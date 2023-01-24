Telling people they are not welcome, then being surprised that they leave

“Private rents in Glasgow rocket as landlords exit market” What brought this on? The report from the Glasgow Evening Times quotes Colin Macmillan of Glasgow Property Letting as saying,
“Whilst the reality of the Scottish Government’s sanctions and actions are filtering through the private rented sector, many traditional landlords have had enough and are exiting the market.
“With an oversubscription of university places, we find ourselves in a perfect storm.
“Fewer properties available with unprecedented demand equals hyper-inflated rents.
“We also find ourselves in a cost of living crisis at probably the worst time of the year, with energy costs rising as the temperature is falling, and subsequent worries that rent arrears may increase also.”
The situation the Scottish Government created got so bad that even the Scottish Government noticed. The Negotiator, a site for residential agents, reported yesterday that the Scottish Government had U-turned, replacing a rent freeze with a cap on rent increases.
The Scottish Government has dropped its planned rent freeze from April in a major U-turn.
Ministers are now proposing a 3% rent cap for six months, with higher increases up to 6% allowed in exceptional cases.
Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, led on the announced rent freeze in September, but left housing minister Patrick Harvie to reveal the climbdown.
Harvie said the Government now accepted a rent freeze would hit landlords too hard: “While the primary purpose of the legislation is to support tenants, I recognise that costs have been rising for landlords too.
Well, “disastrous” to “bad” is an improvement. But unless and until the Scottish government realises that both rent freezes and rent caps are very nice for tenants already in place but very bad for anyone trying to rent a house or flat from the day they are announced onwards, times will be hard for those seeking to rent in Scotland.
Exactly the same thing that has been happening in Ireland over the last few years.
Ye gods, why is this outcome surprising to anyone? Have the same thing here in NZ, government declares open war on landlords and then wonders why there is a crisis in rental accommodation?
Here they have:
Mandated standards on insulation, heating and double glazing
Eliminated the ability to claim a whole range of business expenses for landlords (including interest costs)
Changed the tenancy act to make it very difficult to remove tenants
Removed the right of landlords to prohibit pets
making it basically impossible for landlords to increase the rent for an existing tenant
Threatening to increase capital gains tax
And so on. The result? Mums and Dads with one or two rental properties cashing out of the rental property market.
Amazingly, rental prices start climbing as competition hots up.
And this is somehow surprising? Much easier to kick the shit out of scumbag money grubbing landlords….
Obviously we must move to public-owned housing, to protect the children.
This has been a well understood dynamic since the 1800s, so any politician pushing this needs to be tarred & feathered
Gunker, yes indeed. I posted a link last October to a piece in gript.ie called “When will Ireland admit that rent controls are a catastrophe?” It included the words “As of today, there are about 700 homes left available for rent in the entire country”, which despite everything I know about the effect of rent controls I found hard to believe, but was confirmed by a separate report from Sky News.
Oregon decided to do this too.
I didn’t mind the rent control. That was livable. Against it in principle,, but I could live with it.
What I could not tolerate was the inability to NOT renew a rental agreement. I had made a contract for a year, not for life.
I sold my rental