The Americocentric delusion

I am seeing a phenomenon being floridly expressed today, but it is something I have observed for many years: nothing happens in the world, at least nothing good, unless the malign USA is driving it.
Yes, the United States is the richest and most powerful nation on earth and it has been since World War II. And yes, it has interfered under presidents of all stripes for good or ill in a great many places, in pursuit of its perceived geopolitical interests, sometimes benignly, other times with a breathtaking lack of judgement.
But just as the leaders of that great nation have often overestimated the USA’s ability to impose its will in far away lands, many people in many places similarly overestimate America’s involvement everywhere. They largely deny that local people have agency, oblivious to the fact people everywhere are capable of organising politically in ways not directed and driven from an agency in Langley, Virginia. As a friend of mine who was deeply involved in the 2014 Maidan revolt in Kyiv said to me once:
“Woah! I’ve just heard we’re all CIA puppets on Washington’s payroll. There must have been an oversight as me and my friends never got a penny. You know people in America, so can you get me an address to apply for that lovely CIA money I’m apparently due?”
He was of course joking, but Maidan was a golden example of how something overwhelmingly driven and executed by Ukrainians, in Ukraine, in response to Ukrainian political and social pressures becoming intolerable, was nevertheless written off as CIA mischief-making.
And whilst that was pushed hard by Russia when their pet oligarch was deposed, its entirely possible Putin himself believes it too. It is actually more supportive of his worldview than the notion it really happened because millions of Ukrainians loathed Putin, his Ukrainian’s puppet in Kyiv, and the malign influence of Russia generally.
But so many people seek a simpler world, a bipolar one in which everything is down to the Big Actors (with America still the biggest at the moment). Understanding that and feeding into it grants profound insight into Russian (and to some extent Chinese) propaganda. Add to that the rightly shattered confidence in Western institutions the last two years has wrought, and it is not surprising otherwise discerning folk fall for it.
Many seek to explain the world through the distorting prism of the Americocentric delusion, rather than face the complex frequently fracturing mosaic that explains the world more accuracy. People do things locally for local reason; not everything is about some current iteration of the Great Game.
If the USA (and UK) have a share of blame for what is happening in Ukraine right now, it is not because they ‘provoked’ Russia: Putin has made it clear the very existence of a politically and culturally independent Ukraine is intolerable to him. No, their mistake, their toxic involvement, was when they pressed Ukraine into surrendering the nuclear weapons Kyiv inherited from the defunct USSR in return for meaningless guarantees.
Russia is not attacking Ukraine because of the actions of the USA since then, that is an Americocentric delusion. It is attacking Ukraine because Ukrainians do not wish to be ruled by the Russian government even indirectly, so they overthrew Russia’s favoured oligarch and sought to chart their own course in the world. That is what this war is about.
As Ukrainian living in United States, agree with all words of that.
This viewpoint is true, as long as you note that it’s only half the story. The U.S. has backed plenty of things that turned out poorly, but what good things have been backed by Russia or China, to name the 2 biggest operators? The U.S. success rate may well be only 50% or less, but that seems to be, to my observation, 50 points better than the other side is doing.
And I have seen the equal-but-opposite phenomenon of everything bad being caused by the USA. And, of course, their CIA spies and catspaws.
My point, Billl, is generally the USA is either not involved or is really just a bit part player. The current horror in Ukraine is not about a NATO (meaning US) vs. Russia dynamic, regardless of people seeing it that way. It is about Russia wanting to destroy Ukraine because Russia is and always has been an Imperial power.
I obviously was not clear enough but that is what I said, Ellen. Now edited for clarity.
Perry,
Would you consider America and/or NATO shipping military supplies, weaponry, and lethal aid to Ukraine to be a provocation in the eyes of Russia?
Would you consider America and/or NATO publicly encouraging increased security cooperation between NATO and Ukraine to be a provocation in the eyes of Russia?
Would you consider America and/or NATO publicly encouraging Ukraine to join NATO to be a provocation in the eyes of Russia?
Would you consider America and/or NATO publicly condemning the election of pro-Russian leaders inside of Ukraine to be a provocation in the eyes of Russia?
I could go on and on and on.
Is your answer yes or no? Yes or no.
My answer to all these questions is yes.
Now, it may be your view that each of the above actions were (each time they have occurred) appropriate/warranted when accounting for the actions of Russia and the circumstances and/or desired by Ukraine’s government. And you may or may not be right about that (it’s complicated and a thorough analysis would require many many hours of discussion and documentation of the evidence for each case).
But the bottom line is that America and NATO certainly have done things to provoke Russia. Some of those things were done by USA/NATO in the past few weeks. Some of those things were done by USA/NATO many, many years ago.
Obviously:
1. It’s no secret that Putin has strong opinions and feelings about the existence of Ukraine
2. Putin’s strong opinions and feelings about the existence of Ukraine do not justify invasion of the Ukraine
And at the same time, to claim that the USA has never done anything that has provoked Russia into wanting to invade Ukraine is just not based in reality.
And at the same time, the decision for Russian troops to invade Ukraine is Russia’s and Russia’s alone.
‘was when they pressed Ukraine into surrendering the nuclear weapons Kyiv inherited from the defunct USSR in return for meaningless guarantees.’
It is Russia not the US or UK that is breaking its guarantee.
In the eyes of Russia? Yes. So what? You are like a wife beater sadly announcing his battered wife “made him hit her”. If Ukraine hadn’t been threatened by Russia, there would have been no need to send them weapons. It all springs from Russian Imperial ambitions. So fuck what Russia wants.
Given that Putin has stated he wants to end Ukraine, frankly I hope US/UK sends lethal aid to support Ukraine & aid to support a bloody insurgency until a genuinely independent Ukraine is restored or hell freezes over, whichever happens first.
Sure but unless the USA/UK actually do something meaningful about it beyond official grimaces, the guarantee was worthless.
So we agree that America and NATO have done things that provoked Russia.
@SteveD,
Implicit is the threat that the other signatories would oppose Russia. A treaty is only as strong as the power of the other members to enforce it against breakers.
Russia signed it just after the cold war when it was in a poor bargaining position.
Now, circumstances are different. Energy prices are high, Europe is dependent on Russia for energy, US leadership is weak.
It’s not likely Putin would get a better time to strike.
Even better yet, you can always set up an international brigade like they did in the Spanish civil war and join in yourself 😉
Perry: Very well said.
Shlomo: Depends how you define “provocation”, really. Your definition is a coherent one, but if you apply it consistently, then Putin has also been provoking NATO constantly for many years – establishing puppet states on our border, overthrowing democratic governance to put his favourites on the throne in countries where we have interests, threatening to cut off gas supplies in order to ensure Germany etc. are compliant, and so on.
If you’re willing to call those “provocations” as well, then you’re using a consistent definition, and I’ll agree that the US/NATO has also been engaging in “provocations” of Russia by the same definition. From what you’re saying here, I think you might actually be that consistent. (Most people who have Putin’s back on this one aren’t anywhere near so consistent, but a few are, and you don’t seem to really have his back either.)
Personally, that is not my preferred definition of the word. It feels way too much like “well, her skirt was really short”. But I can respect consistent usage, even so.