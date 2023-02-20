|
Samizdata quote of the day – There is still nothing ‘realistic’ about ‘Russia realism’
The Ukraine conflict has merely demonstrated that Mearsheimer’s realism is as ineffective at understanding the present as it has been at predicting the future or explaining the past. Fitting Putin’s misbegotten imperial adventure into a realist framework requires a conception of international relations that awards Western democracies the power of choice but reduces their enemies to victims of circumstances. And it demands an understanding of Russian aggression so indulgent that it is indistinguishable from appeasement.
– Matt Johnson
I don’t think it is appeasement. It is the idea that if Russia is allowed to do whatever it likes in Ukraine, then the US can do whatever it likes in the Americas. And of course, China is free to do what it wants in Asia.
China and Russia have already signed up to this conception of the world. It is the US, NATO, Japan and Korea which are the sticking points from it being implemented. Mearsheimer wants the West to sign on, so that we can once more plunder other countries.
If countries are free to push their own profit, just because they can, how does that differ from the worst of colonialism?
Never a big Mearsheimer fan – too much evidentiary picking and choosing for realism – but Johnson here seems to discard too many bits of that same realism. I’m thinking there’s some meld of the two approaches that get us closer than either one individually.
The left has always been a creature of the Soviets and Russia. When you stop an analyze what they’ve been saying about the sainted “Russian Sphere of Influence”, what they really mean is that they believe the Russians have the right to maintain their Empire at the cost of all the colonized peoples and nations.
Show me where they say this about any other nation or former empire extant in the world. These people are not “anti-imperialists”, they’re objectively imperialists, and not for anyone other than the Russians.
Neat trick, that.
Every other empire and set of national associations is illegitimate and “colonizing”. Not Russia. Never Russia. You don’t see anyone starting up irredentist movements inside the Russian “sphere of influence” the way they do here in the US and Canada, or anywhere else. The Russians are legitimate with their conquests, just as are the Muslims. Nobody else has legitimacy or a right to their conquests the way the Russians have one.
This is how you know that these people are frauds. There will never be any university protests on behalf of sovereignty for any of the conquered peoples of the Russian imperial pretense; they’re all sacrosanct, permanent things that no right-thinking person could possibly ever question.
This is also how you tell that most Western intelligence organizations are essentially incompetent, because if they were competent, they’d be chipping away at all the fracture lines along the various captured ethnicities and former independent nations of that “penitentiary of nations”. They aren’t, so you can tell they are either complicit, or just plain stupid. I’d vote for “both”.
I support an independent Ukraine – neither under Mr Putin, who is a murdering gangster, or under “the West” (the E.U., the United States and so on), people such as Susan Rice and Samantha Power, which has betrayed all its traditional principles and now stands for such things as “Trans Rights” for four year old children.
The Ukraine should be independent, it should govern itself (govern itself – not be governed by the rules-based-international-order and sustainable-development-goals) – in the interests of Ukrainian people, Ukrainian culture.
The defenders of Mr Putin (who I think are delusional – as I have said before they are like a drowning man clutching at a poisonous snake) insist that great Russian armies are about to sweep to victory – that is odd as all the Russians I know of do not see the point of the war and think that Mr Putin has lost-the-plot. Still I may be wrong – and if great Russian armies do sweep to victory I will admit I was mistaken.
It would be good for the Russian Army to go home, take Mr Putin out into Red Square – and shoot him.
As for the Ukrainian government – I am told that President Z and co are just telling the Westerners (the Biden regime, the E.U. and so on) what these terrible people (and they are terrible people) want to hear, that do not really mean what they say in their speeches. I hope that is true – after all in war, to get weapons and ammunition one sometimes has to say things that please people whom one privately despises.
Now I am told that Mr Biden (who “got 81 million votes” in a “fair and free election”) is visiting Kiev – hopefully he will NOT be sexually mutilating any children during his visit, nor telling the Ukrainians how much they would be “enriched” and “strengthened” by adopting policies that would lead to Ukrainians eventually being outnumbered in Ukraine. Abd how Ukrainian independence “really” means being told what their laws must be by various international bodies and corporations.
Smile at Mr Biden, take the money and weapons – and then ignore his long term orders, or rather the long term orders of Susan Rice, Samantha Power and the rest of the “international community”.
And I would prefer the UK to likewise be independent…instead of a US vassal.
The UK has no vital interests in who rules Ukraine.
Sure, just like the UK had no vital interest in who ruled Czechoslovakia in 1938. That really ended well, didn’t it? Fortunately yours is very much a minority opinion, which means the situation is Ukraine is less likely to be a precursor to WW3 and far more likely to end in Ukraine.
And far from being a vassal of the US, UK was well out in front of US in support for Ukraine at the start.
Seriously? You can’t take a contrary view?
I figured out a long time ago that the academic experts in Political Science and Current Affairs and International Relations know even less than the the talking heads that have them as guests on their news programs. Far too many of them simply ignore facts that run contrary to their view of the world, yet continue to pump out books and teach and never leave their cushy jobs in academia and intelligence organizations like CIA despite having track records in accuracy on par with the local weatherman.
Sure, but it really is a daft contrary view, one far more likely to lead to a wider conflict a few years hence than if Russia gets unambiguously repulsed in Ukraine. This truly has been another 1938 moment, and much to my surprise the Western world’s dismal leaders have kinda sorta risen to the occasion, rejecting notions like yours of how the world works. Even that undead twit Biden has more of less got it right.
And Scholz came around to Trump’s views on defense and energy security within days of the invasion, while “Biden” still has not reversed his pro-Putin energy policy.
I strongly suspect that “Biden” supports Ukraine only because
A. After 5 years of Democrats blaming Putin for Trump, they have started to believe their own propaganda. (And the less sane among Trump supporters are still in tune with some Dem.propaganda on Putin.)
B. After Boris and Scholz took a position, it would not look good for “Biden” to do nothing.
You’ll note that all the sort like our mickc always, always come down on the side of convenient despotisms like Russia and Putin. Same ilk as which supported Hitler’s adventures in Eastern Europe, right up until he got big enough to be a threat. How many of those Oxford debate types died in WWII, and rued the day that they’d stood up in ’33 and said that they would not fight for King or country?
Of course, you also have to wonder how many of them went on to betray England and her allies to the Soviets, in later years.
I don’t have a particular brief for Ukraine, but I do note the fact that all they’re asking for is weapons and money. I’ll support that, and their fight against a much bigger and much more historically abusive neighbor. If nothing else, then for all those who died in Stalin’s Holodomor, which paid for an awful lot of rich people’s mansions here in the West, with blood money traded for industrial gear like the plant at Mariupol. I think we owe them, having enabled the Holodomor and given Stalin an incentive to do it… Blood debt, as it were. Likewise, for having enabled Hitler’s visitations upon the Eastern bloodlands. The UK owes both Poland and all the other eastern nations after Czechoslovakia, and it seems to me as though at least that lesson has been learned. Had Hitler been crushed in his cradle, which he likely would have been if Czechoslovakia hadn’t have been betrayed at Munich, well… WWII would have looked very, very different. Likewise, without the West enabling Stalin and his “forced-draft industrialization”, then, too, so would the war have looked very, very different. The peoples of Eastern Europe are at least owed a debt of aid in fighting for their own right to self-determination. All I wish is that the profiteers that got the benefit of all of Stalin’s rampant thievery were the ones paying the bills, but you can’t have everything. Y’all voted for Chamberlain, you get the bills for cleaning up his mess… Just like you get the bills for all that heavy industrial tat that our ancestors sold Stalin, to make the Soviet Union what it was. Had he had to do all that on his lonesome self? Well, let’s just point out that they’d be both better off for having done it on their own, and way worse off for not having the factories and other tools. The world might be a better place, had we not propped up the Stalins and the Hitlers for our own convenience.
Also, don’t leave off the facts that having built up Stalin and his industries via the purchase of his stolen foodstuffs, we then were “forced” to support Hitler’s rise as a counterpoint to Stalin’s ambitions in Western Europe. Rather like one of those jokes about having a mouse problem that led by successive iterations of predators into a gorilla problem… Had people in the 1920s simply eschewed making their millions by selling to Stalin and his thieving minions, we’d have been left out of that entire Communist/Nazi problem, and Hitler might have wound up running a fringe party of limited political power and zero real impact on history.
But, some people had to go and make themselves wealthy at other’s expense, and here we are.
What cracks me up is how these asshole partisans of the tyrants never seem to recognize the self-fulfilling nature of their varied and sundry interventions on their behalf. Why, pray tell, do we give a f*ck about “Russian Security”? What have the Russians ever done to deserve such consideration? Is it the way they rape and impoverish all their neighbors, going back to the days when they turned the northern neighbors into economic serfs. Novgorod and its surrounding regions are a good example of what happens to “clients” of Moscow… They wind up impoverished shadows of their former selves, rotting while all their wealth and labor is transferred to Die Fürstenstadt, St. Petersburg, then Moscow in succession.
Kamil Galeev has some interesting historical facts about all this, highlighted over on his Twitter pages. He does an excellent job of connecting the dots for what a parasite Moscow has been, down the centuries, and all the varied and sundry crimes of the regime towards its victims like Ukraine. Enlightening read, for those so inclined.
I don’t really see it that way. I see UK as having a strong geopolitical interest in keeping Russia a peripheral threat, not allowing it to destabilise Europe by once again bordering with Romania & Slovakia with interior supply lines. And that is best achieved by seeing a crushing Russian defeat in Ukraine rather than allowing it to move west (Moldova would fold given it has no meaningful army).
In short, UK interests are served by not repeating the mistake made in 1938, which was thinking appeasing an aggressive state with territory buys lasting peace.
It seems to me that the institution that is most indebted to Ukraine, and indeed to most if not all former or presently communist countries, is the NY Times.
I trust that i do not have to expand on that.
I’d point out that when the New York Times was broadcasting the lies-by-omission of one Walter Duranty, the US was hardly the most influential power involved. The UK financial markets provided a lot of the operating capital for the Communist’s industrial expansion after the war, from what I remember of my reading on the matter. Lots and lots of financial types made bank with the loans taken out to finance American industrial interests to build factories and steel mills across the Soviet Union, and they weren’t all operating out of Wall Street. The major financial markets of the era were in London and Paris, as I recall…
The NYT has a lot of moral culpability for it all, but the really major players resided elsewhere.
A more prilosophical comment on the concept of ‘realism’.
There is good realism and bad realism.
I have not read anything by Mearsheimer, but it seems that he is badly wrong both on Israel and Ukraine: bad realism.
Good realism could perhaps be reduced to this:
That is from David Hume’s essay: Of the Independency of Parliament.
But do not give Hume too much credit for it, because his starting point is little more than a translation from Machiavelli (beginning of chapter 3, book 1, of the Discorsi).
And i am not the first to notice Hume’s plagiarism: Hayek, and probably others, did before me; and i probably would not have noticed without Hayek.
(Machiavelli himself plagiarized Polybius in the Discorsi.)
TBH, Snorri… I think it is unpleasantly easy to work that whole “every man’s a bastard, with bastard filling and a bastard-dipped cover…” premise out from first principles. Doesn’t require a hell of a lot of scholarship, really; I’d worked that crap out before I started school, strictly from observing my father just within our little nuclear family-group. Nothing I saw or experienced afterwards ever did anything to change my mind.
You try and count on the “innate good in people”, and you’re going to suffer endless disappointment. Count on their innate and essential bastardy, and you’re at least going to be pleasantly surprised, now and again.
The trick with any social mechanism in any society is that you have to figure out a way to weaponize this bastardy, and make it work for you. The minute you lose sight of that, and start fantasizing about people doing good for the sake of doing good, you’re starting down a path of delusional thinking that’s almost certain to end in failure.
You can count on consistent bastardy; you can’t count on consistent “good deeds”. Base your assumptions and institutions on the former, not the latter. The minute you start with an assumption of everyone’s essential good nature and altruism, you’re doomed.
Oh, I dunno. I’ve done that all my life – seen the innate good in people, I mean – and it’s served me well and left me a mostly happy guy.
It would be different if I was tasked with devising a system of mutual-and-agreed governance. There, you devise the rules so that no one is stuck depending on that innate goodness from others – you have checks and balances that make that unnecessary, just to keep all honest.
But, people are mostly okay.
Hmmm. Strikes me that you’re either incredibly lucky, or you’re not being honest with yourself.
If you truly go through life seeing and counting on the “innate good” in people in general, then we must assume that you don’t lock your doors at home or abroad, trusting your fellow man not to rob you blind while you’re in the store. If you take any security precautions like locking your door and having cameras up, then you’re not really telling yourself the truth about your faith in your fellow man in general terms.
Actually exercising that worldview in your typical urban environment these days would also imply that you’d be discounting any and every threat signal your subconscious pushes out, because there’s really no way you can blithely walk by a cluster of “urban yout” safely, while making such assumptions. If you’re still alive, then you’ve been fortunately sheltered from the consequences of your worldview, or you’re not admitting the truth of it to yourself.
Pragmatism and survival means treating people as potential threats until they prove otherwise. Fifty, a hundred years ago in most American and European communities, you could have gotten away with that mentality you say you follow. Today? It’s a miracle you’re alive, if you’ve lived near any Democrat-dominated urban area. Some places in the countryside, you can still maintain the fantasy, but even there? I’d advise against it; you never know what refugees from a Democrat enclave you might run into.
Unpleasant realities, but there they are. I wish we were in another place, but those decisions were made by other people a long time ago; I merely recognize the reality around me. Which is mostly humanity at its feral worst.