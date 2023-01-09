US education apocalypse comment

“Skeptical American employers, to remain globally competitive, will likely soon administer their own hiring tests. They already suspect that prestigious university degrees are hollow and certify very little. Traditional colleges will seize the moment and expand by sticking to meritocratic criteria as proof of the competency of their prized graduates.”
“Private and online venues will also fill a national need to teach Western civilization and humanities courses—by non-woke faculty who do not institutionalize bias. More students will continue to seek vocational training alternatives. Some will get their degrees online for a fraction of the cost. Alumni will either curb giving, put further restrictions on their gifting, or disconnect. Eventually, even elite schools will lose their current veneer of prestige. Their costly cattle brands will be synonymous with equality-of-result, overpriced indoctrination echo chambers, where therapy replaced singular rigor and their tarnished degrees become irrelevant.”
– Victor Davis Hanson, military historian, classicist and Californian farmer, writing in the American Greatness website, December 2022.
There are, I am pleased to say, signs of pushback. UK-born historian Niall Ferguson and others are building a new university in Austin, Texas, while the evolutionary psychologist and writer Jonathan Haidt – co-author of The Coddling of the American Mind – is the moving force in the Heterodox Academy. That’s what I love about the US. In contrast to a rather tired Britain, the US retains this sort of can-do mindset in the face of imbecility.
Before we get too excited, let’s wait and see if they get accreditation. Otherwise their degrees will be no more valid than those of some religious colleges and who knows if the accreditation people are “Woke” or not.
Personally if I was either an employer or in the market to take a degree I’d rate one that wasn’t ‘accredited’ by the current educational establishment. IMO the very USP of such new universities would be that they aren’t in hock to the woke establishment.
On American employer intelligence tests – I think a Gentleman (I can not recall his name) told us about a Supreme Court decision at the start of the 1970s that ruled them unlawful because of “disparate outcomes” (i.e. members of certain racial group do not tend to do well) – so employers “outsourced” the whole problem by demanding that people have university degrees (as a disguised intelligence test) to do certain jobs.
These days, as the post indicates, a “good degree” is becoming a badge of being no-good – so relying on university degrees, is not going to work any more. Hopefully, this Supreme Court will not be as insane as the one 50 years ago.
As for “non Woke” (i.e. non Frankfurt School Marxist) universities – they do exist in the United States, for example Hillsdale. There are some others – such as Gove City College.
And Jordan Peterson is creating one.
A good rule of thumb is “does this university accept government backed student loans?” – it the answer is “yes” do NOT go there, as the money comes with Federal government strings attached.
Essentially American universities who-want-to-be-able-to-accept-the-government-backed-money have to be “Woke”.
No doubt someone will produce examples of American universities that take the money and are NOT “Woke” – but once the money is accepted, the pressure does tend to follow.
After all as far back as the Obama Administration it was, falsely (falsely), held that Title Nine of the Civil Rights Act meant there was a duty of care on universities to “protect” members of “disadvantaged groups” from the expression of opinions.
It is much the same in the United Kingdom – education has become about only allowing certain “Woke” opinions and not allowing opposing opinions.
I think the University of Austin that J.P. mentions (the one that Nial Fereguson is working to create) is the same one that Jordan Peterson is helping.
We are a little behind in the UK but even now QAA is trying to decolonise the maths curriculum at universities.
Please write to your mp about this if you have time.
The entire basic premise of education has been abused past the point of no return, especially at the higher levels.
It’s all self-referential, without external checks and balances as to whether or not it’s adding the least little value to our lives. We’ve enshrined “Big-E Education” as this cultural “good thing”, while never looking at what benefit it actually has, if any.
Meanwhile, from where I sit, I observe that nearly everyone bitches about newly graduated workers in their fields being useless, and in dire need of training and real-world experience…
Tell me again, what is the point of an education?
I keep getting all these nebulous things in reply, when I ask that question. What I don’t get is anything concrete, or any real benefit, beyond the conferring of a credential whose very value has become demeaned by the fact that they’re handing them out like party favors. What good is it, when practitioners churn out useless thing after useless thing as their actual work-product?
There’s a popular local home designer/architect around where I live. In the mountains. Where it snows. This person has not turned out a decent roof on a house we’ve built using their plans since forever; nearly every one of them is “artistic” and has mind-boggling snow and ice buildup if constructed as designed; it’s like this designer has never seen snow. Literally–Every garage they design has the eaves over the garage doors, nearly guaranteeing that you either have to have a roof that can support a massive amount of snow and ice, or you have the snow come off the roof and block the garage doors. It’s mind-boggling; you point these things out to their clients, and they’re all like “Oh, didn’t see that… We paid big money for those designs; it’s a local firm… WTF?”
I run into this everywhere. You want to know how to do something? Don’t go looking at someone with academic credentials alone; find someone who has actually been doing that sort of thing for enough time such that they’ve learned from experience. The academically-trained person is likely to be an utter dolt.
Again, why are we so worried about “Big-E Education”? So far as I can tell, it’s a net loss for society. My grandmother taught a one-room school in the mountains of Eastern Oregon for several years as a young woman; all she had was a high-school diploma and some exceedingly basic resources–The school was poor enough that they had trouble paying for coal to heat it, so it was all heated by donated firewood from parents. She got paid peanuts for that era, for the same reason: Poverty. All of her students learned to read; all of them learned basic math. Today’s teachers have expensive college degrees, high salaries, and huge budgets…
Yet, the kids ain’t learning to read. Or, do basic math.
Explain to me, again, the benefits of “higher education”?
The whole point of accreditation is to ensure that institutions are teaching necessary courses for disciplines and students are getting their money’s worth. This might not be important in the Liberal Arts, but do you want to be cared for by a nurse who went to a school that taught biology from a religious viewpoint and didn’t teach how bacteria becomes antibiotic resistant because they don’t believe in evolution? It happened at schools like Pensacola Christian College. Not only were the courses unaccredited, because evolution is the work of the Devil, but the graduates of their nursing program couldn’t get a job because the school wasn’t teaching what the job needed. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t be thrilled if I just dropped 40 grand or so to be a nurse and I couldn’t get one. (PCC has since gotten accreditation for their nursing program.) Or went to get my teaching license and found out that I needed to take a practicum and my school didn’t require it. Or went to take the exam to become a CPA and only then found out you needed certain economics courses your school felt you didn’t require? Or applied to grad school and was told my diploma wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on?
I get it, some of the schools are losing focus on what they need to teach, being more concerned with PC and BIPOC and safe spaces and shutting down free speech, etc., than they are of teaching what needs to be taught, and sometimes it has disastrous consequences (the bridge collapse in Miami a few years back when the teachers at Florida International University were more concerned with jamming art into the Engineering program and making sure women pass instead of making sure their graduates know what they’re doing), but by and large these schools get away with it because parents keep sending their kids to those schools instead of hitting them in the pocketbook and a lot of that comes down to how parents are told if their kids don’t go to college they will end up making a living 20 bucks at a time down at the truck stop.
It’s just a way to keep schools honest about what they’re selling to students.
The majority of the problem with academia and “higher education” is that there’s no consequence for failure or anything that establishes institutional accountability.
Kid is told “Get a degree; you’ll have a good job”, goes to school, gets degree: Finds that they can’t find a “good paying job” in their field; wash, rinse, repeat. Nobody ever goes to the institution of higher learning and says “Hey, I paid you arseholes good money; where’s my job that was promised…?”
Realistically, there can be no such guarantee made, yet that’s the way everyone in the education industry sells it. If you stop and think about it, it’s a lot like a multi-level marketing scheme, but government-sponsored. Kid is forced to go to school; during schooling, told that “more school=better life”, and is subject to “guidance” by government-paid “counselors” who push that “more school” deal through everything they do with the kids.
Stop and think about that, for a hot minute. The very people who’re supposed to be “helping” these students are a part of the system, invested in it and its perpetuation. Zero accountability; zero real-world feedback in the form of consequence. Nobody in the “education” industry ever gets sued for pushing education on people who’re not suited for the life academic, and will never make money from it. Simultaneously, there’s no push-back from industry, saying “Our employees don’t need your BS ‘educational’ credentials…” because their HR people are also part of the academic-industrial complex.
I question the entire premise, to be quite honest. What net good do we get from demanding that someone looking for a job has a 4-year degree in some academic field that has zero application or relevance to the job? What virtue is conferred by that credential? What actual benefit comes from that expensive piece of paper?
I think it’s entirely insane that the education system even has people in it that are able to advocate to high-school students that they should get more education. How is that sane? That’s completely nuts; “guidance counseling” ought to be done by an unaffiliated third party who is hired to look after the best interests of the actual student, not the system. The way it’s set up right now, you have people with vested interests in perpetuating the system who’re the only people who have the credentials to be giving advice, and of course, they’re gonna plump down for “more academia”, every time.
I don’t have a problem with real scholarship or education; what I have a problem with is the idea that such things are either mandatory or actually beneficial. To some degree, the idea that you have to have a formal course of instruction for every aspect of life sorta makes a certain sense, but the actual productive benefit of that…? Highly questionable. Past a certain point, education is producing less and less in terms of “returned value”.
What I think we need to do is to take a step back, and think very carefully about what the hell we really need out of the “education” idea; follow that up with asking the question of whether or not what we’re doing is getting us that, and then take a look at introducing some actual accountability and feedback about relevancy and benefit into the system.
There’s nothing to say we need to go about this process the way we are; I question whether or not we’re getting our money’s worth out of the current process and system.