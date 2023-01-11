We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
  »

Samizdata quote of the day – offence taken edition

· Culture Wars · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right

Great Grass MCR Ltd 😀

January 11th, 2023 |

8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day – offence taken edition

  • Steven R
    January 11, 2023 at 10:30 am

    I’m offended by the billboard, but only because of the sheer existence of artificial grass.

  • Mike-SMO
    January 11, 2023 at 2:43 pm

    I don’t care or artificial grass+ (in politics or yards), but the bill board was funny. If they chickened out with a count anywhere near 4/40,000,000, they deserve to be out of business. Bye, bye.

  • bobby b
    January 11, 2023 at 5:21 pm

    I don’t like the government compulsion, but if I were raising my kids nearby, I’d not do business with them because they seem a bunch of coarse and impolite louts. Time, place and manner.

  • Bulldog Drummond
    January 11, 2023 at 7:26 pm

    Time, place and manner.

    Manchester, so perfect match for time, place & manner. I’m guessing you’ve never been to Manchester 😀

  • Paul Marks
    January 11, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    A free society would not have a body such as the “Advertising Standards Authority” imposing its ideology on individuals and companies.

    If the advertisement of a company offends you – do not buy their goods or services.

    I often attack companies for following “Woke” (Frankfurt School) doctrine – so, to be fair, I have to commend this company for not following it.

    Would I have produced an advertisement like this – most likely not, most likely I would have produced, say, an advertisement with people (fully clothed) playing croquet on this artificial grass – but I suppose that my sort of advertisement would also have offended some people – “classist” and so on.

    There was also a seaside sort of humour in the companies original advertisement – naughty yes, but harmful – no.

  • llamas
    January 11, 2023 at 8:36 pm

    As Paul Marks alludes, there may be a cultural disconnect here. I understand that from an American perspective, the original advertisement comes across as coarse and unedifying, pace bobby b. It’s not particularly to my taste either, but then I’m a sensitive plant. But this overlooks the long English tradition of more risque and bawdy advertising and public messaging – Paul Marks refers to ‘seaside humour’, as typified by the postcards of Donald McGill, and this ties in with a tradition of music-hall and pantomime, fat-mother-in-law and bathing-beauty jokes. In the city of Manchester, that billboard was likely not much out of place as to time, place and manner. In the alleged complaints of ‘offence’, I detect the presence of that small but vocal minority, the perpetual possessors of an endless grievance.

    llater,

    llamas

  • llamas
    January 11, 2023 at 8:53 pm

    Community standards vary. I still well recall being brought up all standing on a Dutch railway platform, some 40 years ago, by a billboard for a road safety campaign. It featured a tastefully-photographed but completely-naked young woman, with the caption ‘Te snel rijen is net zo dom als te snel vrijen’ – ‘Driving too fast is just as silly as f**king too fast’. No question as to the demographic that was being aimed at there. I’m guessing that that same billboard would be grossly-unacceptable today, showing that standards are very malleable and can go all ways, sometimes quite-surprisingly.

    llater,

    llamas

  • bobby b
    January 11, 2023 at 10:08 pm

    I’ve noticed that the group-consensus standards vary by the week, but my own personal ones sort of got cemented in place right around the time we started having kids. I would also object if people were twerking in my kids’ classes. I am old and boring and set in my ways. 😉

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

 
  »