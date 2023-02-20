Perun has made one of his most ambitious presentations.
Recommended.
Russia’s Grand Strategy and Ukraine
February 20th, 2023 |
I’m not sure it makes that much sense to talk about “Russia’s” strategic failure. Putin is operating for Putin’s benefit, not Russia’s. So the timeline of strategy is his own lifetime, and the object of the exercise is to stay in power. The secondary objective is to stay in power some more. Also the third. The fourth objective, to be sure, is to strut his stuff as a force to be reckoned with internationally.
You could certainly argue that he may have damaged his own survival prospects – both politically and biologically – as there are probably quite a few wannabees in Russia who think he’s made a mess of things. On the other hand he has succeeded in demonstrating that resistance to him, in “his” sphere of operations is very costly indeed.
Anyway, the point is that when you come to dictators, particularly of the kleptomaniac variety, l’etat c’est moi.
I’m actually surprised someone hasn’t given Putin a 9mm brain aneurysm and stepped into power to try to salvage what they can by now. Never mind NATO has expanded, never mind the war has shown the world that the Russian military is a joke, never mind the political pushback the Kremlin is facing from Russians, this has hurt some of the oligarchs financially and they can’t be too happy about that.
I think that Putin probably thinks he’s operating in service of Russia. That’s his self-justification to himself, I’m sure. The problem is that he’s really entirely unequipped to even consider that his interests are not Russian interests, in the long term.
I’ve long said that Putin is the worst thing that has happened to Russia in the last half-century. There was a time, a breathing space, where Russia could have recovered itself and lived up to its potential. Instead, Putin frittered all that time and the resources he had to aggrandize himself and pursue his ambitions of imperial pretense.
Meanwhile, the demographics were hollowing out beneath him. Just like they did for the Boni of ancient Rome; the yeoman types out in the countryside aren’t replacing themselves. The villages are emptying out, the wolves are coming back. The end result of all that is going to be a vast space across what was Russia returning to wilderness, unpeopled, unused, empty. I’ve got a friend who spent a bunch of time wandering across the Russian interior, and his descriptions of what he saw out in the countryside are haunting… The vast regions that are depopulating before your eyes, with nothing but the elderly left to keep everything running while the young are either lost to drugs and drink, or vanished off into the urban hellscapes of the world. It is impossibly sad, but… Entirely self-inflicted. You get the political leadership you deserve, and Russians have not historically held their leaders to very high standards for either competence or care for actual Russians.
@Steven R,
Everyone that could have done that is already defenestrated or dosed with Polonium-laced tea.
I don’t think Putin is going to be assassinated. I think he’s going to ride this thing all the way into the ground, and then who knows what happens. You just can’t predict these things, at all.
I mean, who would have predicted that Nicholas II would end up dead in a basement, massacred with his family, or that Stalin would die on a rug after a stroke, with nobody willing to take a chance on waking him up by daring to check on him?
Russian autocrats lead very unpredictable lives. Typically, dying very unpredictable deaths.
The enablers surrounding Putin have zero interest in getting rid of him. He’s accomplished that much, just like Stalin did. By rights, the Soviets should have put Stalin on trial during or after WWII for gross incompetence and malfeasance in office; without him, war with Germany likely wouldn’t have happened, if only because Hitler wouldn’t have had the resources to win his campaigns in Western Europe. Hell, without Soviet resource aid pouring in, Hitler’s General Staff might have assassinated him rather than go along with his plans. On that basis alone, the Soviet peoples should have held Stalin accountable.
Of course, being natural victims, they’re just not wired that way. Accountability flows downward, never upward. Until it finally does. I rather doubt that either Nicholas II or Stalin had the presence of mind to recognize the roles their own acts played in their horrid deaths. Both parties were probably convinced that they were purely victims of other’s machinations, never mind that Nicholas II’s intelligence agencies had been complicit in the assassination of Franz Ferdinand, or that Stalin was in the beginning stages of yet another purge–Of the very doctors he would have needed to save his life.
You sort of hope some good fairy of realization visited them both, there at the end.
Putin is the Czar and the Czar is Russia.
Well, Perry… That’s the con, in a nutshell. The problems come for the Tsar-wannabe types when the rubes figure out that there is a con, and that they’re not benefiting at all from it.
Happened in Russian Imperial times, happened in France just before the Revolution, and it happened in Romania at a place called Timisoara. The end state for these things is never, ever pretty. They only ever last so long as the people running the con don’t buy their own bullshit, and forget that they have to be convincing enough for the marks not to catch on to things.
I think Putin and his cronies may well be running up against those hard stops. Which would explain the sudden increase in defenestrations and tea parties.
Remains to be seen how all this plays out. I really don’t think that Putin is as capable as he’s been portrayed, or that there’s all that much time left on the clock for him. My guess is that there’s going to be a major swing in things within the next year or two, and that Russia is in for some serious problems before 2030. Existential ones.
Demographically, they never really recovered from WWII. The attrition rate from Communist maladministration after the war did nothing to help recover from that war, and this… Thing… In Ukraine? It’s just the coup de grace, demographically. They’re killing off the seed corn, in very real terms. Where are all the young men going to come from, to father the replacement children and help raise them? How successful is a society without solid family units?
I think Russia has been led down the garden path by Putin and his fellow kleptocrats. The pathway doesn’t end anywhere but the cesspool.