Samizdata quote of the day – Beyond Grievance

The race lobby would have us believe that Britain’s minority population is oppressed and victimised. An entire industry now exists to sustain and perpetuate this claim. Many in that lobby seem to believe they will be rendered irrelevant if they ever acknowledge the undeniable progress made by Britain on matters of race and integration. This is one reason why this survey’s data has been given such an overwhelmingly negative spin. A mature anti-racism movement would acknowledge the good news, while working to tackle discrimination where it still exists.
What a shame that these academics felt the need to trash Britain’s record on race relations – especially when their own research tells us that there is so much to be proud of.
“Many in that lobby seem to believe they will be rendered irrelevant if they ever acknowledge the undeniable progress made by Britain on matters of race and integration.” Well, they are not wrong on that score.
Most people are not villains in their own eyes. I expect that most DEI “advisers” assume that of course they are worth their comfortable salaries in the manner of the genially parasitical tsarist bureaucrats described in nineteenth century Russian novels. This type of person averts averts their eyes from evidence of race relations getting better that could render them irrelevant, but does not actively want racism to thrive. However, as there was among those Russian bureaucrats, there is a minority among modern DEI advisers and activists who are more clearheaded and more evil. These people want racism to grow. Activists like Patrisse Cullors, one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, happily describe themselves as Marxist. It should be no surprise that a Marxist wants violent revolution and does everything possible to keep black people poor and angry so that they can be the shock troops of that revolution.
You misunderstand the entire point of that “industry”. It isn’t to reduce racial tensions, at all.
The idea is to exacerbate them, and create more, such that the people behind it can attain power, keep it, and never have to work for a living again.
I’ve never been to the UK, but I have met various people who were from there. One thing that stood out to me about the non-white English people I’ve met is that they’re exactly the same as the white English people. If I were talking to them on the phone or their camera was off in a Zoom call I wouldn’t have known which was which. I suspect that’s the problem.
‘Industry’ is the key word here; and it should be made clear that the PM, the cabinet, and all top “civil” “servants” are ipso facto in the racket.
Natalie:
Indeed! I believe that most people can hardly expect to deceive others if they do not deceive themselves first. Maybe i myself am deceiving myself!
Ken:
Maybe somebody can set me straight on this, but sometimes i get the impression that some non-white English people have very posh English accents.
Racial discrimination is generally against “white”, i.e. pinkish grey, people – just as sexual discrimination is generally against men.
As for DEI – or whatever order these letters are put in. It is about destroying “capitalist” society so, in theory, a better society can take its place. In reality a better society would not emerge – there would just be ashes and dried blood.