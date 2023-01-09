Rights – true and false

There is a problem, so it is said, with hundreds of thousands of people leaving the workforce in their early 50s. Many of them are, I suspect, affluent and think they can afford to do this, although I suspect a number of them will need to return to work not just because their financial projections are mistaken but because they become bored and miss the sense of purpose that comes with productive work. The rising tax burden under the current “Conservative” government, increasing the marginal rate on top earners to around 60 per cent, is also arguably encouraging many to give up on work and do a “John Galt”. (UK GPs, for example.)
In its own response to the issue of a shrinking workforce, the opposition Labour Party has come up with the idea of making working from home a “right” for those in their fifties.
The “right” to work from home does not exist if you drive a lorry, put up scaffolding, mend radiators and air conditioning units, service cars, fly aircraft, tend to the sick and dying, coach football teams, weld oil rig installations, grow wheat, or serve in the armed forces. Interestingly, the vast majority of those who are able to work from home, such as those being targeted by the Labour Party in these cases, are the white collar middle class, and specifically, many of those working in big banks, civil service jobs, and the like. This is very much a play for the metropolitan, service sector middle class, and unlikely to mean much to the sort of folk I mentioned above.
It also, as an aside, is an inversion of what the term “rights” means. A right, properly understood in my view, is a ultimately a demand for non-interference with my liberty as an autonomous human being; it is not about forcing others to give me things. Or, to put it in the words of the late, great P J O’Rourke, Labour is championing “gimme rights”, when what is needed is more respect for “get outa here” rights. To claim the “right” to work from home assumes that an employer or other party should be forced to accommodate themselves to this claim, even by coercive force. Now I have no quibble with those who negotiate a work-from-home arrangement by contract in a free market (I work from home for part of the week); what I do have an issue with is making this an entitlement, a claim that others must enable by having to transfer resources of some kind. Such “rights” aren’t compossible – they cannot exist without conflicts, claims and counter-claims. These are different from the “negative” rights of classical liberalism. My “right” to be left alone doesn’t require anyone to do anything or pay for anything; my “right” to healthcare, on the other hand, does.
See this item on Classical Liberalism: A Primer, from the Institute of Economic Affairs.
My wife is a translator (Russian & Scandinavian languages). She is self-employed and works from home. Yes, in the utterly stereotypical way – jim-jams and a laptop. She did actually apply many years ago for a post at GCHQ. The guy interviewing her told her, “And one of the advantages of this job is we’ll never ask you to take your work home!” She didn’t get an offer. Apparently they were down-scaling their Russian department post Cold War and all that. I wonder how it would go right now? What with Mr Putin and his charming antics. Anyway she has a thriving business and is quite happy so… The Russian has fallen off a bit over the last year but the Swedish has picked-up (largely drug-trials).
Language has been distorted for a very long time now, for example W.H. Hutt spent a life time pointing out that “the right to strike” is really the right to not turn up for work but not get dismissed.
The distortion of language leads to a distortion of thought (as thought is often made up of words) – if people said “I want to be able to not turn up to work without being dismissed” it would attract laughter, but to say (and to indoctrinate everyone else to say) “right to strike” gets people to nod their heads.
This leads to such language as “denial of the right to strike”, “making strikes illegal” and lots of other nonsense-language, when all that is meant is – if you do not turn up to work you will be dismissed.
The employer is turned into the aggressor – taking something from employees.
J.P. is correct – Common Law is based on the non aggression principle, “hands off” as Ayn Rand put it.
Contracts of employment should be between the employer and the employee (contrary to the mythology pushed in the 19th century, leading to such things as the Act of 1875, that there was some “imbalance”) – if the contract of employment says if you make a choice (exercise your free will) to deliberately not turn up to work, you will be dismissed – that should be the end of the matter.
Instead we have endless government regulations – “is it a recognised trade union?”, “has it conducted a ballot?” and on and on.
The first regulation, not allowing employers to dismiss people who, deliberately (of their own free will – making a choice) do not to turn up to work, leads to all sorts of other government regulations.
As for “age discrimination” – well I can well understand why many employers, who want to attract young “hip” customers, would not want people like ME (old, fat, bald) in public view.
Language really is important.
For example, the Biden/Harris Administration is seeking to “protect the environment” by bringing back Obama era regulations.
What is the Biden/Harris Administration actually doing?
It is seeking to take de facto control of land with water on it – which would make private property a “legal fiction” giving the government a stranglehold over the economy and society (farming, ranching, mining, even manufacturing). Very Agenda 2021 – now Agenda 2030 (ending up with people being shoved, “nudged”, into “smart cities” and dependent on the government and corporate dole).
But if one says not “we are, in effect, taking your land and making you a serf”, but rather “we are protecting the environment” it sounds so much better.
And words do influence thinking – say “we are protecting the environment” and many heads nod in agreement.
Remember elections are not rigged – elections are “fortified”.
The “General Will” (decided by the wise), must be protected from the “will of all” – the rabble who just do not understand that government (and the pet international corporations) must control everything.
Of course the misguided rabble may riot – but the security forces are there to crush them, “for their own good”, in order to “safeguard democracy”, “democracy” meaning “shut up – and do what you are told”.
And a system where government and the top corporations fuse together in a Corporate State is not Fascism – on the contrary, it is people who oppose such a system who will be called “Fascists” – which government and corporate media will faithfully repeat.
“Far right” is another good smear term – call any person or group of people “far right” and they are effectively undermined.
Rights are possessed innately. If you were lost at sea and wash up on an island, you would still possess your rights. Anything that requires others to fulfil a “right” are in fact privileges.
It’s worse than you think Paul. At least in the US, the “right to strike” also includes the right to use violence to prevent replacement workers from doing your job while you are refusing to do it.
The Fyrdman – that is a very good way of putting it, and I think J.P. will agree.
george m weinberg.
I do not know what to say to that, other than – if (if) there is truth in your statement, then no wonder factories go off to the People’s Republic China.
In case anyone is interested, and you damn well should be, the most unionised American State is New York and the least unionised American State is South Carolina (only about 1% unionised).
South Dakota is at 4% unionisation (if memory serves) and has no State Income Tax or State Corporation Tax.