit of sense. Just like here in the western US states, they’re gleefully outlawing fossil-fuel powered cars, while doing nothing to address the power generation, grid issues, or technology that’s just not there to support this entire idea of electrifying the transportation network. There are hard, physical stops that all this crap runs up against… California wants to outlaw diesel trucks; there isn’t even a workable electric semi truck on the market, as of yet. And, nobody is upgrading the grid, building the power plants, or much of anything to support these things. They’re legislating platitudes, and not doing anything at all about actually doing anything to make it happen. They won’t even fast-track new generation capacity or mining for the new resources necessary.
The whole thing is nuts. It’s like they’re literally trying to legislate a new value for pi, oblivious to the facts of physical and engineering life.
Only a left-wing moron would think that you can change things like this, merely by passing nice-sounding legislation. The whole thing will blow up, in the end, just like the “defund the police and free the criminal” initiatives have.
2 and 3 amount to, if you stand opposed to nuclear, you are either: 1) evil, or 2) evil.
There is no stupid. NEVER attribute to incompetence what can adequately be explained by malice.
If we grew our food-algae in vats within 15 minutes of our homes, we would need far more production and transport of electricity.
You are making logical, rational points. If they responded to logic and rationality, we’d be drilling for more oil. 😉
The German government is being stupid, or worse, by shutting down the nuclear power stations – but burning coal is not stupid (although there are serious problems with brown coal – lignite).
California is much more stupid – there has not been a nuclear power station built there for many years, and they are shutting down all their coal powered stations. California relies on energy imported from as far away as Wyoming (major coal State), and much of the power is lost along hundreds of miles of power cable.
California is finished – it is over.
“…poverty and global warming are both real…”
Global warming isn’t real, at least not in the way that the eco nuts claim it is. The climate varies naturally sometimes warming, sometimes cooling it always has done and there isn’t any need to try to stop it even if that was possible.
As for poverty, if you solve that problem the left just redefine the word so that they can claim that it’s still a problem.
So instead of the Germans being held hostage to Russia over gas to power their industry, they are going to be held hostage to France because imported French nuclear generated electricity is the only clean alternative to keep the lights on and the machines at BMW running.
Good luck with that.
Every time Macron or his successors wants something from the Germans/EU he can just take enough nuclear power stations offline (for servicing, natch), that there is none available for export to Germany.
Same basic trick that Putin pulled with the gas pipelines.
Can’t see the alternative of burning tons of foul smelling and polluting lignite in German “Coal” power plants will last very long.
The Watermelons wanted nuclear dead, not because of any real risk, but because it killed their Warble Gloaming claims stone dead.
The Germans deserve everything that they get AND it’s already in the mail.