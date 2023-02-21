Samizdata quote of the day – sometimes one is right, the other is wrong

As for Ukraine itself — yes, it’s complicated. History always is. It’s true that ever since independence, the country’s politics have been horrendously corrupt, as evidenced by Zelenskyy’s recent crackdown on venal ministers and officials. It’s also true, by the way, that its politics have long had an unpleasantly nationalistic, indeed openly neo-Nazi fringe. But I don’t think this is the devastating trump card that professional contrarians and Putin apologists think it is. If we were to withdraw our sympathy from every European country with unpleasant far-Right political elements, then we wouldn’t have any friends left. On that basis, would we still have supported Poland in 1939? Would we intervene to help Italy today, or France, or even the United States? Presumably not.
The really striking thing about the war in Ukraine, it seems to me, is that at a fundamental level it actually isn’t complicated. And for all the cheap and tawdry attractions of contrarianism, the right conclusion is the obvious conclusion. Ukraine didn’t attack Russia; Russia attacked Ukraine. Zelenskyy isn’t perfect and Putin isn’t Hitler; but one really is on the side of the angels, and the other will surely rank alongside the villains of history. One appeals to European solidarity and common humanity; the other to xenophobia and national chauvinism. One defends his own territory; the other seeks to seize somebody else’s. One is right, the other is wrong.
So, Dom……..What you’re saying is
The war didn’t start in 2014,
Up to 20,000 people haven’t been killed in the Donbass between 2014 and 2022,
NATO and the US havn’t been heavily involved in training and arming Ukrainian personne since the comprehensive defeat their army suffered in the notorious kettled encirclement of 2015,
&
The Ukrainian Army wasn’t preparing an offensive in Spring of 2022 ?
“The Ukrainian Army wasn’t preparing an offensive in Spring of 2022?”
So, djm……
– Did Ukraine LAUNCH an offensive in Spring of 2022, or was it pre-empted by a(n undeclared and unprovoked) Russian attack on Ukraine? Aaand…
– If Ukraine was preparing an offensive in Spring of 2022, was it to (a) seize Russian (or somebody else’s) territory, or (b) recover their own territory that Russia stole in 2014?
These things matter; and BTW, as the Donbass was under Russian occupation (“a duck by any other name…”) between 2014 and 2022, who was killing people in the Donbass then?
The strong point of Mearsheimer’s realism approach took into account the intentional and prickly western encroachment issue. That apparently doesn’t count to Sandbrook.
Certainly Putin is wrong. Drastically, monumentally so. But the West doesn’t sit off to the side, blameless.
And Ukraine ends up victim to all.
I urge you to watch Perun’s latest discussion and pause on the part about casualties in Donbass before the Russian invasion last year.
“I urge you to watch Perun’s latest discussion…” – URL please? Was that the discussion (with a lot of nazi-ish pictures) of why the people in the Donbass didn’t welcome Russia with open arms when they crossed the border in Feb 22? The apparatchiks and their ‘favoured sons’ robbing anything they could get, wrecking much more and abducting, torturing and/or killing anybody they felt like? “Might Makes Right” ruling the day and the Ukrainians still in the Donbass readily joining their countrymen to force the Russians and their minions out, because it was obvious there was no living with them? – if so, yeah; and I’ve got some extensive excerpts.
https://www.samizdata.net/2023/02/russias-grand-strategy-and-ukraine/
That is 180 degrees off. Had the west got unambiguously off the side lines in 2014, this war would never have happened. It was the lack of robust reaction in 2014 that gave the impression that western response to a full scale invasion would largely consist of official grimaces.
The main benefit of western involvement was Operation Orbital at al, which helped turn the shambolic Ukrainian army of 2014 into Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s formidable 2022 army. But that was done with training, the actually gear shipped was not significant, if memory serves about $250m per year, which is peanuts. The idea the west was pouring arms into Ukraine & that put the frighteners on Russia is simply not true.
If I may put in my 2 kopecks, a large part of the current argument seems to revolve around the question of whether the Ukraine was and is a separate and independent nation from Russia/Moscovy. Long ago when the world was new, I talked my way into some graduate level history courses at CU Boulder. One of which involved how Russia was founded. I still have the texts.
1) The first state, in what became Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus, was founded by the Varangians [Norse traders on the river systems] in 879, also known as the Varangian Rus. They founded the city-state of Kiev, also known as Kievan Rus. There was no Moscow, nor the state that eventually founded Moscow at that time.
2) Moscow was first mentioned in the Chronicles as a very small town on the borders of the Principality of Vladimir-Suzdal in 1147. It did not rule anything, including itself. Kiev was the pre-eminent city and civilization.
3) In the early 13th century Genghis Khan’s sons Juchi and Batu, advised by my online avatar, attacked the various city-states of the Rus. By this time, Moscow had become independent after Vladimir-Suzdal was destroyed, but was not running anything but itself.
4) In what was arguably one of the most screwed up decisions of history, Mongol emissaries offered Kiev the chance of being a subject state of the Mongol Empire under their own rulers if they submitted. Their response was to send peasants armed with sticks, rocks, and icons against Mongol horses and bows. It did not turn out well. But neither did it for Moscow or any other Russian state. They all got their fundamental orifii kicked.
5) Unlike the main Mongol Empire, the Golden Horde on the steppes did not want to occupy the cities and give up their nomadic way of life. So roughly every decade or so, they would call a Kuriltai of the leaders of the subject city-states. The city-states would compete based on who promised to do the most to exploit their fellow Russians for the benefit of the Mongols. Tyranny seems to be built into Moscovite culture. Moscow became pre-eminent based on their ability to enslave their own peoples for a foreign power.
6) By 1380, resistance to the Mongols began to prevail. At the battle of Kulikova Pole, the Mongols began to be pushed out, and by the early 1400’s began to splinter.
7) Key to this though, even though defeated both Moscow and Kiev kept their cultural and political identity. Both are ancient and separate. And their history and opposition to each other has gone back over 1000 years. And the conflict continues. Both believe they have a right to survive, and they are trying to. But the Ukrainian nation is in fact legitimate.
Subotai Bahadur
The troubling thing is that President Zelensky’s crackdown on dissent, closing down opposition media, seeking legal action against political opponents, and-so-on, started BEFORE Mr Putin’s invasion. Had it been just a post invasion thing one could understand it (if not support it) – but it started before the invasion.
I believe that President Zelensky really did want to copy the “liberal West” (as he said during the 2019 election campaign) – but what is the “liberal West”?
The liberalism of Gladstone and Grover Cleveland, or the “liberalism” of Barack Obama and Joseph Biden?
For example, is the censorship of non “Progressive” opinions liberal or anti liberal?
There is no reason why Mr Zelensky, now President Zelensky, should know what liberalism is – how would he know? Where would he have been taught such things?
In the end, President Zelensky was dependent on advisers to tell him what “liberal” policies actually were – and those advisers, educated in the modern schools and universities and nurtured by endless international conferences, did not give him good advice – or accurate definitions of words such as “liberal” and “liberalism”.
Unlike Boris Yeltsin, Mr Putin was never interested in creating a liberal constitutional order in Russia – indeed such things as an independent and diverse (diverse in opinions) media, and real trial by jury, were always things that Mr Putin despised.
As for private property rights – Mr Putin associated private property rights with the “Oligarchs” who foolishly helped him to power and who he then brutally betrayed – murdering some of them, and throwing others in to prison camps.
The tragedy, and it is a tragedy, of President Zelensky is that he really does seem to have wanted to created a liberal constitutional order in Ukraine, but got endless bad advice and misinformation from advisers and “experts”.
Still there is nothing wrong in Ukraine that Mr Putin’s invasion is going to make any better – it has only made things worse.
It is a bit like going to Tel Aviv in Israel, or the town of Corby a few miles from me here in Kettering, and complaining about ugly buildings – the buildings are ugly NOT because people wanted the city or town to be ugly, but because that was the fashion in architecture when these places were built after World War II – the horrible “International style” of “Modernism”.
President Zelensky got the “best” international advice that was available to him – and it contained the ugly fashionable politics of our age, “crack down on non Progressive media”, “hit the Oligarchs and make sure everything is owned by international Corporations based in the West – and controlled by Black Rock, State Street and Vanguard – with their agenda of SEG and DEI”, “try and join NATO, the E.U. and so on”, “teach Progressive stuff in the schools”, “the traditional family is out of date – try these “new” things we have dug up from the Emperor Hadrian – or, in the case of Hollywood, from Satanism”, and on and on.
Hopefully, if he wins the war against Mr Putin, he will tell the Western advisers and “experts” to go away. We shall have to see.
But winning the war comes first – and, yes, that means making nice with vermin like Joseph Biden and other Progressive “leaders”.
Smile at them, take their money and weapons – and then, when the war against Mr Putin is won, make sure that Samantha Power (wife of Cass “Nudge” Sunstein), Susan Rice (main officer for Agenda 2030 in the United States) and the rest of the “international community” are never allowed in the Ukraine again.
One could understand it? Really? This war started in 2014, not 2022. It’s almost as if Ukraine had a HUGE MASSIVE In-YOUR-FACE problem with not just corruption but also long standing pervasive subversion by the hostile Russian state seeking to control and/or collapse Ukrainian institutions.
So many commentators in the west are beyond clueless.